    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Hon Hai Precision Industry : , Gogoro, IBC and Indika to Investment Cooperation in Electric Battery, Electric Vehicle (EV) and Its Supporting Industries

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 18:07:42
Subject 
 Hon Hai, Gogoro, IBC and Indika to Investment
Cooperation in Electric Battery, Electric Vehicle (EV)
and Its Supporting Industries
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Company name:Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co. Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:The company's press information
6.Content of the report:
Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), a global leader in smart manufacturing,
has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Indonesian
Ministry of Investment/BKPM, IBC, Indika, and Gogoro to jointly develop a
sustainable new energy ecosystem in Indonesia that focuses on electric
battery, electric mobility, and associated industries.
7.Cause of occurrence:NA
8.Countermeasures:None
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 904 B 213 B 213 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 944 M 4 944 M
Net cash 2021 511 B 18 462 M 18 462 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 1 428 B 51 672 M 51 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.96%51 672
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.43%54 454
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-10.23%46 592
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.14%15 294
JABIL INC.-6.92%9 395
YAGEO CORPORATION0.42%8 572