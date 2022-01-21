Hon Hai Precision Industry : , Gogoro, IBC and Indika to Investment Cooperation in Electric Battery, Electric Vehicle (EV) and Its Supporting Industries

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21 2.Company name:Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co. Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or ��subsidiaries��):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:The company's press information 6.Content of the report: Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), a global leader in smart manufacturing, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Indonesian Ministry of Investment/BKPM, IBC, Indika, and Gogoro to jointly develop a sustainable new energy ecosystem in Indonesia that focuses on electric battery, electric mobility, and associated industries. 7.Cause of occurrence:NA 8.Countermeasures:None 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None