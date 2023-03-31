Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCAR   PK0064901017

HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

(HCAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
115.53 PKR   +4.84%
02:03aPakistan's Honda Atlas extends production shutdown to mid-April
RE
03/08Pakistan's Honda Atlas shuts production to end-March on import difficulties
RE
01/26Honda Atlas Cars Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pakistan's Honda Atlas extends production shutdown to mid-April

03/31/2023 | 02:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd on Friday announced a 15-day extension to the longest plant shutdown to date, citing the country's current economic crisis, restrictions on opening letters of credit for imports, and halting foreign payments.

The company announced an initial shutdown on March 8, which was expected to end on March 31.

Honda says that economic challenges in Pakistan have impacted its supply chain.

"As a result, the Company is not in a position to continue with its production and ultimately has continued to shut down its plant from April 01, 2023 to April 15, 2023," the company, a unit of Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd, said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Other listed-automakers, such as Indus Motor Company Limited and Pak Suzuki Motor Company, have also been forced to halt production for the last three quarters due to Pakistan's economic difficulties, which have seen central bank foreign exchange reserves drop to a level barely able to cover four weeks of imports.

(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

By Ariba Shahid


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED 4.84% 115.53 End-of-day quote.-30.51%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.92% 3502 Delayed Quote.14.38%
INDUS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 0.51% 899.43 End-of-day quote.-10.50%
PAK SUZUKI MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 0.50% 107.44 End-of-day quote.-37.08%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION -0.56% 4803 Delayed Quote.13.09%
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 16 498 M 58,2 M 58,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 115,53 PKR
Average target price 163,56 PKR
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takafumi Koike President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hamood-ur-Rahman Qaddafi Chief Financial Officer & General Manager-Finance
Aamir H. Shirazi Chairman
Muhammad Ali General Manager-Information Technology
Maqsood-Ur-Rehman Rehmani Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA ATLAS CARS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED-30.51%58
BYD COMPANY LIMITED13.19%95 515
STELLANTIS N.V.23.72%55 888
FERRARI N.V.25.51%48 841
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-1.18%30 478
KIA CORPORATION33.90%24 466
