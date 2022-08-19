Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
112.00 TWD   -0.44%
05:24aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend BofA Asia Summer Tech Tour held by BofA.
PU
05:24aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Explain media reporting
PU
08/17HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Investors' Group Meeting held by Primasia Securities.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to attend BofA Asia Summer Tech Tour held by BofA.

08/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 17:05:06
Subject 
 The Company to attend BofA Asia Summer Tech Tour
held by BofA.
Date of events 2022/08/25 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:16:30 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
201 Tun Hwa South Road, Section 2, Taipei
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
2Q22 Performance Review and 3Q22 Business Outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
05:24aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend BofA Asia Summer Tech Tour held by BofA..
PU
05:24aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Explain media reporting
PU
08/17HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Investors' Group Meeting held by Primas..
PU
08/17HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary,Achernar Holdings Ltd. obtaining iCana Ltd. Shares
PU
08/17HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary,Big Innovation Holdings Limited obtaining Achernar..
PU
08/17HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary,Argyle Holdings Limited obtaining Big Innovation H..
PU
08/17HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary, Best Behaviour Limited obtaining Argyle Holdings ..
PU
08/17HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary, Best Behaviour Holdings Limited obtaining Best Be..
PU
08/17HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary, Foxconn (Far East) Limited obtaining Best Behavio..
PU
08/16Apple suppliers to make Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam - Nikkei
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 330 B 211 B 211 B
Net income 2022 155 B 5 179 M 5 179 M
Net cash 2022 311 B 10 357 M 10 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 1 552 B 51 731 M 51 731 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 112,00 TWD
Average target price 137,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.7.69%51 731
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-8.37%47 372
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.30%40 145
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-44.91%8 839
JABIL INC.-7.11%8 677
II-VI INCORPORATED-16.83%6 895