    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
110.00 TWD   +0.92%
11:49aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Morgan Stanley's Virtual Japan Summit 2022.
PU
11:49aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary PCE Paragon Solutions Kft. announces obtaining Foxconn EV Technology Inc. Shares
PU
11:29aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Subsidiary Foxconn EV Technology Inc. announces obtaining Foxconn EV System LLC Shares
PU
Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to attend Morgan Stanley's Virtual Japan Summit 2022.

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 17:29:17
Subject 
 The Company to attend Morgan Stanley's Virtual
Japan Summit 2022.
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/01
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:00 a.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
1Q22 Performance Review and 2Q22 Business Outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 196 B 212 B 212 B
Net income 2022 145 B 4 964 M 4 964 M
Net cash 2022 286 B 9 761 M 9 761 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 1 532 B 52 291 M 52 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
