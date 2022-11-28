Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
100.00 TWD   -0.50%
11/28Foxconn Offers Extra Bonuses To Rehire Departed Chinese iPhone Factory Workers Amid Production Shortfall
MT
11/28Reactions to Apple supplier Foxconn's labour unrest
RE
11/28Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COVID curbs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Reactions to Apple supplier Foxconn's labour unrest

11/28/2022 | 10:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the logo of Foxconn outside the company's building in Taipei

(Reuters) - Thousands of employees at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China have quit since last week, as the major Apple supplier battles the latest bout of labour unrest that began in late October due to strict zero-COVID policy.

Following are reactions from experts:

PIA GISGARD, HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY AND GOVERNANCE AT SWEDBANK ROBUR

"The events taking place at Foxconn's production facility are worrying and highly undesirable from workplace health, safety and general wellbeing, and harmony perspectives."

"We see that in these times of unrest, Apple needs to intensify its dialogue with Foxconn management, and if possible Chinese authorities, to communicate in strong terms what its policy expectations are around labour rights, and find solutions to stabilise the situation."

"Foxconn is bound to follow Chinese government orders regarding COVID lockdowns. The important thing is that the company implements these orders in a way which respects people's rights and doesn't go beyond the government requirements resulting in unnecessarily harsh measures."

ERIC PEDERSEN, HEAD OF RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS, NORDEA ASSET MANAGEMENT

"The situation at Foxconn is concerning."

"We note the role Foxconn plays as a subcontractor, to Apple, among others. As a first step, we have contacted Apple to understand how management views and addresses the on-going situation and what measures they are taking."

JANNE WERNING, HEAD OF ESG CAPITAL MARKETS & STEWARDSHIP AT UNION INVESTMENT

"This shows the importance of labour standards in the supply chain. We expect Apple, as one of the main buyers, to reassert its influence at Foxconn. As a result, the situation at Foxconn with regard to labour standards has already improved in recent years, according to our findings, so that Foxconn is in a better position compared to other factories in China.

"However, there is still a great need for improvement in an international comparison."

CHRISTINA O'CONNELL, SENIOR MANAGER FOR SUMOFUS, A NON-PROFIT CORPORATE ACCOUNTABILITY GROUP

"The extreme dependence of Apple on China, both as a (consumer) market and as its place of primary manufacturing, we see that a very risky situation."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop in London and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.63% 144.22 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.50% 100 End-of-day quote.-3.85%
NORDEA BANK ABP -0.69% 108.7 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
SWEDBANK AB -0.66% 166.55 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
11/28Foxconn Offers Extra Bonuses To Rehire Departed Chinese iPhone Factory Workers Amid Pro..
MT
11/28Reactions to Apple supplier Foxconn's labour unrest
RE
11/28Behind Foxconn's China woes: mistrust, miscommunication, COV..
RE
11/28Trending: Apple Supplier Foxconn Facing Unrest at China Facility
DJ
11/28Apple shares slip as China factory unrest fuels iPhone supply concerns
RE
11/28Wall St set to open lower on China's anti-lockdown protests; Apple slips
RE
11/28Apple shares slip as China factory unrest may further hit iPhone shipments
RE
11/28Foxconn's Foxteq Buys Remaining Stake In Singapore Unit
MT
11/28Factbox-A look at industrial disputes in India as Adani port faces protests
RE
11/28Protests at Foxconn's Chinese Plant to Cause Shortfall of Nearly 6 Million iPhones Pro ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 543 B 211 B 211 B
Net income 2022 143 B 4 597 M 4 597 M
Net cash 2022 273 B 8 795 M 8 795 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,73x
Yield 2022 5,34%
Capitalization 1 386 B 44 699 M 44 699 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 100,00 TWD
Average target price 132,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.85%45 017
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-8.14%47 810
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.54%31 055
JABIL INC.0.40%9 510
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-55.79%7 110
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-19.26%6 644