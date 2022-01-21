Log in
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to attend Investor Group Meeting held by Citi.

01/21/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 15:24:56
Subject 
 The Company to attend Investor Group Meeting
held by Citi.
Date of events 2022/01/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
4Q21 Performance Review and 1Q22 Business Outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 904 B 213 B 213 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 945 M 4 945 M
Net cash 2021 511 B 18 465 M 18 465 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 1 428 B 51 672 M 51 547 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 103,00 TWD
Average target price 138,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.96%51 672
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.43%52 721
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-10.23%46 951
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.14%15 512
JABIL INC.-6.92%9 592
YAGEO CORPORATION0.42%8 676