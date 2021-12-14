Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to Investors Communication held by Silver Point Advisors.
12/14/2021 | 04:28am EST
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
2021/12/14
17:09:24
The Company to Investors Communication held
by Silver Point Advisors.
2021/12/15
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
3Q21 Performance Review and 4Q21 Business Outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
