Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan July export orders leap again, COVID variants a concern

08/20/2021 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shipping containers are seen at Keelung port, northern Taiwan,

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders grew more than expected in July and the government said the outlook for the island's tech goods remains strong on demand for high-end chips, though it warned the spread of COVID-19 variants may further disrupt global supply chains.

Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 21.4% from a year earlier to $55.3 billion in July, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.

That was the 17th month of expansion, and the pace was faster than the median forecast of a rise of 20.85% in a Reuters poll.

The ministry attributed the performance to demand for 5G telecom equipment and semiconductors.

Demand for electronics like laptops to support the "home economy" also remained strong, with the COVID-19 pandemic still restricting the movement of millions around the world, theministry added.

In June, export orders surged 31.1% from a year earlier to$53.73 billion.

Taiwan companies such as Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) are major suppliers to Apple Inc and other global tech firms.

The ministry warned of uncertainty over the spread of COVID-19 variants around the world, saying that tighter anti-virus measures in some countries were impacting supply chains.

However, it saw upside in countries speeding up COVID-19 vaccinations, plus continued strong demand for 5G and the auto sector, which has been badly affected by a shortage of chips.

It expects export orders in August to rise between 20.9% and 24.2% from a year earlier.

Orders from the United States jumped 16.5% in July from a year earlier, a slower rate of expansion compared with the 24% logged in June, while orders from China were up 20.1%, versus a gain of 36.7% the previous month.

Orders from Europe rose 14.3%, while those from Japan were up 27.6%.

(Reporting by Roger Tung and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.23% 146.7 Delayed Quote.10.56%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -3.74% 103 End-of-day quote.11.96%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -2.61% 559 End-of-day quote.5.47%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
04:47aTaiwan July export orders leap again, COVID variants a concern
RE
08/13HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : European Commission OKs New JV Between Geely, Foxco..
MT
08/12Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
08/12HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn Sells Foshan Pulida Technology Unit For $60..
MT
08/12HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn Technology Invests $72 Million in Chinese P..
MT
08/12Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Announces Change of Spokesperson
CI
08/12HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn Q2 Profit Jumps on Pandemic-Fueled Demand
MT
08/12Foxconn Technology Group's Second-Quarter Net Profit Rose 30% on Year
DJ
08/12Foxconn (Far East) Limited announced that it has received $71.7 million in fu..
CI
08/08HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn to Buy Wafer Factory From Taiwanese Memory ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 862 B 209 B 209 B
Net income 2021 137 B 4 879 M 4 879 M
Net cash 2021 512 B 18 295 M 18 295 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 1 428 B 50 925 M 50 970 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 103,00 TWD
Average target price 139,53 TWD
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Ta wei Kuo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.11.96%50 925
AMPHENOL CORPORATION13.36%44 337
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-32.82%40 840
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.55%18 624
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-12.93%10 224
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-24.85%8 997