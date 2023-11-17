Form 6-K Table of Contents

FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2023

HONDA GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-8556, Japan

Exhibit 1:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. filed its consolidated interim financial statements for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023 with Financial Services Agency in Japan.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

HONDA GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

( HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. )

/s/ Masaharu Hirose

Masaharu Hirose

General Manager
Finance Division
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Date: November 17, 2023

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

September 30, 2023

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Results

Overview of Operating Performance

Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by 18.9%, to ¥9,609.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Automobile business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 53.6%, to ¥696.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in profit attributable to sales impacts as well as profit attributable to price and cost impacts, which was partially offset by increased expenses including product warranty expenses. Profit before income taxes increased by 70.5%, to ¥879.2 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased by 82.1%, to ¥616.3 billion from the same period last year.

Business Segments

Motorcycle Business

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Units (thousands)
Honda Group Unit Sales* Consolidated Unit Sales*
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2022		 Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2023		 Change % Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2022		 Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2023		 Change %

Motorcycle Business

9,202 9,266 64 0.7 6,343 6,006 (337 ) (5.3 )

Japan

114 122 8 7.0 114 122 8 7.0

North America

220 255 35 15.9 220 255 35 15.9

Europe

144 229 85 59.0 144 229 85 59.0

Asia

7,900 7,874 (26 ) (0.3 ) 5,041 4,614 (427 ) (8.5 )

Other Regions

824 786 (38 ) (4.6 ) 824 786 (38 ) (4.6 )
*

Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed motorcycle, ATV and side-by-side products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Sales revenue from external customers increased by 11.3%, to ¥1,572.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 12.7%, to ¥253.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased profit attributable to price and cost impacts, which was partially offset by increased expenses including product warranty expenses.

Automobile Business

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Units (thousands)
Honda Group Unit Sales* Consolidated Unit Sales*
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2022		 Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2023		 Change % Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2022		 Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2023		 Change %

Automobile Business

1,785 1,934 149 8.3 1,093 1,332 239 21.9

Japan

241 259 18 7.5 212 231 19 9.0

North America

542 778 236 43.5 542 778 236 43.5

Europe

45 43 (2 ) (4.4 ) 45 43 (2 ) (4.4 )

Asia

898 789 (109 ) (12.1 ) 235 215 (20 ) (8.5 )

Other Regions

59 65 6 10.2 59 65 6 10.2
*

Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans and others by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business.

Sales revenue from external customers increased by 27.3%, to ¥6,262.2 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased consolidated unit sales. Operating profit increased by 374.1%, to ¥301.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in profit attributable to sales impacts as well as profit attributable to price and cost impacts, which was partially offset by increased expenses including product warranty expenses.

Financial Services Business

Sales revenue from external customers increased by 3.2%, to ¥1,576.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased operating lease revenues. Operating profit decreased by 10.5%, to ¥137.0 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased expenses, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects.

Power Products and Other Businesses

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Units (thousands)
Honda Group Unit Sales / Consolidated Unit Sales*
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2022		 Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2023		 Change %

Power Products Business

2,935 1,826 (1,109 ) (37.8 )

Japan

184 132 (52 ) (28.3 )

North America

1,306 594 (712 ) (54.5 )

Europe

554 356 (198 ) (35.7 )

Asia

691 602 (89 ) (12.9 )

Other Regions

200 142 (58 ) (29.0 )
*

Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Power products business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method were involved in the sale of Honda power products.

Sales revenue from external customers decreased by 11.8%, to ¥197.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased consolidated unit sales in Power products business. Operating profit decreased by 60.1%, to ¥4.8 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit attributable to sales impacts in Power products business. In addition, operating loss of aircraft and aircraft engines included in Power products and other businesses was ¥14.5 billion, an increase of ¥2.5 billion from the same period last year.

Cash Flows

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2023 increased by ¥637.4 billion from March 31, 2023, to ¥4,440.5 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows:

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥379.9 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities decreased by ¥961.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in payments for parts and raw materials as well as in receivables from financial services, which was partially offset by increased cash received from customers.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥289.1 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities decreased by ¥139.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment.

Net cash provided by financing activities amounted to ¥243.0 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from financing activities increased by ¥1,195.8 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased proceeds from financing liabilities.

Objective indicators for judging the achievement of management goals

Please note that the forward-looking statements contained herein are judgments made by Honda as of September 30, 2023 and may differ materially from actual results because of uncertainties that may arise in the future, including those discussed in Honda's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2023, under "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors."

In the six months ended September 30, 2023, Honda has formulated the Company's integrated report, the "Honda Report 2023," and has newly established a target for return on invested capital (ROIC)*1 of 10% or higher for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2031. Complementing the previously disclosed return on sales (ROS) target for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, we intend to boost cash generation capabilities by fortifying our business structure. Our objective is to uphold an optimal equilibrium between strategic resource allocation for transformation and shareholder returns, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth and enhanced capital efficiency.

*1

(Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent + Interest expense (excluding Financial services business)) / Invested capital*2.

