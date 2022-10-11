Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan : EXTENSION OF PLANT SHUT DOWN

October 11, 2022

The General Manager,

Pakistan Stock Exchange,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Subject: EXTENSION OF PLANT SHUT DOWN OF HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Clause 5.6.1 (a) of PSX Regulations, we hereby convey the following material information:

In continuation to our letter dated October 03, 2022, whereby as a result of the Government's stringent measures of minimizing the import of CKD kits and raw materials, the Company's supply chain had been disrupted leading to plant shutdown till October 11, 2022.

Due to continuation of the said problem, management has decided to further extend the shutdown of the plant from October 12, 2022, to October 15, 2022. Further updates, if any, in this regard will be communicated accordingly.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited,

Maqsood ur Rehman

Company Secretary & Vice President