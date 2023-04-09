Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
103.00 TWD   -0.48%
05:48pMarketmind: China-Taiwan tensions loom ever larger
RE
02:57aFoxconn plans $800 million investment in southern Taiwan
RE
04/07Correction: Hon Hai's Revenue Plunges 21% in March
MT
Marketmind: China-Taiwan tensions loom ever larger

04/09/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers stand on the deck of a Chinese warship as it sails during a military drill near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

The dramatic escalation in China-Taiwan tensions will loom large over Asia on Monday, potentially cranking up market volatility in a session with trading volume already likely to be reduced with much of Europe closed for the Easter Monday holiday.

On the economic data front on Monday, Japanese current account figures for February and the possible release of Chinese credit, loan growth and money supply data for March could divert investors' attention away from the geopolitics.

Looking ahead, the major Asian economic and policy calendar events for the rest of the week are: Chinese CPI and PPI inflation, and trade balance; Indian inflation; Australian unemployment; and interest rate decisions from South Korea and Singapore.

Globally, market direction this week will be driven in part by March U.S. consumer price inflation on Wednesday. Headline annual inflation is expected to continue slowing, but core remains sticky. Indeed, headline is expected to fall below core.

The latest U.S. employment data on Friday - on balance, a pretty solid report - didn't really change rates traders' outlook for the Fed much. They still think the Fed has probably peaked and will cut rates by at least 50 basis points this year.

The first-quarter U.S. earnings season gets underway this week too, with major banks including JPMorgan and Citigroup out on Friday. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to fall 5.2% from Q1 last year.

More immediately though, attention on Monday will be fixed on the final day of China's three-day military drills around Taiwan.

The exercises, which Beijing launched after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week, involve China simulating precision strikes on Taiwan and encircling the island with around 10 warships and dozens of fighter jets.

The de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan said on Sunday the U.S. was monitoring China's drills and was "comfortable and confident" it had sufficient resources and capabilities regionally to ensure peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Foxconn said on Sunday it is planning to invest $820 million in the next three years in new manufacturing facilities in southern Taiwan to support its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions.

Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone assembler, has big ambitions in the EV market as it seeks to diversify its revenue base.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- Day 3 of China's military exercises around Taiwan

- Japan current account (February)

- China credit, loan growth, money supply (March)

(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.55% 164.66 Delayed Quote.26.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.13% 0.6659 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.2417 Delayed Quote.2.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.7393 Delayed Quote.0.26%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.20% 45.86 Delayed Quote.1.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.09006 Delayed Quote.1.86%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -1.07% 55.5 End-of-day quote.6.94%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.48% 103 End-of-day quote.3.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012219 Delayed Quote.1.05%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.00% 5962.23 Real-time Quote.7.22%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.04% 571.366 Real-time Quote.13.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.08% 0.62491 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 729 B 221 B 221 B
Net income 2023 146 B 4 785 M 4 785 M
Net cash 2023 309 B 10 157 M 10 157 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,80x
Yield 2023 5,28%
Capitalization 1 356 B 44 539 M 44 539 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 103,00 TWD
Average target price 128,13 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Wei Liu Chairman, President & General Manager
Te Tsai Huang Financial Director & Manager-Corporate Governance
Wei Bin Lee Chief Information Security Officer
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.10%44 539
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.97%46 165
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD17.24%36 836
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.05%32 220
JABIL INC.20.35%10 891
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.44%9 786
