Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to attend BofA Asia Summer Tech Tour held by BofA.
08/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
17:05:06
Subject
The Company to attend BofA Asia Summer Tech Tour
held by BofA.
Date of events
2022/08/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:30 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
201 Tun Hwa South Road, Section 2, Taipei
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
2Q22 Performance Review and 3Q22 Business Outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.