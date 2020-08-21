Hon Kwok Land Investment : SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 27 AUGUST 2020
08/21/2020 | 04:51am EDT
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 160)
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES
FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 27 AUGUST 2020
Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') of Hon Kwok Land Investment Company, Limited (the ''Company'') dated 28 July 2020, in relation to the AGM to be held at Full Moon Shanghai Restaurant, Macau Jockey Club, 3rd Floor, East Wing, Shun Tak Centre, 200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong (the ''Venue'') on Thursday, 27 August 2020 at 11:00 a.m..
In view of the recent development of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 coronavirus ("COVID-19") and the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Chapter 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong), the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the AGM to protect the shareholders (or their proxies) from the risk of infection:
Attendees who will be physically attending the AGM will be separated in different rooms or partitioned areas, each accommodating not more than 20 persons(as amended, supplemented or modified from time to time);
Seating at the Venue will be arranged so as to allow for appropriate social distancing. Only shareholders (or their proxies), directors and relevant supporting staff will be allowed entry into the Venue. Accordingly, there will be limited capacity for shareholders (or their proxies) to attend the AGM. The attending shareholders (or their proxies) will be admitted to the Venue on a ''first-come-first-served'' basis. Shareholders (or their proxies) subsequently arriving may not be permitted to enter the Venue;
Compulsory body temperature check will be conducted for every attending shareholder or proxy at the entrance of the Venue. Any person with a temperature over 37.5 degree Celsius will not be admitted to the Venue;
No entry to the Venue is allowed for any attendee who is subject to quarantine order by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region;
Shareholders that (a) have travelled, and have been in close contact with any person who has travelled, outside of Hong Kong at any time in the preceding 14 days; (b) are, and have been, in close contact with any person who is, subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed compulsory quarantine; (c) are, and have been, in close contact with anyone who has contracted COVID-19, has been tested preliminarily positive of COVID-19 or is suspected of contracting COVID-19; or (d) have any flu-like symptoms, may be denied entry into the Venue or be required to leave the Venue;
All attendees will be required to wear a surgical face mask at the Venue at all the times and to maintain a safe distance from other attendees. Please note that no masks will be provided at the Venue and attendees should bring and wear their own masks;
Hand sanitizer will be provided; and
No refreshment will be served.
The Company reserves the right to deny entry into or require any person to leave the Venue if such person refuses to comply with any of the above precautionary measures.
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to exercise their voting rights at the AGM by appointing the chairman of the AGM as proxy to attend and vote on the relevant resolutions at the AGM instead of attending the AGM or any adjourned meeting(s) in person.
The form of proxy for use at the AGM (and at any adjournment thereof) can be downloaded from the website of the Company at www.honkwok.com.hk or the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk. In order to be valid, the proxy form, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be completed and deposited with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjournment thereof.
Subject to the development of the pandemic, the Company may implement further precautionary measures, and may issue further announcement(s) on such measures as and when appropriate.
By Order of the Board
Ka-Yee Wan
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 21 August 2020
At the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Dr. James Sai-Wing Wong (Chairman), Mr. James Sing-Wai Wong, Mr. Xiao-Ping Li and Mr. Philip Bing-Lun Lam as executive directors; and Mr. Zuo Xiang, Ms. Janie Fong and Mr. David Tak-Wai Ma as independent non-executive directors.
