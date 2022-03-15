Log in
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hon Hai Precision Industry : Subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd., to hold 2021 performance conference

03/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:43:29
Subject 
 Subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet
Co.,Ltd., to hold 2021 performance conference
Date of events 2022/03/23 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date that the Company disclose its financial or business
  information to the public:2022/03/23
2.Location that the Company disclose its financial or business
  information to the public:Web conference
3.Financial/Business data to be disclosed:
Operating results and financial position for the financial year 2021
4.Content of press release, if provided:NA
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Website:https://www.roadshowchina.cn/Meet/detail.html?mid=13559

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
04:50aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd., to hold 202..
PU
04:50aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary Jusda International Limited obtaining Sakai SK Hol..
PU
04:02aChina stocks tumble to 21-month lows as COVID, sanction risks weigh
RE
02:20aYum China, BYD say China's COVID curbs have impacted operations
RE
01:30aELON MUSK : Stocks to Open Lower Amid -2-
DJ
01:19aChina stocks tumble as COVID, sanction risks hit sentiment
RE
12:52aFoxconn Mulls $9 Billion Saudi Arabia Factory
MT
03/14Foxconn Technology Offers To Build $9 Billion Foundry In Saudi Arabia
MT
03/14China stocks fall as COVID cases, cenbank stance dent sentiment
RE
03/14Apple's iPhone Production Could Suffer From Extended COVID-19 Lockdowns in China, BofA ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 927 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2021 138 B 4 861 M 4 861 M
Net cash 2021 479 B 16 805 M 16 805 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 1 421 B 49 890 M 49 890 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 102,50 TWD
Average target price 139,56 TWD
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.44%49 890
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-18.26%44 088
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-30.28%39 804
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-45.26%10 183
YAGEO CORPORATION-9.07%8 243
JABIL INC.-23.00%7 983