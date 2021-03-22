GM says no reason to cut Brazil auto production as rivals curb output due to pandemic

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on
Monday said it saw no reason to cut auto production in Brazil
due to the worsening pandemic, striking a different tone to two
other vehicle manufacturers who have curbed production, citing
health concerns.
On Friday, Volkswagen AG said it would shut down
its plants for two weeks to preserve the health of its workers.
On Monday, Volvo AB followed suit and said it was
significantly scaling back truck production in Brazil due to
both health reasons and parts shortages.
Automakers worldwide are dealing with a general shortage of
semiconductors, which has led to production difficulties. In
Brazil, they are also dealing with a deepening coronavirus
pandemic, with daily death tolls that are the highest in the
world.
"Our protocols have been shown to be efficient at preventing
infection and internal surveys show that our workers feel safer
in factories than they do in their own houses and communities,"
GM's Brazilian subsidiary said in a statement.
"As a result, we do not see any reason that would lead us to
alter our production schedule at this moment."
Edson Rosso, a union representative at GM's plant in
Gravataí, said employees had no complaints about how the
automaker had handled health protocols for its workers.
But he lamented that GM had suspended production in Gravataí
due to a lack of semiconductors. Production continues at GM's
two other Brazil plants.
GM said earlier this month that Gravataí would be idled
through April and May, though Rosso said the company agreement
with the union would allow it to potentially halt operations for
a further three months.
At least two other automakers have had production problems
due to a shortage of semiconductors in Brazil.
Honda interrupted production for its Civic sedan
earlier in March, while Fiat furloughed about 10% of
its workers until last week to slow down production.
(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Aurora Ellis and
Rosalba O'Brien)