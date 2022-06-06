Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to attend Nomura Taiwan ESG Corporate Day.
06/06/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/06
Time of announcement
17:47:37
Subject
The Company to attend Nomura Taiwan ESG Corporate Day.
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Hon Hai's ESG Strategy and Implementation
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
