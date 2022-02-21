Hon Hai Precision Industry : Correction disclosure on behalf of Foxconn (Far East) Limited. on making of guarantee of subsidiary in November 2021 and December 2021
02/21/2022 | 03:11am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
15:59:40
Subject
Correction disclosure on behalf of Foxconn
(Far East) Limited. on making of guarantee of
subsidiary in November 2021 and December 2021
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Company name:Foxconn (Far East) Limited
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction disclosure on making of guarantee of subsidiary in November 2021
and December 2021
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The information of making of guarantee of subsidiaries in November 2021 and
December 2021
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
(1) Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in November 2021:
change of individual subsidiary's endorsement guarantee amount is NTD0;
ending balance of facility limit is NTD0;
actual outstanding loan amount is NTD0.
(2) Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in December 2021:
highest facility limit is NTD0;
ending balance of facility limit is NTD0;
actual outstanding loan amount is NTD0.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1)Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in November 2021:
change of individual subsidiary's endorsement guarantee amount is
NTD5,560,000,000;
ending balance of facility limit is NTD5,560,000,000;
actual outstanding loan amount is NTD5,560,000,000.
(2)Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in December 2021:
highest facility limit is NTD5,560,000,000;
ending balance of facility limit is NTD5,536,000,000;
actual outstanding loan amount is NTD5,536,000,000.
9.Countermeasures:
Upload the revised information to the MOPS after material information
announcement is made
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:09 UTC.