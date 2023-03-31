Advanced search
    HCAR   PK0064901017

HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

(HCAR)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-31
93.80 PKR   +0.53%
Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-03-31

06/02/2023
Cover Concept

As a futuristic Company we continue to map our 2023 journey towards driving innovation, pushing boundaries, and embracing change. Our team is devotedly taking up the forward-thinking approach, that will help continue us to achieve the goal to drive towards a prosperous and cutting-edge future.

Company Profile

Honda

Atlas Cars (Pakistan)

Limited is

more

than

530,000

cars in Pakistan.

generation, BR-V and HR-V. The Honda

a joint venture between Honda Motor,

The

Company consistently

increased

City 2021 gives the best of driving pleasure

Japan, and the Atlas Group, Pakistan. The

production with the progress of the car

including SRS airbags for both driver and

Company is a public limited; also listed on

market and to meet the growing customer

co-drivers' safety as a standard feature

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

demand. A major plant expansion was

in all the variants. Moreover, Honda has

done in 2006 and the production capacity

taken care of the overall performance and

The Company was incorporated on

was increased to 50,000 units / year on

fuel efficiency in the 6th generation model

November 04, 1992, and the joint venture

double shift basis.

which reflects in driving the car, as this car

agreement was signed on August 05,

has become more comfortable to drive in

1993. The groundbreaking ceremony was

The percentage of local parts conforms to

city traffic than ever before.

held on April 17, 1993, and within a record

the Government's policy. Local vendors

time of 11 months, the construction and

are continuously patronized to develop

The new 11th-generation Honda Civic

erection of machinery were completed.

parts locally. The quality of local parts is

2022 was launched in Pakistan during

The first car rolled off the assembly line

thoroughly checked to meet stringent

March 2022, it comes with all the latest

on May 26, 1994. The official inauguration

international standards of Honda.

safety features. The RS variant 2022 comes

was done by the then President of Pakistan,

with additional safety features termed as

Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari. Mr.

Honda always strives to provide

Honda Sensing which includes Collision

Nobuhiko Kawamoto, President of Honda

outstanding services and products to our

Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise

Motor, Japan, and the late Mr. Yusuf H.

valued customers. In addition, the Company

Control, Lane Keep Assist System, Road

Shirazi, Founder of Atlas Group were

regularly conducts

Service

Campaigns

departure mitigation system, Auto High

also present to grace the occasion. The

to facilitate customers' need for service.

Beam, Lead Car Departure Notification

Company enlisted on the Karachi & Lahore

This has given our customers absolute

System, and Walk Away auto-locking.

Stock Exchanges (now Pakistan Stock

confidence in our cars which is clear from

Performance ratings for the Honda Civic

Exchanges) and Initial Public Offer (IPO)

the ever-increasing sales volumes.

2022 are among the best in the class. The

was made in November 1994.

car is well-handled, rides in a composed

It is the constant endeavor of Honda Atlas

manner, and has a powerful engine lineup.

On July 14, 1994, car bookings started

Cars (Pakistan) Limited to achieve No.1

at six dealerships in Karachi, Lahore, and

Customer

satisfaction.

The

Company

Honda BR-V is available in a wide range

Islamabad. Since then, the dealership

is committed to meeting customer

of colors with advanced technological

network has expanded and now the

expectations and providing good value

features.

Company has thirty-eight 3S (Sales,

for money. The Company believes that

Service, and Spare Parts), twenty 2S

human beings are born to think, create and

Recently, Honda expanded its locally

(Service and Spare Parts), and five 1S

express their individuality. Thus, realizing

manufactured model lineup. Honda HR-V

(Spare

Parts)

authorized

dealerships

their hopes and dreams, we strive to attract

was launched on October 21st 2022 in two

networks in all the major cities of Pakistan.

individuals who share this belief and who

variants and in a wide range of colors with

All dealerships are constructed in

will respect one another's individuality. We

advance technological features.

accordance with the standards defined by

pursue to foster an atmosphere of mutual

Honda the world over.

trust & fairness in which our associates

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited

can realize their full potential and create

(HACPL) marked the rollout of 500,000

We started production in 1994, with the

new values for the society by following the

vehicles at the Manga Mandi plant in

launch of the 5th generation of the Honda

Honda Philosophy.

