  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
110.00 TWD   +0.92%
11:49aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Morgan Stanley's Virtual Japan Summit 2022.
PU
11:49aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary PCE Paragon Solutions Kft. announces obtaining Foxconn EV Technology Inc. Shares
PU
11:29aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary Foxconn EV Technology Inc. announces obtaining Foxconn EV System LLC Shares
PU
Hon Hai Precision Industry : Subsidiary PCE Paragon Solutions Kft. announces obtaining Foxconn EV Technology Inc. Shares

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 17:28:43
Subject 
 Subsidiary PCE Paragon Solutions Kft. announces
obtaining Foxconn EV Technology Inc. Shares
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Foxconn EV Technology Inc. shares
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
10,050 shares at USD 4,000 each per ;
Total amount equals USD 40,200,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Cash investment is not applied;parent and subsidiary companies
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Cash increase;Na
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Na
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):Na
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):Na
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:None
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Board of directors
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
PCE Paragon Solutions Kft.
Cumulative no. of shares held:50,675 shares
Cumulative monetary amount held:USD 202,700,000
Shareholding percentage:65.88%
Restriction of rights:None

Foxconn Assets Management LLC.
Cumulative no. of shares held:13,000 shares
Cumulative monetary amount held:USD 52,000,000
Shareholding percentage:16.90%
Restriction of rights:None

Foxconn eMS Inc.
Cumulative no. of shares held:6,250 shares
Cumulative monetary amount held:USD 25,000,000
Shareholding percentage:8.12%
Restriction of rights:None

Wexteq Corporation
Cumulative no. of shares held:3,500 shares
Cumulative monetary amount held:USD 14,000,000
Shareholding percentage:4.55%
Restriction of rights:None

eCMM Services Inc.
Cumulative no. of shares held:2,000 shares
Cumulative monetary amount held:USD 8,000,000
Shareholding percentage:2.6%
Restriction of rights:None

Foxconn Corporation
Cumulative no. of shares held:1,500 shares
Cumulative monetary amount held:USD 6,000,000
Shareholding percentage:1.95%
Restriction of rights:None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to total assets:0.98%;
Ratio to owners'equity:2.38%;
Operating Capital:NTD-145,929,827,000
14.Broker and broker's fee:None
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Long Term Investment
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/30
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:Na
21.Name of the CPA firm:Na
22.Name of the CPA:Na
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Na
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:Na
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:
the past year :USD 162,500,000
the expected coming year:USD 0
27.Source of funds:private capital
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
