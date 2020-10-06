Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India approves 16 companies, including top Apple suppliers, for smartphone plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 12:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A salesman checks a customer's iPhone at a mobile phone store in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Tuesday said it was approving incentives under a federal plan to boost domestic smartphone production to 16 companies, including top Apple suppliers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron.

India's smartphone industry has become a showpiece for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make In India" drive. The $6.65 billion incentive scheme is part of the government's aim to make the country into an export and manufacturing hub.

The companies have to invest to tap into the scheme. The government did not disclose what investment Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron, which is yet to start Indian operations, will make.

Two sources previously told Reuters these three companies plan to invest a total of almost $900 million in India in the next five years to benefit from the scheme.

Samsung, which runs the world's biggest mobile phone manufacturing plant on the outskirts of New Delhi, also got approval, India's tech ministry said in a statement.

Five Indian companies, including Lava and Micromax also got confirmation, the statement said. The approved companies are expected to produce smartphones and components of more than 10.5 trillion rupees ($143.05 billion), the statement also said.

The scheme offers a production-linked incentive involving cash worth 4% to 6% of additional sales of goods made locally over five years, with 2019-2020 as the base year.

($1 = 73.4000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.04% 115.2698 Delayed Quote.58.69%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.13% 77.8 End-of-day quote.-14.32%
PEGATRON CORPORATION 0.95% 63.8 End-of-day quote.-6.73%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.51% 59000 End-of-day quote.5.73%
WISTRON CORPORATION 0.68% 29.75 End-of-day quote.4.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
12:57pIndia approves 16 companies, including top Apple suppliers, for smartphone pl..
RE
09/28Three top Apple suppliers to commit $900 million to India smartphone incentiv..
RE
09/22Pegatron plans to invest $1 billion in Vietnam plant - state media
RE
09/22Pegatron plans to invest $1 bln in Vietnam plant - state media
RE
09/18Apple to launch first online store in India next week
RE
09/17HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : TAITRA's Smart Manufacturing Webinar a Success, Cap..
AQ
09/11Sharp wins network tech patent infringement suit against Daimler
RE
08/27Japan Display to sell screen plant to Sharp for $390 million, repay debt to A..
RE
08/24Foxconn, other Asian firms consider Mexico factories as China risks grow
RE
08/18Taiwan-based Apple supplier Catcher to sell two divisions to China's Lens for..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 117 B 178 B 178 B
Net income 2020 104 B 3 604 M 3 604 M
Net cash 2020 244 B 8 464 M 8 464 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 5,03%
Capitalization 1 078 B 37 503 M 37 473 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 95,79 TWD
Last Close Price 77,80 TWD
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tai Ming Kuo Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-14.32%37 454
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.103.47%58 759
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.05%33 278
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.132.42%20 737
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED150.67%10 917
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION19.98%9 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group