Hon Hai Precision Industry : The Company to attend TechLeaderBoard held by JNK Securities.
04/15/2022 | 07:21am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
19:03:20
Subject
The Company to attend TechLeaderBoard
held by JNK Securities.
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/20
2.Time of institutional investor conference:08:00 a.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference Call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Recent Development and Business Update
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:20:00 UTC.