  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCAR   PK0064901017

HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

(HCAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-09
183.71 PKR   -0.47%
05:12aHonda Atlas Cars Pakistan : Extension of plant shut down
PU
07/28Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2022
PU
07/25Honda Atlas Cars Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan : EXTENSION OF PLANT SHUT DOWN

10/11/2022 | 05:12am EDT
October 11, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: EXTENSION OF PLANT SHUT DOWN OF HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Clause 5.6.1 (a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following material information:

In continuation to our letter dated October 03, 2022, whereby as a result of the Government's stringent measures of minimizing the import of CKD kits and raw materials, the Company's supply chain had been disrupted leading to plant shutdown till October 11, 2022.

Due to continuation of the said problem, management has decided to further extend the shutdown of the plant from October 12, 2022, to October 15, 2022. Further updates, if any, in this regard will be communicated accordingly.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited,

Maqsood ur Rehman

Company Secretary & Vice President

  1. Director / HOD
    Surveillance, Supervision, and Enforcement Department Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan
    7th Floor, NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area, Islamabad.

Disclaimer

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
