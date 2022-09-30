Advanced search
    HCAR   PK0064901017

HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

(HCAR)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
160.24 PKR   +0.83%
03:05aHonda Atlas Cars Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-09-30
PU
10/11Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan : Extension of plant shut down
PU
07/28Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the period ended June 30, 2022
PU
Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-09-30

11/28/2022 | 03:05am EST
Management / Company's Structure

01 Company Information

Review Reports

02 Chairman's Review

04 Independent Auditor's Review Report

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

  1. Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
  2. Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss
  3. Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
  4. Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
  1. Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
  2. Notes to and Forming Part of the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
  1. Chairman's Review (Urdu)
  2. Honda Dealers' Network

Drive to a Greener Future

Management /

2 Review Reports

3

Condensed Interim

1 Company's Structure

Financial Statements

Company Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Aamir H. Shirazi

Chairman

Mr. Takafumi Koike

President & CEO

Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi

Director & Senior Advisor

Mr. Shinobu Nakamura

Executive Director & VP (P)

Mr. Eihiko Sato

Director

Mr. Gaku Nakanishi

Director

Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan

Independent Director

Mr. Ariful Islam

Independent Director

Ms. Rie Mihara

Independent Director

Company Secretary & Vice President

Mr. Maqsood-ur-Rehman Rehmani

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Mr. Hamood-ur-Rahman Qaddaﬁ

Audit Committee

Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan

Chairman

Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi

Member

Mr. Eihiko Sato

Member

Mr. Gaku Nakanishi

Member

Human Resource and

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Muhammad Naeem Khan

Chairman

Mr. Saquib H. Shirazi

Member

Mr. Takafumi Koike

Member

Mr. Shinobu Nakamura

Member

Mr. Eihiko Sato

Member

Executive Committee

Mr. Takafumi Koike

Mr. Maqsood-ur-Rehman Rehmani

Mr. Shinobu Nakamura

Head of Internal Audit

Mr. Imran Farooq

Bankers

Allied Bank Limited

Citibank N.A.

Deutsche Bank AG

Faysal Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Soneri Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited United Bank Limited

Auditors

M/s A. F. Ferguson & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisor

Cornelius, Lane & Mufti

Bukhari Aziz & Karim

Registered Ofﬁce

1-Mcleod Road, Lahore, Pakistan. Tel: +92 42 37225015-17

Fax: +92 42 37233518

Factory

43 Km, Multan Road,

Manga Mandi, Lahore, Pakistan. Tel: +92 42 35384671-80

Fax: +92 42 35384691-92

E-mail: info@honda.com.pk

Regional Ofﬁces

Lahore

Asia House,

19-C&D, Block L, Gulberg III, Main Ferozepur Road.

Tel: +92 42 35694851-53

Fax: +92 42 35694854

Karachi

5th ﬂoor,

Tower-A, Technology Park, Shahrah-e-Faisal,

Tel: +92 21 32785411-1

  • Half Year Report September 2022

Management /

2 Review Reports

3

Condensed Interim

1 Company's Structure

Financial Statements

Chairman's Review

I am pleased to present the condensed interim ﬁnancial statements of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2022.

MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW

During the quarter, the Country's economic situation remained fragile. Concerns on the economic front continued to persist on the back of rising inﬂation and a challenging external outlook. The situation was further affected by recent ﬂooding, which has caused signiﬁcant damage. This led the Government to revisit GDP target downward to 2%. On the other hand, the resumption of the IMF program came as a positive development and provided breathing space to the economy.

On the external front, the current account recorded a deﬁcit of USD 1.9 Billion for 2M FY23, a decline of 19% over the corresponding period of last year. Balance of trade recorded a deﬁcit of USD 9.2 billion for Q1 FY23, down by 21%. The improvement was driven through reduction in the import bill of 12.7% on account of various measures taken by the Government. Home remittances provided the much-needed support and held up well at USD 7.7 billion. However, as of September 2022, the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) foreign exchange reserves were reduced to alarmingly low levels of USD 7.9 billion compared to last year's USD 19.3 billion. Reﬂecting the increasing pressures on external account along with external debt servicing, the currency depreciated by more than 29.3% since January 2022. The net revenue collection increased to Rs. 1,635 billion, up by 27% as compared to same period last year. Inﬂation is rising and was recorded at 23.2% in September 2022, mainly driven by exchange rate pass through to domestic prices, upward revisions in domestic energy, fuel and food prices. Resultantly, the SBP in its recent monetary policy meeting held on October 10, 2022, maintained the benchmark interest rate at higher level of 15.0%.

The agriculture sector is projected to contract for the ﬁrst time in more than two decades. The torrential

monsoon rains and ﬂash ﬂoods have damaged an estimated 8.3 million acres of cultivated crops. This has caused substantial damage to the standing cotton, rice and sugar cane harvest. Considering the agricultural damage, the Country may have to resort towards import of cotton to meet domestic requirements. Resultantly, consumption saw an overall slowdown in the rural areas.

The LSM output contracted by 1.4% in 2M FY23 largely driven by broad based deterioration in domestically oriented sectors. Most demand indicators including sales of cement, POL and automobiles reﬂected downward trend. The spill- over effects of ﬂood related damages, monetary tightening and higher input cost call for better coordinated actions to ensure sustained growth in this segment.

AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY

For the six months ended September 2022, the auto Industry's output was only slightly off as the import restrictions did not come into effect until July. Volumes were 111,746 units in comparison to 116,110 units a year ago. Similarly, the Company produced 15,537 units against 16,852 units in the same period of last ﬁnancial year. However, the imports in the second quarter were attached to a classiﬁed list of items requiring special approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The measures were adopted to extend a lifeline to the fast-receding foreign reserves. While the ad hoc arrangement has helped avert a potential default, the knock-on effect for the auto sector has been severe. The stuck-up c o n s i g n m e n t s , v o l a t i l e s c h e d u l e s a n d unprecedented inﬂation have created constraints. At the same time, currency volatility and higher interest rates have reduced bank credit appetite and customer purchasing power. The footfall at the dealer end has certainly witnessed a slowdown.

OPERATING RESULTS

In the uncertain business environment, the performance of the automotive sector has been severely tested and impacted. Your Company

Drive to a Greener Future

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 08:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
