Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
103.00 TWD    0.00%
05:46pMarketmind: China focus turns back to the macro
RE
04/09Marketmind: China-Taiwan tensions loom ever larger
RE
04/09Foxconn plans $800 million investment in southern Taiwan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: China focus turns back to the macro

04/10/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People look on near cranes standing at a construction site in Beijing

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Asian market trading volumes should return to more normal levels on Tuesday as investors around the world return from the Easter break, with Chinese inflation and an interest rate decision in South Korea the key events in a pretty packed regional calendar.

Australian consumer confidence will also be released on Tuesday, along with unemployment and trade data from the Philippines, and trade and inflation reports from Taiwan.

There was nothing from U.S. or global equities on Monday for traders in Asia to hang their hats on, although U.S. bond yields and implied rates continue to inch higher on the view that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point on May 3.

There was more movement in currency markets, where the dollar rose across the board and the yen sank. The Japanese currency slumped 1% to a four-week low against the dollar following the first public remarks from new Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Kazuo Ueda.

Ueda said it was appropriate to maintain the bank's ultra-loose monetary policy for now as inflation has yet to hit 2% as a trend, suggesting he will be in no rush to dial back its massive stimulus.

At the same time, the BOJ must also avoid being too late in normalizing monetary policy, a sign he will be more open to tweaking its controversial 'yield curve control' policy than his dovish predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda.

He has his work cut out.

Chinese stock markets, meanwhile, get a chance to recover from Monday's 0.5% fall - the steepest in three weeks - now that Beijing has completed its military drills around Taiwan.

Investors can turn their attention back to the economic data, specifically inflation on Tuesday. Producer price inflation is expected to have fallen further in March, according to analysts' estimates of a year-on-year decline of 2.5%, which would be the fastest pace of deflation since June 2020.

The annual rate of consumer price inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 1.0%, the slowest in a year, and the monthly rate is expected to rise to 0% from -0.5% in February.

If these forecasts are broadly accurate, price pressures in China would appear to be extremely benign, giving the central bank room to loosen policy and stimulate the economy.

In South Korea, the central bank looks to have ended its tightening cycle and will likely keep its main interest rate on hold at a 15-year high of 3.50% on Tuesday. With the economy on the brink of recession, it could well cut rates later this year.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

- China PPI and CPI (March)

- South Korea interest rate decision (seen on hold)

(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.60% 162.03 Delayed Quote.26.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.63% 88.696 Delayed Quote.-1.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.49% 0.664 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.73% 165.366 Delayed Quote.3.49%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.39% 1.23824 Delayed Quote.2.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.11% 98.89 Delayed Quote.1.15%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.7399 Delayed Quote.0.26%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.65% 145.077 Delayed Quote.2.70%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.46% 1.0862 Delayed Quote.1.86%
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.00% 55.5 End-of-day quote.6.94%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.00% 103 End-of-day quote.3.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 1.18% 1.630284 Delayed Quote.1.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012203 Delayed Quote.1.05%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.63% 0.6808 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.32% 573.219 Real-time Quote.13.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.58% 83.072 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.6221 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 1.13% 133.564 Delayed Quote.0.79%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
05:46pMarketmind: China focus turns back to the macro
RE
04/09Marketmind: China-Taiwan tensions loom ever larger
RE
04/09Foxconn plans $800 million investment in southern Taiwan
RE
04/07Correction: Hon Hai's Revenue Plunges 21% in March
MT
04/06Foxconn Delivers Self-Driving Electric Tractors in EV Push
MT
04/06Foxconn Subsidiary Buys Stake in Interconnect Technology Singapore Division
MT
04/06Apple says 'Hello Mumbai' at first India store launch
RE
04/05Foxconn's Sales Drop 21% in March
MT
04/05Foxconn Q1 sales edge up, but Q2 outlook poor
RE
04/05Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Unaudited Revenue Results for the Month an..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 729 B 221 B 221 B
Net income 2023 146 B 4 775 M 4 775 M
Net cash 2023 309 B 10 135 M 10 135 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,80x
Yield 2023 5,28%
Capitalization 1 356 B 44 442 M 44 442 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
EV / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 103,00 TWD
Average target price 128,13 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Wei Liu Chairman, President & General Manager
Te Tsai Huang Financial Director & Manager-Corporate Governance
Wei Bin Lee Chief Information Security Officer
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.10%44 539
AMPHENOL CORPORATION1.97%46 165
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD17.24%36 836
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.21%32 220
JABIL INC.20.35%10 891
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.25.74%9 786
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer