Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hon Hai Precision Industry : Supplement to The Unsecured Corporate Bond Issuance Authorized by the Board of Director Resolution Dated Aug 12th, 2021.

11/29/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/29 Time of announcement 19:20:13
Subject 
 Supplement to The Unsecured Corporate
Bond Issuance Authorized by the Board of
Director Resolution Dated Aug 12th, 2021.
Date of events 2021/11/29 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. 3rd. unsecured corporate bond issue
in 2021
3.Total amount issued:Aggregate amount NTD 12,150,000,000
4.Face value per bond:NTD 1,000,000
5.Issue price:At Par
6.Issuance period:3-year,5-year,7-year and 10-year.
7.Coupon rate:
Fixed rate at 0.55% p.a.(3-year), 0.63% p.a.(5-year) ,
0.72% p.a.(7-year)and 0.82% p.a.(10-year)
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Repay short-term debt
10.Underwriting method:public offering through underwriters
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Bank Sinopac Co., Ltd.
12.Underwriter or agent:
MasterLink Securities Corp. as a lead underwriter
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Bank Sinopac Co., Ltd. Cheng Chung Branch.
15.Certifying institution:NA
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Sell-back conditions:NA
18.Buyback conditions:NA
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 11:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
11/25Foxconn's Jusda Unit Seeks Funding Ahead Of Potential IPO
MT
11/22Taiwan Oct export orders grow less than expected on supply issues
RE
11/19Foxconn Becomes Top Foreign Firm to Contribute Most to Chinese Economy
MT
11/17Foxconn Unit Buys $20 Million Shares In Sinovation Fund V
MT
11/15HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Daiwa Investment Conference Hong Kong 2..
PU
11/15HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media an..
PU
11/15HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Morgan Stanley Twentieth Annual Asia Pa..
PU
11/12Foxconn Sells Sector Of Building, Machinery To Unit
MT
11/12Foxconn Unit Sells Stake In Nanoplus
MT
11/12Foxconn Logs $3 Billion Profit In Nine Months To September
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 901 B 213 B 213 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 927 M 4 927 M
Net cash 2021 480 B 17 294 M 17 294 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 1 435 B 51 436 M 51 667 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 103,50 TWD
Average target price 139,95 TWD
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.12.50%51 436
AMPHENOL CORPORATION24.83%48 811
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-28.51%44 241
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.70%16 745
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-19.83%9 404
JABIL INC.40.82%8 584