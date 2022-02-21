Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hon Hai Precision Industry : Correction disclosure on behalf of Foxconn (Far East) Limited. on making of guarantee of subsidiary in November 2021 and December 2021

02/21/2022 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/21 Time of announcement 15:59:40
Subject 
 Correction disclosure on behalf of Foxconn
(Far East) Limited. on making of guarantee of
subsidiary in November 2021 and December 2021
Date of events 2022/02/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.Company name:Foxconn (Far East) Limited
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Correction disclosure on making of guarantee of subsidiary in November 2021
and December 2021
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
The information of making of guarantee of subsidiaries in November 2021 and
December 2021
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
(1) Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in November 2021:
change of individual subsidiary's endorsement guarantee amount is NTD0;
ending balance of facility limit is NTD0;
actual outstanding loan amount is NTD0.
(2) Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in December 2021:
highest facility limit is NTD0;
ending balance of facility limit is NTD0;
actual outstanding loan amount is NTD0.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1)Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in November 2021:
change of individual subsidiary's endorsement guarantee  amount is
NTD5,560,000,000;
ending balance of facility limit is NTD5,560,000,000;
actual outstanding loan amount is NTD5,560,000,000.
(2)Guarantee to Foxconn EV Technology Inc. in December 2021:
highest facility limit is NTD5,560,000,000;
ending balance of facility limit is NTD5,536,000,000;
actual outstanding loan amount is NTD5,536,000,000.
9.Countermeasures:
Upload the revised information to the MOPS after material information
announcement is made
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
03:11aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Correction disclosure on behalf of Foxconn (Far East) Limited..
PU
02/20Sharp Corp. Shares Fall Sharply on Plan to Acquire Display Affiliate
DJ
02/18Sharp names Wu as new CEO after 5-year reform led by Foxconn
AQ
02/18HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Nomura Taiwan ESG Corporate Day held by..
PU
02/18HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend J.P. Morgan Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference h..
PU
02/18HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Investors' Group Meeting held by E.SUN ..
PU
02/18Chief executive of Japan's Sharp to step down, become chairman in April
RE
02/16Hon Hai Precision Industry to Foray into Asian Digital Healthcare Market
MT
02/15Foxconn Technology to Establish Semiconductor Manufacturing JV in India
MT
02/14Foxconn, Indian Miner Vedanta To Set Up Semiconductors Manufacturing JV In India
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 914 B 212 B 212 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 922 M 4 922 M
Net cash 2021 461 B 16 540 M 16 540 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 4,65%
Capitalization 1 462 B 52 455 M 52 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 105,50 TWD
Average target price 138,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.44%52 455
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.48%48 523
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.84%45 657
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.42%11 667
JABIL INC.-15.34%8 546
YAGEO CORPORATION-1.36%8 346