Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
102.00 TWD   +0.49%
04:31aIndia PM Modi's home state of Gujarat goes to polls next month
RE
02:00aCompanies Linked to Foxconn Make Plans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak at Factory
MT
11/02China's Nio resumes production at its two Hefei factories
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India PM Modi's home state of Gujarat goes to polls next month

11/03/2022 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Leaders arrive at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat will go to the polls next month, the election commission said on Thursday, a vote that is likely to offer a clue to his party's prospects in a general election due by 2024.

Modi remains popular despite criticism of inflation and unemployment, and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expects to emerge victorious in state assembly elections in Gujarat in the west, and in Himachal Pradesh in the north.

The Hindu-nationalist BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1998 and Modi served as its chief minister for nearly 13 years before becoming prime minister when a BJP-led coalition won power in 2014.

The Gujarat assembly polls will be in two phases, on Dec. 1 and Dec. 5, the Election Commission of India said. Votes will be counted on Dec. 8 along with those from Himachal Pradesh, where polls will be held on Nov. 12.

Voters will go to the polls in Gujarat a month after the collapse of a suspension footbridge in the town of Morbi that killed 135 people.

Sunday's disaster has angered many but looks unlikely to erode the BJP's popularity in the state, analysts say.

Home affairs minister Amit Shah last month predicted that his BJP party would retain power in the 182-member Gujarat assembly with a two-thirds majority. In the last state election five years ago, the BJP won 99 seats while the main opposition Congress ended up with 77.

Facing criticism over unemployment, the BJP has announced big-ticket projects in recent months in Gujarat, including investment of 1.54 trillion rupees ($18.58 billion) by Vedanta Ltd and Taiwan's Foxconn to set up semiconductor and display plants.

An aircraft manufacturing project, valued at 219.35 billion rupees ($2.65 billion), by India's Tata group and Airbus also went to Gujarat where Modi faces a challenge from the regional Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has promised voters subsidies on electricity and other bills.

The AAP rules the capital, Delhi, and hopes to become the main challenger in Gujarat, having swept the election in the northern state of Punjab this year.

India's main opposition Congress party launched a cross-country march in September against "hate and division", hoping to revive its fortunes and regain some of the popularity it has lost to the BJP.

Yashwant Deshmukh, founder of polling agency CVoter Foundation, said the BJP was likely to hold Gujarat but the AAP could emerge as the main opposition ahead of Congress.

"After three decades, it's a triangular contest in Gujarat," he told Reuters, referring to the AAP's rise.

"The task of the BJP is easier because of the popularity of the prime minister and the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly, additional reporting by Krishna Das in New Delhi; editing by Robert Birsel)

By Sudipto Ganguly


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.05% 111.8 Real-time Quote.-0.45%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.49% 102 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
VEDANTA LIMITED 1.56% 301.75 Delayed Quote.-12.88%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
04:31aIndia PM Modi's home state of Gujarat goes to polls next month
RE
02:00aCompanies Linked to Foxconn Make Plans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak at Factory
MT
11/02China's Nio resumes production at its two Hefei factories
RE
11/02Foxconn Unit Sells Land, Buildings in China
MT
11/02China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio
RE
11/02China and Hong Kong stocks extend gains on reopening hopes
RE
11/02Hon Hai Precision to Raise Hourly Wages to Boost Production at Chinese Fab
MT
11/02China imposes fresh lockdown around major Apple iPhone plant
RE
11/01China's Nio suspends production due to COVID measures
RE
11/01Foxconn Calls Out 'Maliciously Edited' Video of Staff Deaths at Main China iPhone Plant
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 364 B 197 B 197 B
Net income 2022 155 B 4 797 M 4 797 M
Net cash 2022 347 B 10 764 M 10 764 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 5,53%
Capitalization 1 414 B 43 875 M 43 875 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 102,00 TWD
Average target price 137,53 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.92%43 875
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-15.36%45 685
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-38.01%28 752
JABIL INC.-9.50%8 893
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-55.53%6 840
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-16.64%6 832