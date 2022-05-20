Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
107.50 TWD   +0.47%
05:45aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary, Bon Shin International Investments Co., Ltd. obtaining XSemi Corporation Shares
PU
05/18Foxconn Takes Over Fujian System Integration Electronics for $14.8 Million
MT
05/18Dagang Nexchange, Hon Hai's Unit to Jointly Establish Wafer Fabrication Plant in Malaysia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hon Hai Precision Industry : Subsidiary, Bon Shin International Investments Co., Ltd. obtaining XSemi Corporation Shares

05/20/2022 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 17:30:10
Subject 
 Subsidiary, Bon Shin International Investments
Co., Ltd. obtaining XSemi Corporation Shares
Date of events 2022/05/20 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):XSemi Corporation;common shares
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/20
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
1,599,000,000 shares at NTD 1 each per ;
Total amount equals NTD 1,599,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Cash investment is not applied; Investments accounted for under
equity method
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Cash increase;Na
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Na
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):Na
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):Na
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:None
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
WRITTEN CONSENT OF THE SOLE DIRECTOR
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NTD 0.95
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Cumulative no. of shares held:1,734,000,000 shares
Cumulative monetary amount held:NTD 1,734,000,000
Shareholding percentage:51%
Restriction of rights:None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to total assets:0.22%;
Ratio to owners'equity:0.54%;
Operating Capital:NTD-145,929,827,000
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Long Term Investment
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/20
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:No
21.Name of the CPA firm:ATAX Accounting Firm
22.Name of the CPA:Danny Cheng
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Financial-Supervisory-Securities-Corporate-5720
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:Na
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:
The past year:NTD 135,000,000
The expected coming year:0
27.Source of funds:self-owned fund
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
05:45aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary, Bon Shin International Investments Co., Ltd. obta..
PU
05/18Foxconn Takes Over Fujian System Integration Electronics for $14.8 Million
MT
05/18Dagang Nexchange, Hon Hai's Unit to Jointly Establish Wafer Fabrication Plant in Malays..
MT
05/17Hon Hai Precision Vows to Raise Female Representation Under ESG Plan
MT
05/17Ennoconn's Net Profit, Revenue Rise in Q1
MT
05/15CATL to License Battery Technology to Thailand’s Arun Plus; Shares Jump 3%
MT
05/13Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
05/13Hon Hai Precision Closes $230 Million Purchase of Lordstown Motors Facility in Ohio
MT
05/12Foxconn To Sell Over 10% Indirect Stake In Bharat FIH
MT
05/12Foxconn’s Q1 Profit Rises 5% as Revenue Beats Estimate
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 128 B 206 B 206 B
Net income 2022 146 B 4 933 M 4 933 M
Net cash 2022 415 B 13 967 M 13 967 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 1 496 B 50 390 M 50 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 107,50 TWD
Average target price 134,73 TWD
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.37%50 390
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-22.72%40 361
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-38.25%32 034
JABIL INC.-18.17%8 130
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-56.57%7 372
YAGEO CORPORATION-17.00%7 189