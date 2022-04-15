Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
104.00 TWD    0.00%
07:21aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend 11th Taiwan CEO Week held by QIC.
PU
07:21aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend TechLeaderBoard held by JNK Securities.
PU
06:30aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Uses Green Energy to Reduce CO2 Emission
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to attend TechLeaderBoard held by JNK Securities.

04/15/2022 | 07:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 19:03:20
Subject 
 The Company to attend TechLeaderBoard
held by JNK Securities.
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/20
2.Time of institutional investor conference:08:00 a.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Recent Development and Business Update
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
07:21aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend 11th Taiwan CEO Week held by QIC.
PU
07:21aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : The Company to attend TechLeaderBoard held by JNK Securities.
PU
06:30aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Uses Green Energy to Reduce CO2 Emission
PU
03:18aApple, others face shipment delays as China COVID curbs squeeze suppliers - analysts
RE
04/14Automaker Stellantis to use Qualcomm tech in its vehicles
RE
04/14Hon Hai Precision Industry Forms New Subsidiary iCana
MT
04/14JTower and Foxconn Technology to Construct Shared Radio Unit
MT
04/13China's widening COVID curbs threaten global supply chain paralysis
RE
04/13Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. acquired Arqana’s RF chip unit.
CI
04/12China Lockdowns Force Global Manufacturers to Halt Production
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 126 B 211 B 211 B
Net income 2022 147 B 5 037 M 5 037 M
Net cash 2022 483 B 16 616 M 16 616 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,85x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 1 447 B 49 734 M 49 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 104,00 TWD
Average target price 135,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.00%49 734
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-19.53%42 055
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-41.67%31 824
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-54.13%8 220
JABIL INC.-19.05%8 042
YAGEO CORPORATION-15.33%7 531