*2

Equity attributable to owners of the parent + Interest-bearing liabilities (excluding Financial services business). Invested capital is calculated using the average of the beginning and end of the period.

Research and Development

The changes in research and development activities by Honda and its subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2023 are as follows:

The Company has created the Electrification Business Development Operations based on the Business Development Operations, which was established in April, 2022 to strengthen electrification business, to further strengthen and accelerate Honda's electrification business. This operation consolidates the business strategy and electric vehicle (EV) product development functions of Automobile business and electrification-related strategy and development functions of Motorcycle business and Power products business, and Honda will strive to further accelerate its electrification business and create new value by leveraging its broad and expanding range of mobility products and services.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023

Yen (millions)
Assets Note March 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
unaudited unaudited

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

¥ 3,803,014 ¥ 4,440,513

Trade receivables

1,060,271 1,080,383

Receivables from financial services

1,899,493 2,245,322

Other financial assets

263,892 176,801

Inventories

2,167,184 2,355,959

Other current assets

384,494 399,154

Total current assets

9,578,348 10,698,132

Non-current assets:

Investments accounted for using the equity method

915,946 1,065,636

Receivables from financial services

3,995,259 5,075,054

Other financial assets

855,070 964,151

Equipment on operating leases

5 4,726,292 5,069,161

Property, plant and equipment

6 3,168,109 3,229,919

Intangible assets

870,900 922,122

Deferred tax assets

105,792 125,688

Other non-current assets

454,351 526,740

Total non-current assets

15,091,719 16,978,471

Total assets

¥ 24,670,067 ¥ 27,676,603
Yen (millions)
Liabilities and Equity Note March 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
unaudited unaudited

Current liabilities:

Trade payables

¥ 1,426,333 ¥ 1,433,191

Financing liabilities

3,291,195 3,755,650

Accrued expenses

419,570 450,583

Other financial liabilities

324,110 411,764

Income taxes payable

86,252 107,982

Provisions

7 362,701 440,982

Other current liabilities

741,963 790,698

Total current liabilities

6,652,124 7,390,850

Non-current liabilities:

Financing liabilities

4,373,973 5,254,792

Other financial liabilities

288,736 308,222

Retirement benefit liabilities

255,852 284,354

Provisions

7 270,169 298,826

Deferred tax liabilities

877,300 947,149

Other non-current liabilities

449,622 514,437

Total non-current liabilities

6,515,652 7,607,780

Total liabilities

13,167,776 14,998,630

Equity:

Common stock

86,067 86,067

Capital surplus

185,589 185,458

Treasury stock

(484,931 ) (629,546 )

Retained earnings

9,980,128 10,496,889

Other components of equity

1,417,397 2,225,307

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

11,184,250 12,364,175

Non-controlling interests

318,041 313,798

Total equity

11,502,291 12,677,973

Total liabilities and equity

¥ 24,670,067 ¥ 27,676,603

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Note September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023
unaudited unaudited

Sales revenue

8 ¥ 8,085,304 ¥ 9,609,392

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

(6,505,911 ) (7,521,751 )

Selling, general and administrative

(744,778 ) (986,874 )

Research and development

(381,163 ) (404,194 )

Total operating costs and expenses

(7,631,852 ) (8,912,819 )

Operating profit

453,452 696,573

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

82,946 66,724

Finance income and finance costs:

Interest income

25,025 77,845

Interest expense

(15,650 ) (19,895 )

Other, net

(29,942 ) 58,038

Total finance income and finance costs

(20,567 ) 115,988

Profit before income taxes

515,831 879,285

Income tax expense

(147,092 ) (225,360 )

Profit for the period

¥ 368,739 ¥ 653,925

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

338,514 616,301

Non-controlling interests

30,225 37,624
Yen
September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic and diluted

11 ¥ 66.03 ¥ 124.63

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Note September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023
unaudited unaudited

Profit for the period

¥ 368,739 ¥ 653,925

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(11 ) 4

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

(27,735 ) 753

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method

(1,109 ) 5,280

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

(893 ) (429 )

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

917,707 768,426

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method

69,148 51,933

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

957,107 825,967

Comprehensive income for the period

¥ 1,325,846 ¥ 1,479,892

Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,276,881 1,424,586

Non-controlling interests

48,965 55,306

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Note September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023
unaudited unaudited

Sales revenue

8 ¥ 4,255,754 ¥ 4,984,396

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of sales

(3,441,741 ) (3,893,860 )

Selling, general and administrative

(383,205 ) (582,171 )

Research and development

(199,572 ) (206,239 )

Total operating costs and expenses

(4,024,518 ) (4,682,270 )

Operating profit

231,236 302,126

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

60,337 23,871

Finance income and finance costs:

Interest income

15,893 44,990

Interest expense

(8,223 ) (10,853 )

Other, net

(20,816 ) 4,227

Total finance income and finance costs

(13,146 ) 38,364

Profit before income taxes

278,427 364,361

Income tax expense

(73,268 ) (93,381 )

