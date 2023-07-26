I am pleased to present the condensed interim

ﬁnancial statements of the Company for the

quarter ended June 30, 2023.

MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The country is experiencing severe challenges

r e ﬂ e c t i n g l o n g - s t a n d i n g s t r u c t u r a l

weaknesses. The macroeconomic imbalances, high inﬂation, domestic supply shocks and international economic slowdown led to a fall in GDP growth rate to 0.3% in FY 23 as compared to 6.1% of last year. To address the challenges and sustain macroeconomic stability, the Government of Pakistan recently reached a 9-month Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with IMF. While the SLA will give the country much needed relief in the short-term, however, the nation needs a long-term sustainable plan to meet its extensive ﬁnancing needs in the years ahead.

On the external front, policy tightening, and adoption of stabilization strategies has yielded positive results. The current account deﬁcit (CAD) has narrowed by 85% to USD 2.6 billion in FY23. The improvement in CAD was mainly driven through the reduction in import bill from USD 135 billion to USD 55.3 billion. However, due to slowdown in global demand and an exchange rate peg, exports and workers' remittances declined by 13% and 14% respectively. Despite positive development in CAD, foreign exchange reserves held by the Central Bank dipped below USD 5 billion for the ﬁrst time in ten years . However, improvements are expected in the coming months with the receipt of bailout funds from IMF and substantial deposits from multilateral countries. The low level of forex reserves, put extraordinary pressure on the local currency, which breached the Rupees 285 against the

U S d o l l a r. A c c o r d i n g l y, t o m a i n t a i n

macroeconomic stability and regulate