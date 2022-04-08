Log in
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to Investors Communication held by KGI.

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 18:37:03
Subject 
 The Company to Investors Communication held by KGI.
Date of events 2022/04/12 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Recent Development and Business Update
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
