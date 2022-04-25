Dongfeng Honda to Begin Sales of All-new e:NS1 EV Model

The all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 are the first "e:N Series" models developed as the first Honda-brand EV models in China, which combine the DNA of Honda Monozukuri (art of making things) that include the pursuit of originality and passion, with the cutting-edge electrification and intelligence technologies of China. Developed with the concept of "Inspiring EVs people have never experienced before," the all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 feature a number of new values that inspire people who get on board these vehicles.

In pursuit of driving performance, Honda newly developed the e:N Architecture F which consists of an electric motor that delivers both instantaneous output and delicate control in various driving situations, a large-capacity battery that enables a range of 510 km (CLTC base in China), and dedicated body frames. Moreover, sporty and exhilarating driving experience unique to Honda was pursued by incorporating original Honda technologies, including aerodynamic technologies Honda has amassed through the development of sports models.

In the area of intelligence technologies, as standard equipment, all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 will feature the latest connectivity technologies available in China including Honda CONNECT 3.0, the new-generation connected technology developed exclusively for EVs and a large 15.1-Inch Display Audio.

In addition, the all-new e:NS1 and e:NP1 are designed to offer a safe, comfortable and smart "space" for mobility by making various intelligence technologies available, including the Driver Monitoring Camera (DMC), which assists safe driving by detecting potential dangerous behavior such as inattentive driving and an indication of drowsiness experienced by the driver.

As to exterior design, the new identity of the e:N Series is expressed by the luminescent "H" emblem in the front and a new "Honda" emblem in the rear which replaces the traditional "H" marque.

Starting with e:NS1 and e:NP1, Honda will introduce 10 e:N Series models by 2027 and accelerate electrification in China throughout the value chain including sales and production operations.