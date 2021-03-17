Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Honda Motor Co., Ltd.    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Honda temporarily cutting some production at all U.S., Canada plants

03/17/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday it will temporarily suspend some production next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants citing a number of supply chain issues.

A spokesman for the Japanese automaker said it would halt production for the entire March 22 week at a majority of U.S. and Canadian plants citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks."

The company declined to specify the volume of vehicles impacted but said "purchasing and production teams are working to limit the impact of this situation."

Honda said "the timing and length of production adjustments could change" and added when production is suspended Honda workers "will continue to have the opportunity to work at the impacted plants."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Ben Klayman; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
05:28aEXCLUSIVE : Honda temporarily cutting some production at all U.S., Canada plants
RE
04:38aHONDA MOTOR  : to halt 5 North American plants for week due to supply issues
AQ
03:52aMARKET CHATTER : Honda Motor to Suspend Some US, Canada Production
MT
02:22aJapan stocks end flat as investors await Fed, BOJ verdicts
RE
03/16Japan shares edge up in cautious trade as central bank meetings loom
RE
03/16HONDA MOTOR  : temporarily cutting production at all U.S., Canada plants
RE
03/14Japanese shares gain on economic rebound hopes, tech shares weigh
RE
03/11HONDA MOTOR  : of America plans to sell 2 fully electric SUVs in 2024
AQ
03/11Dirty power stations seen as bigger threat to Japan car output than quake
RE
03/09How Toyota thrives when the chips are down
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 940 B 119 B 119 B
Net income 2021 485 B 4 441 M 4 441 M
Net Debt 2021 4 515 B 41 354 M 41 354 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 5 762 B 52 848 M 52 772 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 36 062
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 797,22 JPY
Last Close Price 3 337,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President, CEO, Representative Director, Head-R&D
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.15.97%52 570
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.92%213 843
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.37%132 090
DAIMLER AG23.31%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY37.18%83 486
BMW AG11.45%60 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