Profit for the period

¥ 205,159 ¥ 270,980

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

189,295 253,232

Non-controlling interests

15,864 17,748
Yen
September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

Basic and diluted

11 ¥ 36.95 ¥ 51.49

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Note September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023
unaudited unaudited

Profit for the period

¥ 205,159 ¥ 270,980

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(8 ) (2 )

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

(40,167 ) (14,956 )

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method

(665 ) 2,455

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

(557 ) (274 )

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

268,761 187,182

Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method

22,592 28,084

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

249,956 202,489

Comprehensive income for the period

¥ 455,115 ¥ 473,469

Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

435,831 452,049

Non-controlling interests

19,284 21,420

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Note Common
stock		 Capital
surplus		 Treasury
stock		 Retained
earnings		 Other
components
of equity		 Total Non-controlling
interests		 Total
equity

Balance as of April 1, 2022 (unaudited)

¥ 86,067 ¥ 185,495 ¥ (328,309 ) ¥ 9,539,133 ¥ 990,438 ¥ 10,472,824 ¥ 299,722 ¥ 10,772,546

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

338,514 338,514 30,225 368,739

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

938,367 938,367 18,740 957,107

Total comprehensive income for the period

338,514 938,367 1,276,881 48,965 1,325,846

Reclassification to retained earnings

(45 ) 45 - -

Transactions with owners and other

Dividends paid

12 (111,256 ) (111,256 ) (47,493 ) (158,749 )

Purchases of treasury stock

(29,004 ) (29,004 ) (29,004 )

Disposal of treasury stock

263 263 263

Share-based payment transactions

(42 ) (42 ) (42 )

Total transactions with owners and other

(42 ) (28,741 ) (111,256 ) (140,039 ) (47,493 ) (187,532 )

Balance as of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)

¥ 86,067 ¥ 185,453 ¥ (357,050 ) ¥ 9,766,346 ¥ 1,928,850 ¥ 11,609,666 ¥ 301,194 ¥ 11,910,860
Yen (millions)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Note Common
stock		 Capital
surplus		 Treasury
stock		 Retained
earnings		 Other
components
of equity		 Total Non-controlling
interests		 Total
equity

Balance as of April 1, 2023 (unaudited)

¥ 86,067 ¥ 185,589 ¥ (484,931 ) ¥ 9,980,128 ¥ 1,417,397 ¥ 11,184,250 ¥ 318,041 ¥ 11,502,291

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

616,301 616,301 37,624 653,925

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

808,285 808,285 17,682 825,967

Total comprehensive income for the period

616,301 808,285 1,424,586 55,306 1,479,892

Reclassification to retained earnings

375 (375 ) - -

Transactions with owners and other

Dividends paid

12 (99,915 ) (99,915 ) (59,549 ) (159,464 )

Purchases of treasury stock

(145,009 ) (145,009 ) (145,009 )

Disposal of treasury stock

394 394 394

Share-based payment transactions

(131 ) (131 ) (131 )

Total transactions with owners and other

(131 ) (144,615 ) (99,915 ) (244,661 ) (59,549 ) (304,210 )

Balance as of September 30, 2023 (unaudited)

¥ 86,067 ¥ 185,458 ¥ (629,546 ) ¥ 10,496,889 ¥ 2,225,307 ¥ 12,364,175 ¥ 313,798 ¥ 12,677,973

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Yen (millions)
Note September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2023
unaudited unaudited

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit before income taxes

¥ 515,831 ¥ 879,285

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on operating leases

357,304 373,775

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

(82,946 ) (66,724 )

Finance income and finance costs, net

(69,589 ) (92,349 )

Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net

(75,593 ) (75,284 )

Changes in assets and liabilities

Trade receivables

32,586 24,114

Inventories

(129,729 ) (905 )

Trade payables

(49,839 ) (69,898 )

Accrued expenses

(62,296 ) (16,454 )

Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities

(8,720 ) 65,507

Receivables from financial services

302,319 (728,165 )

Equipment on operating leases

493,778 95,596

Other assets and liabilities

165,071 6,255

Other, net

1,465 (44,023 )

Dividends received

131,572 126,630

Interest received

143,741 255,998

Interest paid

(68,304 ) (110,717 )

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

(255,317 ) (242,689 )

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,341,334 379,952

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment

(249,421 ) (141,404 )

Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets

(76,441 ) (97,504 )

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

13,623 4,239

Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents disposed of

- (2,940 )

Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method

(10,340 ) (38,734 )

Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets

(322,025 ) (118,990 )

Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets

215,952 106,207

Net cash used in investing activities

(428,652 ) (289,126 )

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities

4,219,027 6,065,976

Repayments of short-term financing liabilities

(4,152,744 ) (5,805,967 )

Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities

362,289 1,498,319

Repayments of long-term financing liabilities

(1,165,699 ) (1,185,750 )

Dividends paid to owners of the parent

(111,256 ) (99,915 )

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(36,752 ) (45,228 )

Purchases and sales of treasury stock, net

(28,741 ) (144,615 )

Repayments of lease liabilities

(38,890 ) (39,773 )

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(952,766 ) 243,047

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

300,501 303,626

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

260,417 637,499

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

3,674,931 3,803,014

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

¥ 3,935,348 ¥ 4,440,513

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(1) Reporting Entity

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a public company domiciled in Japan. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively "Honda") develop, manufacture and distribute motorcycles, automobiles, power products and others throughout the world, and also provide financial services to customers and dealers for the sale of those products. Principal manufacturing facilities are located in Japan, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil.

