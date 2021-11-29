Hon Hai Precision Industry : Supplement to The Unsecured Corporate Bond Issuance Authorized by the Board of Director Resolution Dated Aug 12th, 2021.
11/29/2021 | 06:31am EST
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/29
Time of announcement
19:20:13
Subject
Supplement to The Unsecured Corporate
Bond Issuance Authorized by the Board of
Director Resolution Dated Aug 12th, 2021.
Date of events
2021/11/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. 3rd. unsecured corporate bond issue
in 2021
3.Total amount issued:Aggregate amount NTD 12,150,000,000
4.Face value per bond:NTD 1,000,000
5.Issue price:At Par
6.Issuance period:3-year,5-year,7-year and 10-year.
7.Coupon rate:
Fixed rate at 0.55% p.a.(3-year), 0.63% p.a.(5-year) ,
0.72% p.a.(7-year)and 0.82% p.a.(10-year)
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Repay short-term debt
10.Underwriting method:public offering through underwriters
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Bank Sinopac Co., Ltd.
12.Underwriter or agent:
MasterLink Securities Corp. as a lead underwriter
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Bank Sinopac Co., Ltd. Cheng Chung Branch.
15.Certifying institution:NA
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Sell-back conditions:NA
18.Buyback conditions:NA
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
