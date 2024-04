TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Asahi Kasei plans to spend about 200 billion yen ($1.3 billion) to build a battery component factory in Canada, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.

The plant is being built primarily to supply Honda Motor's electric vehicle production in Canada, the newspaper said. ($1 = 154.8000 yen) (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)