(2) Basis of Preparation

(a) Compliance with Interim Financial Reporting Standards

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, since the condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information required in the annual consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

(b) Functional Currency and Presentation Currency

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Japanese yen, which is the functional currency of the Company. All financial information presented in Japanese yen has been rounded to the nearest million Japanese yen, except when otherwise indicated.

(c) Use of Estimates and Judgments

The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies, the reported amount of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses, and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results could differ from these estimates. These estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on a continuous basis. Changes in these accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared based on the same judgments and estimations as those applied and described in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

(3) Summary of Material Accounting Policies

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared based on the same accounting policies as those applied and described in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

2

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(4) Segment Information

Based on Honda's organizational structure and characteristics of products and services, Honda discloses segment information in four categories: Reportable segments of Motorcycle business, Automobile business and Financial services business, and other segments that are not reportable. The other segments are combined and disclosed in Power products and other businesses. Segment information is based on the components of Honda for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The accounting policies used for segment information are consistent with the accounting policies used in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Principal products and services, and functions of each segment are as follows:

Segment

Principal products and services

Functions

Motorcycle Business

Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides (SxS) and relevant parts Research and development
Manufacturing
Sales and related services

Automobile Business

Automobiles and relevant parts Research and development
Manufacturing
Sales and related services

Financial Services Business

Financial services Retail loan and lease related to
Honda products
Others

Power Products and Other Businesses

Power products and relevant parts, and others Research and development
Manufacturing
Sales and related services
Others

Segment Information

Segment information as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 is as follows:

As of and for the six months ended September 30, 2022

Yen (millions)
Motorcycle
Business		 Automobile
Business		 Financial
Services
Business		 Power Products
and Other
Businesses		 Segment
Total		 Reconciling
Items		 Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

¥ 1,412,682 ¥ 4,920,192 ¥ 1,527,915 ¥ 224,515 ¥ 8,085,304 ¥ - ¥ 8,085,304

Intersegment

- 83,742 1,181 11,575 96,498 (96,498 ) -

Total

1,412,682 5,003,934 1,529,096 236,090 8,181,802 (96,498 ) 8,085,304

Segment profit (loss)

¥ 224,775 ¥ 63,568 ¥ 153,049 ¥ 12,060 ¥ 453,452 ¥ - ¥ 453,452

Segment assets

¥ 1,614,071 ¥ 10,241,643 ¥ 12,041,882 ¥ 469,044 ¥ 24,366,640 ¥ 1,461,253 ¥ 25,827,893

Depreciation and amortization

33,600 282,801 465,827 9,615 791,843 - 791,843

Capital expenditures

20,451 304,206 712,321 5,779 1,042,757 - 1,042,757
3

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

As of and for the six months ended September 30, 2023

Yen (millions)
Motorcycle
Business		 Automobile
Business		 Financial
Services
Business		 Power Products
and Other
Businesses		 Segment
Total		 Reconciling
Items		 Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

¥ 1,572,558 ¥ 6,262,289 ¥ 1,576,608 ¥ 197,937 ¥ 9,609,392 ¥ - ¥ 9,609,392

Intersegment

- 84,816 1,256 16,387 102,459 (102,459 ) -

Total

1,572,558 6,347,105 1,577,864 214,324 9,711,851 (102,459 ) 9,609,392

Segment profit (loss)

¥ 253,384 ¥ 301,380 ¥ 137,002 ¥ 4,807 ¥ 696,573 ¥ - ¥ 696,573

Segment assets

¥ 1,803,540 ¥ 10,962,398 ¥ 12,977,324 ¥ 511,240 ¥ 26,254,502 ¥ 1,422,101 ¥ 27,676,603

Depreciation and amortization

34,486 328,359 415,578 8,592 787,015 - 787,015

Capital expenditures

26,781 233,741 1,115,856 6,036 1,382,414 - 1,382,414

Segment information for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 is as follows:

For the three months ended September 30, 2022

Yen (millions)
Motorcycle
Business		 Automobile
Business		 Financial
Services
Business		 Power Products
and Other
Businesses		 Segment
Total		 Reconciling
Items		 Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

¥ 736,632 ¥ 2,628,707 ¥ 778,531 ¥ 111,884 ¥ 4,255,754 ¥ - ¥ 4,255,754

Intersegment

- 47,056 502 5,169 52,727 (52,727 ) -

Total

736,632 2,675,763 779,033 117,053 4,308,481 (52,727 ) 4,255,754

Segment profit (loss)

