Biden promotes shift to EVs in visit to Detroit auto show

DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden took a
victory lap on Wednesday at the Detroit auto show, highlighting
automakers' increasing shift to electric vehicles and billions
of dollars in new investments in battery plants.
The trip to the Detroit auto show, the largest such event in
North America, is part of stepped-up travel in advance of the
midterm elections to highlight his party’s agenda. Democrat
Biden sought to refocus voter attention on the strides the
nation is making in the transition to electric vehicles under
his leadership and the role unions will play in the industry's
future.
"We're choosing to build a better America, an America that
is confronting the climate crisis, with America's workers
leading the way," Biden said.
Biden announced the approval of the first $900 million in
U.S. funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states as part
of a $1 trillion infrastructure law approved last November.
Detroit's Big Three automakers are showing off a number of
new EVs at the car show. The U.S. Congress and Biden, a
self-described "car guy," have pledged tens of billions of
dollars in loans, manufacturing and consumer tax credits and
grants to speed the transition away from internal combustion
vehicles to cleaner EVs.
Still, gasoline-powered trucks are well-represented at the
exhibition. A significant majority of new vehicles sold by the
Detroit Three are still gas-powered models and Tesla Inc
dominates the U.S. electric vehicle market and outsells
the Detroit Three automakers combined on EVs.
The White House has heralded a string of recent major
investment announcements from U.S. and foreign automakers to
build new battery plants and electric vehicles.
White House National Climate Adviser Ali Zaidi told Reuters
automakers and battery firms in 2022 have announced "$13 billion
into EV manufacturing" as they accelerate "the pace of their
investment into capital projects here in the United States."
Zaidi said the "the answer is now unambiguous and clear -
that future - a fully electric transportation sector - is going
to be made in America."
In July, the U.S. Energy Department said it plans to lend
Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture of GM and LG Energy Solution
, $2.5 billion to help finance construction of new
lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities.
In August 2021, Biden set a goal that EVs or plug-in hybrid
vehicles represent 50% of all U.S. new vehicle sales by 2030.
The Detroit Three back the nonbinding goal of 50%.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city's car show - the
first one since January 2019 - would highlight U.S. automakers'
move to EVs.
"I think you are going to see the Detroit auto companies
overtake Tesla and compete with Chinese companies who are also
very far down the road on electric vehicles," Duggan told
reporters on Tuesday.
When he served as vice president in the Obama
administration, Biden attended the Detroit auto show and was a
strong advocate of the 2008-09 bailouts of General Motors Co
and Chrysler, which is now part of Stellantis NV
.
EV battery makers are looking to increase U.S. production as
the country implements stricter regulation and tightens tax
credit eligibility.
California in August moved to require all new vehicles sold
in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric
hybrids. The Biden administration has declined to endorse a
specific phaseout date for gas-powered vehicles.
Honda Motor Co Ltd recently announced it will build
a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant for U.S. EVs with
Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd.
Toyota Motor Corp said it will boost its planned
investment in a new U.S. battery plant from $1.29 billion to
$3.8 billion.
GM and LG Energy Solution in August began production at
their $2.3 billion joint-venture battery production plant in
Ohio. The companies are considering a site in New Carlisle,
Indiana, for a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant
expected to cost around $2.4 billion.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Jeff Mason in Detroit and
Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia
Editing by Matthew Lewis)