Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-09-30

I am pleased to present the condensed interim ﬁnancial statements of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2022.

MACROECONOMIC OVERVIEW

During the quarter, the Country's economic situation remained fragile. Concerns on the economic front continued to persist on the back of rising inﬂation and a challenging external outlook. The situation was further affected by recent ﬂooding, which has caused signiﬁcant damage. This led the Government to revisit GDP target downward to 2%. On the other hand, the resumption of the IMF program came as a positive development and provided breathing space to the economy.

On the external front, the current account recorded a deﬁcit of USD 1.9 Billion for 2M FY23, a decline of 19% over the corresponding period of last year. Balance of trade recorded a deﬁcit of USD 9.2 billion for Q1 FY23, down by 21%. The improvement was driven through reduction in the import bill of 12.7% on account of various measures taken by the Government. Home remittances provided the much-needed support and held up well at USD 7.7 billion. However, as of September 2022, the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) foreign exchange reserves were reduced to alarmingly low levels of USD 7.9 billion compared to last year's USD 19.3 billion. Reﬂecting the increasing pressures on external account along with external debt servicing, the currency depreciated by more than 29.3% since January 2022. The net revenue collection increased to Rs. 1,635 billion, up by 27% as compared to same period last year. Inﬂation is rising and was recorded at 23.2% in September 2022, mainly driven by exchange rate pass through to domestic prices, upward revisions in domestic energy, fuel and food prices. Resultantly, the SBP in its recent monetary policy meeting held on October 10, 2022, maintained the benchmark interest rate at higher level of 15.0%.

The agriculture sector is projected to contract for the ﬁrst time in more than two decades. The torrential