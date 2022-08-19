Hon Hai Precision Industry : Explain media reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19 2.Company name:Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:Economic Daily 6.Content of the report: Hon Hai: This year's revenue hits a new high of 6 trillion 7.Cause of occurrence:NA 8.Countermeasures: The company has not been forecast any financial statement, which has to follow the regulation and all the financial statement should be released at M.O.P.S. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None