¥ 126,946 ¥ 25,306 ¥ 74,248 ¥ 4,736 ¥ 231,236 ¥ - ¥ 231,236

For the three months ended September 30, 2023

Yen (millions)
Motorcycle
Business		 Automobile
Business		 Financial
Services
Business		 Power Products
and Other
Businesses		 Segment
Total		 Reconciling
Items		 Consolidated

Sales revenue:

External customers

¥ 815,603 ¥ 3,269,950 ¥ 803,579 ¥ 95,264 ¥ 4,984,396 ¥ - ¥ 4,984,396

Intersegment

- 45,807 627 9,865 56,299 (56,299 ) -

Total

815,603 3,315,757 804,206 105,129 5,040,695 (56,299 ) 4,984,396

Segment profit (loss)

¥ 109,864 ¥ 124,398 ¥ 67,474 ¥ 390 ¥ 302,126 ¥ - ¥ 302,126

Explanatory notes:

1.

Segment profit (loss) of each segment is measured in a consistent manner with consolidated operating profit, which is profit before income taxes before share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method and finance income and finance costs. Expenses not directly associated with specific segments are allocated based on the most reasonable measures applicable.

2.

Segment assets of each segment are defined as total assets including investments accounted for using the equity method, derivatives, and deferred tax assets. Segment assets are based on those directly associated with each segment and those not directly associated with specific segments are allocated based on the most reasonable measures applicable except for the corporate assets described below.

3.

Intersegment sales revenues are generally made at values that approximate arm's-length prices.

4.

Reconciling items include elimination of intersegment transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of September 30, 2022 and 2023 amounted to ¥1,569,670 million and ¥1,605,913 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.

4

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(5) Equipment on Operating Leases

The additions to equipment on operating leases for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are¥711,061 million and ¥1,114,646 million, respectively.

The sales or disposals of equipment on operating leases for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are ¥740,391 million and ¥791,879 million, respectively.

(6) Property, Plant and Equipment

The additions to property, plant and equipment for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are ¥274,667 million and ¥171,606 million, respectively.

The sales or disposals of property, plant and equipment for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are ¥14,828 million and ¥17,325 million, respectively.

(7) Provisions

The components of and changes in provisions for the six months ended September 30, 2023 are as follows:

Yen (millions)
Product
warranties*		 Other Total

Balance as of April 1, 2023

¥ 535,099 ¥ 97,771 ¥ 632,870

Provision

¥ 210,438 ¥ 9,958 ¥ 220,396

Write-offs

(114,160 ) (11,679 ) (125,839 )

Reversal

(35,331 ) (4,665 ) (39,996 )

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

41,800 10,577 52,377

Balance as of September 30, 2023

¥ 637,846 ¥ 101,962 ¥ 739,808

Current liabilities and non-current liabilities of provisions as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are as follows:

Yen (millions)
As of March 31,
2023		 As of September 30,
2023

Current liabilities

¥ 362,701 ¥ 440,982

Non-current liabilities

270,169 298,826

Total

¥ 632,870 ¥ 739,808

Explanatory note:

*

Honda recognizes provisions for product warranties to cover future product warranty expenses. Honda recognizes costs for general warranties on products Honda sells and for specific warranty programs, including product recalls. Honda recognizes general estimated warranty costs at the time products are sold to customers. Honda also recognizes specific estimated warranty program costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. These provisions are estimated based on historical warranty claim experience with consideration given to the expected level of future warranty costs, including current sales trends, the expected number of units to be affected and the estimated average repair cost per unit for warranty claims. Provisions for product warranties are utilized for expenditures based on the demand from customers and dealers.

5

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(8) Sales Revenue

As stated in Note 4, Honda discloses segment information in four categories.

The sales revenue disaggregated by geographical markets based on the location of the customer and the reconciliation of the disaggregated revenue with each segment for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are as follows:

For the six months ended September 30, 2022

Yen (millions)
Motorcycle
Business		 Automobile
Business		 Financial
Services
Business		 Power Products
and Other
Businesses		 Total

Revenue arising from Contracts with Customers

Japan

¥ 50,609 ¥ 622,096 ¥ 68,645 ¥ 43,229 ¥ 784,579

North America

143,651 2,684,546 724,347 95,677 3,648,221

Europe

93,701 166,712 - 43,151 303,564

Asia

870,930 1,264,033 9 28,675 2,163,647

Other Regions

253,604 178,516 - 13,659 445,779

Total

¥ 1,412,495 ¥ 4,915,903 ¥ 793,001 ¥ 224,391 ¥ 7,345,790

Revenue arising from the other sources*

187 4,289 734,914 124 739,514

Total

¥ 1,412,682 ¥ 4,920,192 ¥ 1,527,915 ¥ 224,515 ¥ 8,085,304

For the six months ended September 30, 2023

Yen (millions)
Motorcycle
Business		 Automobile
Business		 Financial
Services
Business		 Power Products
and Other
Businesses		 Total

