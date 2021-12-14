Log in
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to Investors Communication held by Silver Point Advisors.

12/14/2021 | 04:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/14 Time of announcement 17:09:24
Subject 
 The Company to Investors Communication held
by Silver Point Advisors.
Date of events 2021/12/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
3Q21 Performance Review and 4Q21 Business Outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 901 B 212 B 212 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 922 M 4 922 M
Net cash 2021 498 B 17 905 M 17 905 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 1 449 B 52 051 M 52 111 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
