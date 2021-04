April 1 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Canada on Thursday posted a 4% rise in auto sales for the first quarter, signalling a recovery from a pandemic-driven slump a year earlier.

The carmaker said it had sold 46,077 vehicles, up from 44,140 a year earlier.

