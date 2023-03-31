Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-03-31

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Honda
|
Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
|
Limited is
|
more
|
than
|
530,000
|
cars in Pakistan.
|
generation, BR-V and HR-V. The Honda
|
a joint venture between Honda Motor,
|
The
|
Company consistently
|
increased
|
City 2021 gives the best of driving pleasure
|
Japan, and the Atlas Group, Pakistan. The
|
production with the progress of the car
|
including SRS airbags for both driver and
|
Company is a public limited; also listed on
|
market and to meet the growing customer
|
co-drivers' safety as a standard feature
|
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.
|
demand. A major plant expansion was
|
in all the variants. Moreover, Honda has
|
|
|
|
|
done in 2006 and the production capacity
|
taken care of the overall performance and
|
The Company was incorporated on
|
was increased to 50,000 units / year on
|
fuel efficiency in the 6th generation model
|
November 04, 1992, and the joint venture
|
double shift basis.
|
|
|
|
which reflects in driving the car, as this car
|
agreement was signed on August 05,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
has become more comfortable to drive in
|
1993. The groundbreaking ceremony was
|
The percentage of local parts conforms to
|
city traffic than ever before.
|
held on April 17, 1993, and within a record
|
the Government's policy. Local vendors
|
|
time of 11 months, the construction and
|
are continuously patronized to develop
|
The new 11th-generation Honda Civic
|
erection of machinery were completed.
|
parts locally. The quality of local parts is
|
2022 was launched in Pakistan during
|
The first car rolled off the assembly line
|
thoroughly checked to meet stringent
|
March 2022, it comes with all the latest
|
on May 26, 1994. The official inauguration
|
international standards of Honda.
|
safety features. The RS variant 2022 comes
|
was done by the then President of Pakistan,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with additional safety features termed as
|
Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari. Mr.
|
Honda always strives to provide
|
Honda Sensing which includes Collision
|
Nobuhiko Kawamoto, President of Honda
|
outstanding services and products to our
|
Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise
|
Motor, Japan, and the late Mr. Yusuf H.
|
valued customers. In addition, the Company
|
Control, Lane Keep Assist System, Road
|
Shirazi, Founder of Atlas Group were
|
regularly conducts
|
Service
|
Campaigns
|
departure mitigation system, Auto High
|
also present to grace the occasion. The
|
to facilitate customers' need for service.
|
Beam, Lead Car Departure Notification
|
Company enlisted on the Karachi & Lahore
|
This has given our customers absolute
|
System, and Walk Away auto-locking.
|
Stock Exchanges (now Pakistan Stock
|
confidence in our cars which is clear from
|
Performance ratings for the Honda Civic
|
Exchanges) and Initial Public Offer (IPO)
|
the ever-increasing sales volumes.
|
2022 are among the best in the class. The
|
was made in November 1994.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
car is well-handled, rides in a composed
|
|
|
|
|
It is the constant endeavor of Honda Atlas
|
manner, and has a powerful engine lineup.
|
On July 14, 1994, car bookings started
|
Cars (Pakistan) Limited to achieve No.1
|
|
at six dealerships in Karachi, Lahore, and
|
Customer
|
satisfaction.
|
The
|
Company
|
Honda BR-V is available in a wide range
|
Islamabad. Since then, the dealership
|
is committed to meeting customer
|
of colors with advanced technological
|
network has expanded and now the
|
expectations and providing good value
|
features.
|
Company has thirty-eight 3S (Sales,
|
for money. The Company believes that
|
|
Service, and Spare Parts), twenty 2S
|
human beings are born to think, create and
|
Recently, Honda expanded its locally
|
(Service and Spare Parts), and five 1S
|
express their individuality. Thus, realizing
|
manufactured model lineup. Honda HR-V
|
(Spare
|
Parts)
|
authorized
|
dealerships
|
their hopes and dreams, we strive to attract
|
was launched on October 21st 2022 in two
|
networks in all the major cities of Pakistan.
|
individuals who share this belief and who
|
variants and in a wide range of colors with
|
All dealerships are constructed in
|
will respect one another's individuality. We
|
advance technological features.
|
accordance with the standards defined by
|
pursue to foster an atmosphere of mutual
|
|
Honda the world over.
|
|
trust & fairness in which our associates
|
Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited
|
|
|
|
|
can realize their full potential and create
|
(HACPL) marked the rollout of 500,000
|
We started production in 1994, with the
|
new values for the society by following the
|
vehicles at the Manga Mandi plant in
|
launch of the 5th generation of the Honda
|
Honda Philosophy.
|
|
|
|
Lahore. This outstanding achievement
|
Civic model in Pakistan. Subsequently, the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
is a sign of Pakistani customers' trust in
|
Company enriched the product line with
|
Currently, we are not only offering imported
|
Honda Cars (Pakistan). The Company
|
the launch of Honda City in 1997, Honda
|
models of Honda Accord & Honda CR-V
|
will continue to play an important role in
|
BR-V in 2017 and Honda HR-V in 2022.
|
but have also introduced locally
|
the country's automotive business and
|
Since the commencement of production,
|
manufactured New Honda City 6th
|
demonstrates a commitment to long-term
|
the Company
|
has produced and sold
|
generation,
|
New
|
Honda
|
Civic 11th
|
investment in the country.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|