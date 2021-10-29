Log in
Subsidiary HeNan FuChi Technology Co., Ltd. announces obtaining of Machinery and equipment

10/29/2021 | 05:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/29 Time of announcement 17:39:47
Subject 
 Subsidiary HeNan FuChi Technology Co., Ltd.
announces obtaining of Machinery and equipment
Date of events 2021/10/29 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Machinery and equipment.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/06/29~2021/10/29
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
585 units of equipment;RMB 247,720,253.57
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):HongFuJin Precision Electronics (ZhengZhou) Co., Ltd.�F
parent and subsidiary companies
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Na
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Na
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Na
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Book value; According to authorization of the Company & Board of Directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:Na
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Na
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:Na
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:Na
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Na
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Na
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:Na
17.Name of the CPA firm:Na
18.Name of the CPA:Na
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Na
20.Broker and broker's fee:None
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
The resource integrates
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/10/29
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/10/29
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:Na
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:Na
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
