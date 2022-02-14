Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 02/11
106 TWD   -0.47%
08:45aIPhone maker Foxconn to make chips in India with Vedanta
RE
02/11Foxconn Technology to Make Electric Vehicles in Indonesia in Q3
MT
02/10Foxconn's Revenue Tumbles 11% In January
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IPhone maker Foxconn to make chips in India with Vedanta

02/14/2022 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Foxconn computer motherboards are seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn said on Monday it had partnered with Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd to make semiconductors in the South Asian country, as the electronics giant looks to diversify its business amid a global chip shortage.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major Apple supplier, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years.

In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with oil-to-metals group Vedanta to make semiconductors, calling it "a significant boost to domestic manufacturing of electronics in India."

Foxconn said it would invest $118.7 million to set up a joint venture company with Vedanta, which would be the majority shareholder of the new venture. Foxconn would hold 40% of the venture's shares, it added.

"This first-of-its-kind joint venture between the two companies will support Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to create an ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing in India," the statement said.

The Taiwan company has in recent years counted semiconductors among its core businesses and last year formed a partnership with Yageo Corp to make semiconductor chips, following a global chip shortage that has rattled producers of goods from cars to electronics.

The company has also in recent years announced plans to become a major player in the global EV market, and has said it was in talks with "related foundries" on possible collaboration to make chips for EVs.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.02% 168.64 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.47% 106 End-of-day quote.1.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.81% 93.74 Delayed Quote.22.45%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.22% 748.755 Real-time Quote.1.11%
VEDANTA LIMITED -4.38% 361.5 Delayed Quote.10.80%
WTI -2.08% 92.49 Delayed Quote.19.34%
YAGEO CORPORATION -1.53% 482 End-of-day quote.0.52%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
08:45aIPhone maker Foxconn to make chips in India with Vedanta
RE
02/11Foxconn Technology to Make Electric Vehicles in Indonesia in Q3
MT
02/10Foxconn's Revenue Tumbles 11% In January
MT
02/10Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Un-Audited Revenue Results for the Month E..
CI
02/10HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Correction to December 2021 Consolidated Revenue Announcement
PU
02/10Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Un-Audited Revenue Results fo..
CI
02/10Foxconn To Invest In Indonesian Electric Vehicle Factory In Q3
MT
02/10Foxconn Sees Easing of Electronic Parts Shortages in Q1
MT
02/10Foxconn to launch investment in Indonesia's EV sector in Q3
RE
02/09Foxconn To Invest $8 Billion To Build EV Plant In Indonesia
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 908 B 212 B 212 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 927 M 4 927 M
Net cash 2021 515 B 18 493 M 18 493 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 1 469 B 52 753 M 52 753 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 106,00 TWD
Average target price 138,83 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.92%52 753
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-16.57%45 524
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-14.04%45 028
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.51%11 597
JABIL INC.-13.94%8 687
YAGEO CORPORATION0.52%8 513