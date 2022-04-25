Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/25 02:00:00 am EDT
3376.00 JPY   -0.09%
08:39aDONGFENG HONDA TO BEGIN SALES OF ALL-NEW E : NS1 EV Model
PU
04/22Honda Motor Reportedly Plans to Cut Production by 50% at Domestic Plant in Early May
MT
04/22India plans new battery swap policy for electric scooters, rickshaws
RE
Summary 
Summary

Dongfeng Honda to Begin Sales of All-new e:NS1 EV Model

04/25/2022 | 08:39am EDT
The all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 are the first "e:N Series" models developed as the first Honda-brand EV models in China, which combine the DNA of Honda Monozukuri (art of making things) that include the pursuit of originality and passion, with the cutting-edge electrification and intelligence technologies of China. Developed with the concept of "Inspiring EVs people have never experienced before," the all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 feature a number of new values that inspire people who get on board these vehicles.

In pursuit of driving performance, Honda newly developed the e:N Architecture F which consists of an electric motor that delivers both instantaneous output and delicate control in various driving situations, a large-capacity battery that enables a range of 510 km (CLTC base in China), and dedicated body frames. Moreover, sporty and exhilarating driving experience unique to Honda was pursued by incorporating original Honda technologies, including aerodynamic technologies Honda has amassed through the development of sports models.

In the area of intelligence technologies, as standard equipment, all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 will feature the latest connectivity technologies available in China including Honda CONNECT 3.0, the new-generation connected technology developed exclusively for EVs and a large 15.1-Inch Display Audio.

In addition, the all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 are designed to offer a safe, comfortable and smart "space" for mobility by making various intelligence technologies available, including the Driver Monitoring Camera (DMC), which assists safe driving by detecting potential dangerous behavior such as inattentive driving and an indication of drowsiness experienced by the driver.

As to exterior design, the new identity of the e:N Series is expressed by the luminescent "H" emblem in the front and a new "Honda" emblem in the rear which replaces the traditional "H" marque.

Starting with e:NS1 and e:NP1, Honda will introduce 10 e:N Series models by 2027 and accelerate electrification in China throughout the value chain including sales and production operations.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 12:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 564 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2022 675 B 5 244 M 5 244 M
Net Debt 2022 5 216 B 40 521 M 40 521 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,62x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 5 780 B 44 904 M 44 904 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 211 374
Free-Float 91,4%
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.61%44 904
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.96%236 600
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.05%102 199
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-4.23%74 648
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-27.15%60 805
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.05%57 888