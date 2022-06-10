Hon Hai Precision Industry : Subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., announces add proposals to the 2021 Regular Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:NA 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/23 3.Shareholders meeting location: 44F Integral Building, Shenzhen High-Tech Industrial Park P.R.C 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: 4.1 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd. Board of Directors report of 2021 4.2 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd. Board of Supervisors report of 2021 4.3 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd. annual report of 2021 4.4 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd. Financial final report of 2021 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: 6.1 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd. proposes distribution of profits of 2021 6.2 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd.Daily related transaction forecast of 2022 6.3 Proposal on re employment of accounting firm of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd. in 2021 6.4 Proposal on the company providing guarantee for the financing of overseas wholly-owned subsidiaries 6.5 Proposal on amending the articles of association of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd 6.6 Proposal on amending the rules of procedure of the general meeting of shareholders of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd 6.7 Proposal on amending the rules of procedure of the board of directors of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd 6.8 Proposal on amending of financial aid management system of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd 6.9 Proposal on the 2022 employee stock ownership plan (Draft) and abstract of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd 6.10 Proposal on the 2022 employee stock ownership plan management measures of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd 6.11 Proposal on requesting the general meeting of shareholders to authorize the board of directors and its authorized persons to handle matters related to the company's employee stock ownership plan in 2022 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Proposal on nominating Mr. LAU CHOON KIAT as a candidate for director of Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd (New) 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None