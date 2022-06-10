Log in
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
115.50 TWD   +1.32%
05:22aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., announces add proposals to the 2021 Regular Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/08Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividends, Payable on July 28, 2022
CI
06/07Hon Hai Precision Explores Satellite, Smart Car Technology
MT
Hon Hai Precision Industry : Subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., announces add proposals to the 2021 Regular Shareholders' Meeting

06/10/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:07:35
Subject 
 Subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,
Ltd., announces add proposals to the 2021 Regular
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:NA
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/23
3.Shareholders meeting location:
44F Integral Building, Shenzhen High-Tech Industrial Park P.R.C
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
4.1 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd. Board of Directors report
of 2021
4.2 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd. Board of Supervisors report
of 2021
4.3 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd. annual report of 2021
4.4 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd. Financial final report of 2021
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
6.1 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd. proposes distribution of profits
of 2021
6.2 Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd.Daily related transaction forecast
of 2022
6.3 Proposal on re employment of accounting firm of Foxconn industrial
Internet Co., Ltd. in 2021
6.4 Proposal on the company providing guarantee for the financing of
overseas wholly-owned subsidiaries
6.5 Proposal on amending the articles of association of Foxconn industrial
Internet Co., Ltd
6.6 Proposal on amending the rules of procedure of the general meeting of
shareholders of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd
6.7 Proposal on amending the rules of procedure of the board of directors
of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd
6.8 Proposal on amending of financial aid management system of Foxconn
industrial Internet Co., Ltd
6.9 Proposal on the 2022 employee stock ownership plan (Draft) and abstract
of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd
6.10 Proposal on the 2022 employee stock ownership plan management measures
of Foxconn industrial Internet Co., Ltd
6.11 Proposal on requesting the general meeting of shareholders to authorize
the board of directors and its authorized persons to handle matters related
to the company's employee stock ownership plan in 2022
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Proposal on nominating Mr. LAU CHOON KIAT as a candidate for director of
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd (New)
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
