Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
102.50 TWD    0.00%
03/03Taiwan's Foxconn seeks chip, EV cooperation with India
RE
03/03Apple iPhones to be assembled at new plant in India's Karnataka state
RE
03/03Foxconn Earmarks $700 Million on New Indian Plant to Boost iPhone Production
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Taiwan's Foxconn seeks chip, EV cooperation with India

03/03/2023 | 10:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside a company's building in Taipei, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Saturday it was seeking cooperation in India in new areas like chips and electric vehicles (EVs) after a visit to the country by its chairman, Liu Young-way.

Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-19 restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new-model iPhones and other devices, and amid tensions between Beijing and Washington.

In January, India's trade minister said Apple, which began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 through Wistron Corp and later Foxconn, wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5% to 7% currently.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said Liu had visited India from Feb. 27 to Saturday.

"My trip this week supported Foxconn's efforts to deepen partnerships, meet old friends and make new ones, and seek cooperation in new areas such as semiconductor development and electric vehicles," Liu said in a statement.

Foxconn has ambitious plans to make EVs, and is also looking to make chips.

"On the basis to share, collaborate and thrive together, Foxconn will continue to communicate with local governments to seek the most beneficial development opportunities for the company and all stakeholders," Liu added.

He did not mention any new concrete investment plans in the country, and Foxconn has not announced any since his trip.

Apple's iPhones will soon be assembled at another site in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, and 300 acres (120 hectares) have been aside to set up a factory, the state government said on Friday.

Currently, iPhones are assembled in India by at least three of Apple's global suppliers - Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu, and Wistron in Karnataka.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 3.51% 151.03 Delayed Quote.16.24%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.00% 102.5 End-of-day quote.2.60%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.10% 562.462 Real-time Quote.12.25%
PEGATRON CORPORATION -0.15% 68.3 End-of-day quote.7.56%
WISTRON CORPORATION 0.93% 32.65 End-of-day quote.11.05%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
03/03Taiwan's Foxconn seeks chip, EV cooperation with India
RE
03/03Apple iPhones to be assembled at new plant in India's Karnataka state
RE
03/03Foxconn Earmarks $700 Million on New Indian Plant to Boost iPhone Production
MT
03/03Foxconn to Invest in India's Telangana State
MT
03/03Foxconn to Build $700 Million Plant in India
MT
03/03Apple Supplier Foxconn Plans $700 Million India Factory, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
03/02Foxconn to invest in India's Telangana state
RE
03/02Foxconn Plans to Build Manufacturing Facility in Telangana, India
MT
03/01India state launches probe into fire at Apple supplier Foxlink
RE
02/28Foxconn Unit Buys Land Rights in China for CNY197 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 556 B 214 B 214 B
Net income 2022 141 B 4 607 M 4 607 M
Net cash 2022 278 B 9 091 M 9 091 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 1 350 B 44 066 M 44 066 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 102,50 TWD
Average target price 129,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Wei Liu Chairman, President & General Manager
Te Tsai Huang Financial Director & Manager-Corporate Governance
Wei Bin Lee Chief Information Security Officer
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.60%44 066
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.97%46 593
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-4.72%31 407
JABIL INC.25.03%11 214
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.03%9 145
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED-2.79%7 004