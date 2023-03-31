Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2023-03-31

Company Profile

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited is more than 530,000 cars in Pakistan. generation, BR-V and HR-V. The Honda

a joint venture between Honda Motor, The Company consistently increased City 2021 gives the best of driving pleasure

Japan, and the Atlas Group, Pakistan. The production with the progress of the car including SRS airbags for both driver and

Company is a public limited; also listed on market and to meet the growing customer co-drivers' safety as a standard feature

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited. demand. A major plant expansion was in all the variants. Moreover, Honda has

done in 2006 and the production capacity taken care of the overall performance and

The Company was incorporated on was increased to 50,000 units / year on fuel efficiency in the 6th generation model

November 04, 1992, and the joint venture double shift basis. which reflects in driving the car, as this car

agreement was signed on August 05, has become more comfortable to drive in

1993. The groundbreaking ceremony was The percentage of local parts conforms to city traffic than ever before.

held on April 17, 1993, and within a record the Government's policy. Local vendors

time of 11 months, the construction and are continuously patronized to develop The new 11th-generation Honda Civic

erection of machinery were completed. parts locally. The quality of local parts is 2022 was launched in Pakistan during

The first car rolled off the assembly line thoroughly checked to meet stringent March 2022, it comes with all the latest

on May 26, 1994. The official inauguration international standards of Honda. safety features. The RS variant 2022 comes

was done by the then President of Pakistan, with additional safety features termed as

Sardar Farooq Ahmad Khan Leghari. Mr. Honda always strives to provide Honda Sensing which includes Collision

Nobuhiko Kawamoto, President of Honda outstanding services and products to our Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise

Motor, Japan, and the late Mr. Yusuf H. valued customers. In addition, the Company Control, Lane Keep Assist System, Road

Shirazi, Founder of Atlas Group were regularly conducts Service Campaigns departure mitigation system, Auto High

also present to grace the occasion. The to facilitate customers' need for service. Beam, Lead Car Departure Notification

Company enlisted on the Karachi & Lahore This has given our customers absolute System, and Walk Away auto-locking.

Stock Exchanges (now Pakistan Stock confidence in our cars which is clear from Performance ratings for the Honda Civic

Exchanges) and Initial Public Offer (IPO) the ever-increasing sales volumes. 2022 are among the best in the class. The

was made in November 1994. car is well-handled, rides in a composed

It is the constant endeavor of Honda Atlas manner, and has a powerful engine lineup.

On July 14, 1994, car bookings started Cars (Pakistan) Limited to achieve No.1

at six dealerships in Karachi, Lahore, and Customer satisfaction. The Company Honda BR-V is available in a wide range

Islamabad. Since then, the dealership is committed to meeting customer of colors with advanced technological

network has expanded and now the expectations and providing good value features.

Company has thirty-eight 3S (Sales, for money. The Company believes that

Service, and Spare Parts), twenty 2S human beings are born to think, create and Recently, Honda expanded its locally

(Service and Spare Parts), and five 1S express their individuality. Thus, realizing manufactured model lineup. Honda HR-V

(Spare Parts) authorized dealerships their hopes and dreams, we strive to attract was launched on October 21st 2022 in two

networks in all the major cities of Pakistan. individuals who share this belief and who variants and in a wide range of colors with

All dealerships are constructed in will respect one another's individuality. We advance technological features.

accordance with the standards defined by pursue to foster an atmosphere of mutual

Honda the world over. trust & fairness in which our associates Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited

can realize their full potential and create (HACPL) marked the rollout of 500,000

We started production in 1994, with the new values for the society by following the vehicles at the Manga Mandi plant in

launch of the 5th generation of the Honda Honda Philosophy. Lahore. This outstanding achievement

Civic model in Pakistan. Subsequently, the is a sign of Pakistani customers' trust in

Company enriched the product line with Currently, we are not only offering imported Honda Cars (Pakistan). The Company

the launch of Honda City in 1997, Honda models of Honda Accord & Honda CR-V will continue to play an important role in

BR-V in 2017 and Honda HR-V in 2022. but have also introduced locally the country's automotive business and

Since the commencement of production, manufactured New Honda City 6th demonstrates a commitment to long-term