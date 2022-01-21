Hon Hai Precision Industry : , Gogoro, IBC and Indika to Investment Cooperation in Electric Battery, Electric Vehicle (EV) and Its Supporting Industries
01/21/2022
Hon Hai, Gogoro, IBC and Indika to Investment
Cooperation in Electric Battery, Electric Vehicle (EV)
and Its Supporting Industries
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Company name:Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co. Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
��subsidiaries��):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:The company's press information
6.Content of the report:
Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), a global leader in smart manufacturing,
has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Indonesian
Ministry of Investment/BKPM, IBC, Indika, and Gogoro to jointly develop a
sustainable new energy ecosystem in Indonesia that focuses on electric
battery, electric mobility, and associated industries.
7.Cause of occurrence:NA
8.Countermeasures:None
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
