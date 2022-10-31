Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2317   TW0002317005

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(2317)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
104.00 TWD    0.00%
09:11aWall St set to open lower as investors await Fed signal
RE
08:23aFoxconn Denies Reports of Mass COVID-19 Infections at Chinese Facility
MT
07:27aOutput of Apple iPhones at major China plant could fall 30% amid COVID curbs -source
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St set to open lower as investors await Fed signal

10/31/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Focus on Fed policy decision on Wednesday

*

U.S.-listed Brazil firms fall after Lula's win

*

Futures down: Dow 0.53%, S&P 0.59%, Nasdaq 0.75%

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Monday, capping a month dominated by mixed earnings reports and expectations of the Federal Reserve toning down its hawkish stance on inflation.

Focus is on the U.S. central bank's monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, where policymakers are expected to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike to curb decades-high inflation amid debate over when to downshift to smaller rate hikes.

Monthly nonfarm payrolls data, due later this week, could also offer clues on the path of interest rates.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched their second straight week of gains on Friday, supported by better-than-expected results from companies outside the technology sector as well as hopes for a less hawkish Fed.

Both the indexes are also set to record gains in October after two straight months of declines. The Dow Jones, meanwhile, is up 14.4% so far this month and could see its biggest monthly rise in over four decades depending on the day's moves.

"You have a convergence of the labor market and the Fed together, and so it should make it a very questionable market week in terms of the direction," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"We'll be hearing from Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday and his words probably mean more than his actions. If his tone, if his language begins to moderate somewhat, that will continue to be positive for stocks."

Traders are nearly equally split in their expectations of the Fed delivering a smaller interest rate hike at its next policy meeting, with odds of a 50 basis point rate hike in December standing at 47.9%, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

At 9:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 175 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.59%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 86.75 points, or 0.75%.

With 10-year bond yields rising for the second straight session, shares of megacap tech giants such as Microsoft, Google owner Alphabet and Meta Platforms that disappointed investors with their earnings reports last week, fell between 0.8% and 1% in premarket trading.

Apple Inc was down 1.3%. Production of Apple's iPhones could slump by as much as 30% at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory due to tightening COVID-19 curbs in China, a source told Reuters.

Shares of U.S.-listed Brazilian firms such as oil major Petrobras and iron ore miner Vale fell 7.1% and 1.9% respectively after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Sunday's presidential election. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 4.41% 96.29 Delayed Quote.-33.53%
APPLE INC. 7.56% 155.74 Delayed Quote.-12.29%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.00% 104 End-of-day quote.0.00%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.29% 99.2 Delayed Quote.-70.51%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.02% 235.87 Delayed Quote.-29.87%
All news about HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
09:11aWall St set to open lower as investors await Fed signal
RE
08:23aFoxconn Denies Reports of Mass COVID-19 Infections at Chinese Facility
MT
07:27aOutput of Apple iPhones at major China plant could fall 30% amid COVID curbs -source
RE
07:24aFoxconn Industrial Internet’s Q3 Profit Jumps 15%, Revenue Grows 24%, Beating Est..
MT
04:45aChina COVID curbs hit iPhone output, shut Shanghai Disney
RE
02:14aOutput of Apple iPhones at major China plant could fall 30% amid COVID curbs -source
RE
02:08aBase metals fall on weak China factory data, COVID curbs
RE
12:40aFoxconn Likely to Post 30% Drop in iPhone Production in November Amid China Lockdowns
MT
12:02aFoxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone November output from Zhengzhou plant -so..
RE
10/30Base metals fall on firmer dollar, China's COVID curbs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 364 B 198 B 198 B
Net income 2022 155 B 4 811 M 4 811 M
Net cash 2022 347 B 10 795 M 10 795 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,34x
Yield 2022 5,42%
Capitalization 1 421 B 44 216 M 44 216 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 826 608
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 104,00 TWD
Average target price 137,53 TWD
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang-wei Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Te Tsai Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Tsing Yuan Hwang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wang Independent Director
Kuo Chuan Kung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.00%44 863
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.61%45 483
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-45.87%26 048
JABIL INC.-7.11%8 799
JIANGSU PACIFIC QUARTZ CO., LTD112.98%6 695
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-57.27%6 676