Revenue arising from Contracts with Customers

Japan

¥ 60,329 ¥ 682,875 ¥ 72,390 ¥ 46,395 ¥ 861,989

North America

172,045 3,968,522 744,269 74,534 4,959,370

Europe

179,962 219,229 - 40,232 439,423

Asia

866,823 1,144,738 3 25,558 2,037,122

Other Regions

293,308 235,719 - 11,179 540,206

Total

¥ 1,572,467 ¥ 6,251,083 ¥ 816,662 ¥ 197,898 ¥ 8,838,110

Revenue arising from the other sources*

91 11,206 759,946 39 771,282

Total

¥ 1,572,558 ¥ 6,262,289 ¥ 1,576,608 ¥ 197,937 ¥ 9,609,392

Explanatory note:

*

Revenue arising from the other sources primarily includes lease revenues recognized under IFRS 16 and interest recognized under IFRS 9.

6

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

The sales revenue disaggregated by geographical markets based on the location of the customer and the reconciliation of the disaggregated revenue with each segment for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are as follows:

For the three months ended September 30, 2022

Yen (millions)
Motorcycle
Business		 Automobile
Business		 Financial
Services
Business		 Power Products
and Other
Businesses		 Total

Revenue arising from Contracts with Customers

Japan

¥ 25,606 ¥ 334,860 ¥ 36,554 ¥ 25,428 ¥ 422,448

North America

67,820 1,413,592 369,427 45,528 1,896,367

Europe

41,832 81,815 - 19,684 143,331

Asia

475,819 706,629 3 14,398 1,196,849

Other Regions

125,373 89,623 - 6,762 221,758

Total

¥ 736,450 ¥ 2,626,519 ¥ 405,984 ¥ 111,800 ¥ 3,880,753

Revenue arising from the other sources*

182 2,188 372,547 84 375,001

Total

¥ 736,632 ¥ 2,628,707 ¥ 778,531 ¥ 111,884 ¥ 4,255,754

For the three months ended September 30, 2023

Yen (millions)
Motorcycle
Business		 Automobile
Business		 Financial
Services
Business		 Power Products
and Other
Businesses		 Total

Revenue arising from Contracts with Customers

Japan

¥ 31,406 ¥ 379,210 ¥ 36,596 ¥ 27,331 ¥ 474,543

North America

93,795 2,005,993 374,337 33,616 2,507,741

Europe

89,050 120,029 - 15,224 224,303

Asia

452,745 627,870 1 13,192 1,093,808

Other Regions

148,516 131,341 - 5,883 285,740

Total

¥ 815,512 ¥ 3,264,443 ¥ 410,934 ¥ 95,246 ¥ 4,586,135

Revenue arising from the other sources*

91 5,507 392,645 18 398,261

Total

¥ 815,603 ¥ 3,269,950 ¥ 803,579 ¥ 95,264 ¥ 4,984,396

Explanatory note:

*

Revenue arising from the other sources primarily includes lease revenues recognized under IFRS 16 and interest recognized under IFRS 9.

7

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(9) Fair Value

(a) Definition of Fair Value Hierarchy

Honda uses a three-level hierarchy when measuring fair value. The following is a description of the three hierarchy levels:

Level 1 Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Company has the ability to access as of the measurement date
Level 2 Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the assets or liabilities, either directly or indirectly
Level 3 Unobservable inputs for the assets or liabilities

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which a fair value measurement in its entirety falls is based on the lowest input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. Honda recognizes the transfers between the levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred.

(b) Method of Fair Value Measurement

The fair values of assets and liabilities are determined based on relevant market information and through the use of an appropriate valuation method.

The measurement methods and assumptions used in the measurement of assets and liabilities are as follows:

(Cash and cash equivalents, trade receivables and trade payables)

The fair values approximate their carrying amounts due to their short-term maturities.

(Receivables from financial services)

The fair value of receivables from financial services is measured primarily by discounting future cash flows using the current interest rates applicable for these receivables of similar remaining maturities. Fair value measurement for receivables from financial services is classified as Level 3.

(Debt securities)

Debt securities consist mainly of mutual funds, corporate bonds, local bonds and auction rate securities.

The fair value of mutual funds with an active market is measured by using quoted market prices. Fair value measurement for mutual funds with an active market is classified as Level 1.

The fair values of corporate bonds and local bonds are measured based on proprietary pricing models provided by specialists and/or market makers and the models obtain a wide array of market observable inputs such as credit ratings and discount rates. Fair value measurements for corporate bonds and local bonds are classified as Level 2.

8

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

The subsidiary's auction rate securities are A to AAA rated and are insured by qualified guarantee agencies, and reinsured by the Secretary of Education and the United States government, and guaranteed at approximately 95% by the United States government. To measure fair value of auction rate securities, Honda uses a third-party-developed valuation model which obtains a wide array of market observable inputs, as well as unobservable inputs including probability of passing or failing auction at each auction. Fair value measurement for auction rate securities is classified as Level 3.

