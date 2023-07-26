Cover Concept
As a futuristic Company we continue to map our 2023 journey towards driving innovation, pushing boundaries, and embracing change. Our team is devotedly taking up the forward-thinking approach, that will help continue us to achieve the goal to drive towards a prosperous and cutting-edge future.
Contents
Management / Company's Structure
01
Company Information
Review Report
02 Chairman's Review
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
- Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
- Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss
- Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
- Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
- Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
21 Chairman's Review (Urdu)
22 Honda Dealers' Network
Driving towards the Future
Management /
2 Review Report
3
Condensed Interim
1 Company's Structure
Financial Statements
Company Information
Board of Directors
Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi
Chairman
Mr. Takafumi Koike
President & CEO
Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi
Director & Senior Advisor
Mr. Shinobu Nakamura
Executive Director & VP (P)
Mr. Nobuyoshi Noda
Director
Mr. Gaku Nakanishi
Director
Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan
Independent Director
Mr. Ariful Islam
Independent Director
Ms. Rie Mihara
Independent Director
Audit Committee
Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan
Chairman
Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi
Member
Mr. Nobuyoshi Noda
Member
Mr. Gaku Nakanishi
Member
Executive Committee
Mr. Takafumi Koike
Mr. Maqsood-ur-Rehman Rehmani Mr. Shinobu Nakamura
Human Resource and Remuneration Committee
Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan
Chairman
Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi
Member
Mr. Takafumi Koike
Member
Mr. Shinobu Nakamura
Member
Mr. Nobuyoshi Noda
Member
Company Secretary & Vice President
Mr. Maqsood-ur-Rehman Rehmani
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Mr. Hamood-ur-Rahman Qaddaﬁ
Head of Internal Audit
Mr. Imran Farooq
Bankers
Allied Bank Limited
Citibank N.A.
Deutsche Bank AG
Faysal Bank Limited
Habib Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Soneri Bank Limited
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited United Bank Limited
Chairman's Review
I am pleased to present the condensed interim
ﬁnancial statements of the Company for the
quarter ended June 30, 2023.
MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW
The country is experiencing severe challenges
r e ﬂ e c t i n g l o n g - s t a n d i n g s t r u c t u r a l
weaknesses. The macroeconomic imbalances, high inﬂation, domestic supply shocks and international economic slowdown led to a fall in GDP growth rate to 0.3% in FY 23 as compared to 6.1% of last year. To address the challenges and sustain macroeconomic stability, the Government of Pakistan recently reached a 9-month Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with IMF. While the SLA will give the country much needed relief in the short-term, however, the nation needs a long-term sustainable plan to meet its extensive ﬁnancing needs in the years ahead.
On the external front, policy tightening, and adoption of stabilization strategies has yielded positive results. The current account deﬁcit (CAD) has narrowed by 85% to USD 2.6 billion in FY23. The improvement in CAD was mainly driven through the reduction in import bill from USD 135 billion to USD 55.3 billion. However, due to slowdown in global demand and an exchange rate peg, exports and workers' remittances declined by 13% and 14% respectively. Despite positive development in CAD, foreign exchange reserves held by the Central Bank dipped below USD 5 billion for the ﬁrst time in ten years . However, improvements are expected in the coming months with the receipt of bailout funds from IMF and substantial deposits from multilateral countries. The low level of forex reserves, put extraordinary pressure on the local currency, which breached the Rupees 285 against the
U S d o l l a r. A c c o r d i n g l y, t o m a i n t a i n
macroeconomic stability and regulate
aggregate demand, the Central Bank increased the benchmark interest rate to 22%, representing 600 bps increase since December 2022. On the ﬁscal front, due to the slowdown in economic activity, revenue collection remained short of target. PKR 7,000 billion was collected against the projection of PKR 7,600 billion. Going forward, in order to narrow the ﬁscal deﬁcit, the Government has recently passed the Finance Act, 2023 which has proposed imposition of further taxes on targeted segments and withdrawal of certain tax credits. The PSX 100 index was also i m p a c t e d b y t h e o n g o i n g e c o n o m i c challenges. However, it remained resilient and improved signiﬁcantly to over 45,000 points in early July because of improving market sentiment.
The agriculture sector recorded a growth of 1.55% in FY 23 as compared to 4.27% of last year. This is due to a heavy monsoon spell and ﬂoods which caused massive damage to the standing crops. To support the sector, the agriculture ﬁnancial institutions disbursed PKR 1,222 billion as compared to PKR 958 billion last year. Further, with better input situation and water supply, Rabi crops performed better. This helped to improve farm incomes. As a result, demand for consumer durables remained stable in rural areas.
The Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM) index contracted by 9.9% in FY 23. The sector's contraction is mainly due to import restrictions, rupee devaluation, higher ﬁnancing costs, expensive energy, and local economic and political instability. Resultantly, most demand indicators including sales of cement, POL, automobiles, and textiles reﬂected a downward trend. However, the recent development under SLA with IMF ensuring unrestricted import movement and uplifting of
Driving towards the Future
2
