Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
100.50 TWD   +0.50%
06:00aPiper Sandler cuts estimates for Apple's Dec quarter as China worries mount
RE
11/30Foxconn Offers Incentives For New Worker Referrals at Chinese Plant
MT
11/30Foxconn asks workers for referrals to replenish China plant's staff
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piper Sandler cuts estimates for Apple's Dec quarter as China worries mount

12/01/2022 | 06:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man talks on a phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Analysts at Piper Sandler on Thursday cut their revenue and iPhone sales estimates for Apple Inc's December quarter, as Beijing's strict lockdowns crimp production at the world's biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China.

The brokerage now expects $119 billon in revenue for the current quarter from an earlier projection of $127.3 billion, with iPhone unit sales of about 74 million against 83 million previously expected.

"More than 50% of assembled iPhones come from Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant. Majority of the disruptions took place in the month of November where utilization for the plant may have fallen to 50% or below," the analysts said.

China's manufacturing and services activities shrank further in November to seven-month lows, official data showed, stung by the country's zero-COVID policy and rising infections that analysts said will hurt the economy well into 2023.

Production woes for Apple were heightened by a rare example of large-scale labour unrest in China, where Foxconn workers clashed with security personnel in Zhengzhou.

Apple might prioritize iPhone 14 Pro production over other models, the brokerage said, given the higher average selling price for the product.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 4.86% 148.03 Delayed Quote.-20.50%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.50% 100.5 End-of-day quote.-3.37%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES 2.15% 143.66 Delayed Quote.-19.52%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
06:00aPiper Sandler cuts estimates for Apple's Dec quarter as China worries mount
RE
11/30Foxconn Offers Incentives For New Worker Referrals at Chinese Plant
MT
11/30Foxconn asks workers for referrals to replenish China plant's staff
RE
11/30Tata in talks to buy Wistron's India facility for up to $613 mln -report
RE
11/29Analysis-Apple supply chain data shows receding exposure to China as risks mount
RE
11/29Apple's iPhone Pro shipments may fall 20 million units short of estimates - analyst
RE
11/29Volkswagen Said Planning Scout Brand Revamp With Foxconn, Magna
MT
11/29Volkswagen in talks with Foxconn over plant for Scout vehicles - Automobilwoche
RE
11/29Foxconn JV Acquires Manufacturing Site In Saudi Arabia For $96 Million
MT
11/28Foxconn Offers Extra Bonuses To Rehire Departed Chinese iPhone Factory Workers Amid Pro..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 543 B 212 B 212 B
Net income 2022 143 B 4 612 M 4 612 M
Net cash 2022 273 B 8 824 M 8 824 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,77x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 1 393 B 45 072 M 45 072 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 100,50 TWD
Average target price 132,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.37%45 072
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.50%47 863
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.17%30 956
JABIL INC.2.62%9 720
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-53.74%7 400
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-14.01%7 334