(Equity securities)

The fair value of equity securities with an active market is measured by using quoted market prices. Fair value measurement for equity securities with an active market is classified as Level 1.

The fair value of equity securities with no active market is measured mainly by using a discounted cash flow method, a comparable company valuation method and other appropriate valuation methods. Fair value measurement for equity securities with no active market is classified as Level 3. In addition, in the case that cost represents the best estimate of fair value, fair value for the equity securities with no active market is measured at cost.

Cash flow forecasts and discount rate for the discounted cash flow model and price book-value ratio (PBR) of a comparable company for the comparable company valuation method are used as significant unobservable inputs in the fair value measurement of equity securities classified as Level 3. The fair value increases (decreases) as Cash flow forecasts increase (decrease), discount rate declines (rises) and PBR of a comparable company rises (declines). Such fair value measurements are conducted in accordance with the group accounting policy approved by the appropriate person of authority and based upon valuation methods determined by personnel in accounting divisions of Honda.

(Derivatives)

Derivatives consist mainly of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, foreign currency option contracts, currency swap agreements and interest rate swap agreements.

The fair values of foreign currency forward exchange contracts and foreign currency option contracts are measured by using market observable inputs such as spot exchange rates, discount rates and implied volatility. The fair values of currency swap agreements and interest rate swap agreements are measured by discounting future cash flows using market observable inputs such as interest rates and foreign exchange rates. Fair value measurements for these derivatives are classified as Level 2.

The credit risk of the counterparties is considered in the valuation of derivatives.

(Financing liabilities)

The fair value of financing liabilities is measured by discounting future cash flows using interest rates currently available for liabilities of similar terms and remaining maturities. Fair value measurement of financing liabilities is mainly classified as Level 2.

9

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(c) Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value on a recurring basis

Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 consist of the following:

Yen (millions)

As of March 31, 2023

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total

Other financial assets:

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss:

Derivatives

Foreign exchange instruments

¥ - ¥ 29,026 ¥ - ¥ 29,026

Interest rate instruments

- 151,242 - 151,242

Other

- - 5,700 5,700

Total

- 180,268 5,700 185,968

Debt securities

43,264 53,634 5,074 101,972

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income:

Debt securities

- 26,555 - 26,555

Equity securities

325,318 - 149,820 475,138

Total

¥ 368,582 ¥ 260,457 ¥ 160,594 ¥ 789,633

Other financial liabilities:

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss:

Derivatives

Foreign exchange instruments

¥ - ¥ 95,412 ¥ - ¥ 95,412

Interest rate instruments

- 141,786 - 141,786

Other

- 5,770 - 5,770

Total

- 242,968 - 242,968

Total

¥ - ¥ 242,968 ¥ - ¥ 242,968

There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 for the year ended March 31, 2023.

10

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Yen (millions)

As of September 30, 2023

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total

Other financial assets:

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss:

Derivatives

Foreign exchange instruments

¥ - ¥ 62,986 ¥ - ¥ 62,986

Interest rate instruments

- 173,037 - 173,037

Other

- - 5,857 5,857

Total

- 236,023 5,857 241,880

Debt securities

47,866 67,451 4,487 119,804

Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income:

Debt securities

- 29,698 - 29,698

Equity securities

330,015 - 169,291 499,306

Total

¥ 377,881 ¥ 333,172 ¥ 179,635 ¥ 890,688

Other financial liabilities:

Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss:

Derivatives

Foreign exchange instruments

¥ - ¥ 135,139 ¥ - ¥ 135,139

Interest rate instruments

- 177,214 - 177,214

Other

- 3,054 - 3,054

Total

- 315,407 - 315,407

Total

¥ - ¥ 315,407 ¥ - ¥ 315,407

There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 for the six months ended September 30, 2023.

There were no significant effects of the measurements on profit or loss or other comprehensive income in Level 3 assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis for the six months ended September 30, 2023.

(d) Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities measured at amortized cost

The carrying amounts and fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities measured at amortized cost as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are as follows:

Yen (millions)
As of March 31,
2023		 As of September 30,
2023
Carrying
amount		 Fair value Carrying
amount		 Fair value

Receivables from financial services

¥ 5,894,752 ¥ 5,696,283 ¥ 7,320,376 ¥ 7,036,524

Debt securities

85,235 85,235 64,367 64,367

Financing liabilities

7,665,168 7,440,205 9,010,442 8,732,209

The table does not include financial assets and financial liabilities measured at amortized cost whose fair values approximate their carrying amounts.

11

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(10) Contingent Liabilities

Claims and Lawsuits

Honda is subject to potential liability under various lawsuits and claims. Honda recognizes a provision for loss contingencies when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. Honda reviews these pending lawsuits and claims periodically and adjusts the amounts recognized for these contingent liabilities, if necessary, by considering the nature of lawsuits and claims, the progress of the case and the opinions of legal counsel.

With respect to product liability, personal injury claims or lawsuits, Honda believes that any judgment that may be recovered by any plaintiff for general and special damages and court costs will be adequately covered by Honda's insurance and provision. Punitive damages are claimed in certain of these lawsuits.

