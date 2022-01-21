Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to attend Investors' Group Meeting held by Fubon Securities.
01/21/2022 | 02:32am EST
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Time of announcement
15:24:37
Subject
The Company to attend Investors�� Group
Meeting held by Fubon Securities.
Date of events
2022/01/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/01/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
4Q21 Performance Review and 1Q22 Business Outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
