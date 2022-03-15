Hon Hai Precision Industry : Subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.,Ltd., to hold 2021 performance conference
03/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/15
Time of announcement
16:43:29
Subject
Subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet
Co.,Ltd., to hold 2021 performance conference
Date of events
2022/03/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date that the Company disclose its financial or business
information to the public:2022/03/23
2.Location that the Company disclose its financial or business
information to the public:Web conference
3.Financial/Business data to be disclosed:
Operating results and financial position for the financial year 2021
4.Content of press release, if provided:NA
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Website:https://www.roadshowchina.cn/Meet/detail.html?mid=13559
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:49:01 UTC.