After consultation with legal counsel, and taking into account all known factors pertaining to existing lawsuits and claims, Honda believes that the ultimate outcome of such lawsuits and pending claims should not result in liability to Honda that would be likely to have an adverse material effect on its consolidated financial position or results of operations.

Loss related to airbag inflators

Honda has been conducting market-based measures in relation to airbag inflators. Honda recognizes a provision for specific warranty costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. There is a possibility that Honda will need to recognize additional provisions when new evidence related to the product recalls arises, however, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report.

12

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(11) Earnings Per Share

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are calculated based on the following information. There were no significant dilutive potential common shares outstanding for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023.

2022 2023

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent (millions of yen)

¥ 338,514 ¥ 616,301

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic (shares)

5,126,872,044 4,944,995,695

Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen)

¥ 66.03 ¥ 124.63

Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are calculated based on the following information. There were no significant dilutive potential common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023.

2022 2023

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent (millions of yen)

¥ 189,295 ¥ 253,232

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic (shares)

5,123,175,561 4,918,543,577

Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen)

¥ 36.95 ¥ 51.49

Explanatory note:

*

As of the effective date of October 1, 2023, the Company implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock to shareholders as of the record date of September 30, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2023.

(12) Dividend

(a) Dividend payout

For the six months ended September 30, 2022

Resolution

The Board of Directors Meeting on May 13, 2022

Type of shares

Common shares

Total amount of dividends (millions of yen)

111,256

Dividend per share (yen)

65.00

Record date

March 31, 2022

Effective date

June 6, 2022

For the six months ended September 30, 2023

Resolution

The Board of Directors Meeting on May 11, 2023

Type of shares

Common shares

Total amount of dividends (millions of yen)

99,915

Dividend per share (yen)

60.00

Record date

March 31, 2023

Effective date

June 6, 2023

(b) Dividends payable of which record date was in the six months ended September 30, 2023, effective after the period

Resolution

The Board of Directors Meeting on November 9, 2023

Type of shares

Common shares

Resource for dividend

Retained earnings

Total amount of dividends (millions of yen)

141,949

Dividend per share (yen)

87.00

Record date

September 30, 2023

Effective date

December 5, 2023
13

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(13) Subsequent Event

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 9, 2023, resolved that the Company will implement a stock split, and accordingly, change in ratio of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to underlying shares and modify acquisition of own shares program. Based on the resolution, the Company implemented a stock split and accordingly, change in ratio of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on October 1, 2023.

(a) Stock split

1) Purpose of the stock split

The purpose is to expand the investor base by reducing the Company's stock price per investment unit.

2) Method of the stock split

Each share of common stock owned by shareholders listed or recorded in the closing register of shareholders on the record date of September 30, 2023 (Due to non-working day of the shareholder registry administrator on the same day, the substantial record date was September 29, 2023) was split into 3 shares per share.

3) Number of shares increased by the stock split

1. Total number of issued shares before the stock split:

1,811,428,430 shares

2. Number of shares increased by the stock split:

3,622,856,860 shares

3. Total number of issued shares following the stock split:

5,434,285,290 shares

4. Total number of authorized shares following the stock split:

7,086,000,000 shares

4) Schedule of the stock split

Public notice of record date: September 15, 2023
Record date: September 30, 2023
Effective date: October 1, 2023

5) Others

There is no change in the amount of stated capital as a result of this stock split.

As the stock split took effect on October 1, 2023, the interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 which has a dividend record date of September 30, 2023 will be paid based on the shares before the stock split.

(b) Change in ratio of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to underlying shares

1) Purpose of the ratio change

The purpose is to continuously offer the current investment environment for ADR holders by maintaining present level of ADRs trading price.

2) Outline of the change of ratio

Ratio before change:

1 ADR = 1 Share

Ratio after change:

1 ADR = 3 Shares

Effective date of the new ratio:

October 1, 2023 (EST)

First trading date with new ratio:

October 2, 2023 (EST)

14

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(c) Modification to acquisition of own shares program

1) Reason for the modification

In the details of acquisition of the Company's own shares resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 11, 2023, "total number of shares to be acquired" shall be modified in connection with the stock split.

2) Details of the modification

Current Program:

Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 64,000,000 shares

Amended Program:

Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 192,000,000 shares

(Reference)

Details of the resolution concerning acquisition of the Company's own shares at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 11, 2023

1) Class of shares to be acquired:

Shares of common stock

2) Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 64,000,000 shares (3.8 % of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock))

3) Total amount of shares to be acquired:

Up to 200,000 million yen

4) Period of acquisition:

Starting on May 12, 2023 and ending on March 31, 2024

5) Method of acquisition:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

1.

Purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

2.

Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares

(d) Impact on earnings per share

For impact on earnings per share, see note "(11) Earnings Per Share."

(14) Approval of Release of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

The release of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements was approved by Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer and Eiji Fujimura, Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer on November 10, 2023.

