    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
114.00 TWD   -0.44%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Daiwa Investment Conference US 2022.
PU
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend Nomura Taiwan ESG Corporate Day.
PU
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend BofA 2022 Innovative China Conference.
PU
Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to attend Nomura Taiwan ESG Corporate Day.

06/06/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 17:47:37
Subject 
 The Company to attend Nomura Taiwan ESG Corporate Day.
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Hon Hai's ESG Strategy and Implementation
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 10:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 191 B 211 B 211 B
Net income 2022 145 B 4 924 M 4 924 M
Net cash 2022 318 B 10 828 M 10 828 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,72%
Capitalization 1 580 B 53 824 M 53 824 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
