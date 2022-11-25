Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
100.50 TWD   -0.50%
Nasdaq falls and dollar rises on investor caution

11/25/2022 | 02:17pm EST
*

Dow gains, S&P close to flat, Nasdaq falls 0.5%

*

Dollar gains but heads for weekly losses

*

STOXX ends close to flat but gains for the week

*

Oil falls, gold flat

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed Friday's shorter session lower with pressure from Apple Inc , while the dollar gained as investors shied away from risk as they worried about consumer spending and monitored China's reaction to a resurgence of COVID cases.

Frustration simmered among residents and business groups in China as the government set stricter COVID-19 control curbs just weeks after hopes for easing restrictions had been raised.

And market heavyweight Apple's shares were weighed down by concerns about its manufacturer Foxconn. Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China was expected to show a November shipment slowdown as thousands of employees left in the latest bout of unrest, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

"The biggest news item is what's going on in China, the protests against the zero-covid-tolerance policies," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at AllSpring.

"Investors are in a holding pattern waiting for some catalyst even though we're not quite sure what that catalyst will be," said Jacobsen noting that an easing of China's restrictions would promote a risk-on mood while tightening or keeping restrictions would have the opposite effect.

In the United States, trading was also likely impacted by lower volume as many traders take vacation for the market half-day due to Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

The mood was cautious as the all-important gift-buying season kicked off. With inflation soaring, investors are watching out for signs of weakness in consumer spending.

And while shoppers often turn out in record numbers for Black Friday discounts, so far on Friday, Reuters reported that crowds were thin outside stores on what is historically the busiest shopping day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.97 points, or 0.45%, to 34,347.03, the S&P 500 lost 1.14 points, or 0.03%, to 4,026.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.96 points, or 0.52%, to 11,226.36.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.15% on the day but added about 1.5% for the week.

Europe's retailers, while fearing the shopping season could be the worst in at least a decade, were also offering Black Friday deals in hopes of boosting spending against the backdrop of high inflation and the distraction of the soccer World Cup.

Europe's STOXX 600 ended down 0.02% on Friday but boasted a 1.7% weekly percentage gain, marking six weekly advances in a row for the first time since late 2021.

The U.S. dollar crept higher across the board in what looked like a quiet session but it remained near multi-month lows as the prospect of the Federal Reserve moderating the pace of its policy tightening weighed on the U.S. currency.

"Today has all the indicators of another session dominated by USD consolidation in lieu of any major cross-asset drivers," said Simon Harvey, senior FX analyst at Monex Europe adding that "liquidity is quite limited."

The dollar index rose 0.21%, while the euro was down 0.07% to $1.0401.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.33% versus the greenback at 139.08 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2082, down 0.23% on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields gave up earlier gains after already falling on Wednesday after the Fed's November meeting minutes indicated agreement that rate hiking could be slowed.

Benchmark 10-year notes were down 1.5 basis points to 3.694%, from 3.709% late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond was last up 1.3 basis points to yield 3.7554%, from 3.742%. The 2-year note was last down 1.4 basis points to yield 4.469%, from 4.483%.

Oil prices fell on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.

U.S. crude futures settled down 2.13% at $76.28 per barrel while Brent settled at $83.63, down $1.71, or 2% on the day.

Gold prices retreated after the precious metal posted gains in the previous three sessions on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back its rate-hiking stance.

Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,753.61 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.40% to $1,751.90 an ounce.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Carolina Mandl in New York, Ankika Biswas and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru, Alun John in London, and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Christina Fincher, Kirsten Donovan, Deepa Babington, Philippa Fletcher)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.96% 148.11 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.31% 0.64774 Delayed Quote.1.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.31% 0.67423 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRENT OIL -1.05% 84.13 Delayed Quote.8.31%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.22% 1.1611 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.22% 1.20852 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.29% 0.718277 Delayed Quote.3.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.37% 0.7469 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.10% 13006.43 Real-time Quote.6.82%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.45% 34347.03 Real-time Quote.-5.90%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.02% 1.04043 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
GOLD -0.10% 1753.5 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.50% 100.5 End-of-day quote.-3.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.00% 0.011767 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012242 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.52% 11226.36 Real-time Quote.-27.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.31% 0.62412 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.02% 440.73 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.02% 1017.65 Delayed Quote.-7.36%
U.S. GOLD CORP. 1.84% 3.9828 Delayed Quote.-56.40%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.02% 0.961141 Delayed Quote.9.14%
WTI -1.80% 76.529 Delayed Quote.2.86%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 543 B 211 B 211 B
Net income 2022 143 B 4 607 M 4 607 M
Net cash 2022 273 B 8 814 M 8 814 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,77x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 1 393 B 45 017 M 45 021 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 100,50 TWD
Average target price 132,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.37%45 245
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-8.45%47 649
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-36.20%31 429
JABIL INC.0.14%9 485
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-55.00%7 139
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-19.09%6 667