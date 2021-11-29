Hon Hai Precision Industry : Supplement to The Unsecured Corporate Bond Issuance Authorized by the Board of Director Resolution Dated Aug 12th, 2021.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. 3rd. unsecured corporate bond issue in 2021 3.Total amount issued:Aggregate amount NTD 12,150,000,000 4.Face value per bond:NTD 1,000,000 5.Issue price:At Par 6.Issuance period:3-year,5-year,7-year and 10-year. 7.Coupon rate: Fixed rate at 0.55% p.a.(3-year), 0.63% p.a.(5-year) , 0.72% p.a.(7-year)and 0.82% p.a.(10-year) 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: Repay short-term debt 10.Underwriting method:public offering through underwriters 11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Bank Sinopac Co., Ltd. 12.Underwriter or agent: MasterLink Securities Corp. as a lead underwriter 13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA 14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Bank Sinopac Co., Ltd. Cheng Chung Branch. 15.Certifying institution:NA 16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA 17.Sell-back conditions:NA 18.Buyback conditions:NA 19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None