Hon Hai Precision Industry : Correction disclosure on behalf of Foxconn (Far East) Limited. on making of guarantee of subsidiary in November 2021 and December 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21 2.Company name:Foxconn (Far East) Limited 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Correction disclosure on making of guarantee of subsidiary in November 2021 and December 2021 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected: The information of making of guarantee of subsidiaries in November 2021 and December 2021 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: (1) Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in November 2021: change of individual subsidiary's endorsement guarantee amount is NTD0; ending balance of facility limit is NTD0; actual outstanding loan amount is NTD0. (2) Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in December 2021: highest facility limit is NTD0; ending balance of facility limit is NTD0; actual outstanding loan amount is NTD0. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: (1)Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in November 2021: change of individual subsidiary's endorsement guarantee amount is NTD5,560,000,000; ending balance of facility limit is NTD5,560,000,000; actual outstanding loan amount is NTD5,560,000,000. (2)Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in December 2021: highest facility limit is NTD5,560,000,000; ending balance of facility limit is NTD5,536,000,000; actual outstanding loan amount is NTD5,536,000,000. 9.Countermeasures: Upload the revised information to the MOPS after material information announcement is made 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None