Lahore. This outstanding achievement

Civic model in Pakistan. Subsequently, the

is a sign of Pakistani customers' trust in

Company enriched the product line with

Currently, we are not only offering imported

Honda Cars (Pakistan). The Company

the launch of Honda City in 1997, Honda

models of Honda Accord & Honda CR-V

will continue to play an important role in

BR-V in 2017 and Honda HR-V in 2022.

but have also introduced locally

the country's automotive business and

Since the commencement of production,

manufactured New Honda City 6th

demonstrates a commitment to long-term

the Company

has produced and sold

generation,

New

Honda

Civic 11th

investment in the country.

06

Vision Statement

Management / Company's Structure

08

Company Information

10

Board of Directors

14

Key Management

18

Organization Chart

20

Corporate Governance (Organization Structure)

22

Business Principles

25

Honda Philosophy

28

Chronicle of Events

30 Pattern of Shareholding

  1. Investor Relations Information
  1. Significant Events
  1. Chairman's Review
  1. Directors' Report
  1. Statement of Compliance with Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019
  1. Independent Auditor's Review Report

  1. Revenue Application
  2. Value Added and its Distribution
  3. Financial Highlights
  1. Horizontal Analysis
  2. Vertical Analysis

  1. Independent Auditor's Report
  1. Statement of Financial Position
  1. Statement of Profit or Loss
  2. Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Statement of Cash Flows
  5. Notes to and Forming Part of the Financial Statements

  1. Notice of Annual General Meeting
  2. Honda Dealers' Network
  1. Directors' Report (Urdu)
  1. Chairman's Review (Urdu)
  1. Form of Proxy

Vision Statement

Striving to be a Company that society wants to exist by sharing joys with people throughout the world.

Creating products that maximize the joy of customers with speed, affordability and low CO2.

Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi

Chairman

Mr. Takafumi Koike

President & CEO

Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi

Director & Senior Advisor

Mr. Shinobu Nakamura

Executive Director & VP (P)

Mr. Nobuyoshi Noda

Director

Mr. Gaku Nakanishi

Director

Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan

Independent Director

Mr. Ariful Islam

Independent Director

Ms. Rie Mihara

Independent Director

Audit Committee

Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan

Chairman

Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi

Member

Mr. Nobuyoshi Noda

Member

Mr. Gaku Nakanishi

Member

Executive Committee

Mr. Takafumi Koike

Mr. Maqsood-ur-Rehman Rehmani

Mr. Shinobu Nakamura

Human Resource and Remuneration Committee

Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan

Chairman

Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi

Member

Mr. Takafumi Koike

Member

Mr. Shinobu Nakamura

Member

Mr. Nobuyoshi Noda

Member

Company Secretary & Vice President

Mr. Maqsood-ur-Rehman Rehmani

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Hamood-ur-Rahman Qaddafi

Head of Internal Audit

Mr. Imran Farooq

Bankers

Allied Bank Limited

Citibank N.A.

Deutsche Bank AG

Faysal Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Soneri Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

United Bank Limited

Auditors

Registered Office

Regional Offices

M/s A. F. Ferguson & Co.

1-Mcleod Road, Lahore, Pakistan.

Lahore

Chartered Accountants

Tel: +92 42 37225015-17

Asia House,

Fax: +92 42 37233518

19-C&D, Block L, Gulberg III,

Legal Advisor

Main Ferozepur Road.

Bukhari Aziz & Karim

Factory

Tel: +92 42 35694851-53

Fax: +92 42 35694854

Axis Law Chambers

43 Km, Multan Road,

Manga Mandi, Lahore, Pakistan.

Karachi

Tel: +92 42 35384671-80

5th floor,

Fax: +92 42 35384691-92

Tower-A, Technology Park,

E-mail: info@honda.com.pk

Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Tel: +92 21 32785411-1

8

Annual Report 2023

Driving towards the Future

9

