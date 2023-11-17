SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Contents
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. filed its consolidated interim financial statements for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023 with Financial Services Agency in Japan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
September 30, 2023
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Results
Overview of Operating Performance
Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by 18.9%, to ¥9,609.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Automobile business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 53.6%, to ¥696.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in profit attributable to sales impacts as well as profit attributable to price and cost impacts, which was partially offset by increased expenses including product warranty expenses. Profit before income taxes increased by 70.5%, to ¥879.2 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased by 82.1%, to ¥616.3 billion from the same period last year.
Business Segments
Motorcycle Business
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
|Units (thousands)
|Honda Group Unit Sales*
|Consolidated Unit Sales*
|
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2022
|
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2023
|Change
|%
|
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2022
|
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2023
|Change
|%
Motorcycle Business
|9,202
|9,266
|64
|0.7
|6,343
|6,006
|(337
|)
|(5.3
|)
Japan
|114
|122
|8
|7.0
|114
|122
|8
|7.0
North America
|220
|255
|35
|15.9
|220
|255
|35
|15.9
Europe
|144
|229
|85
|59.0
|144
|229
|85
|59.0
Asia
|7,900
|7,874
|(26
|)
|(0.3
|)
|5,041
|4,614
|(427
|)
|(8.5
|)
Other Regions
|824
|786
|(38
|)
|(4.6
|)
|824
|786
|(38
|)
|(4.6
|)
|*
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed motorcycle, ATV and side-by-side products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.
Sales revenue from external customers increased by 11.3%, to ¥1,572.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 12.7%, to ¥253.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased profit attributable to price and cost impacts, which was partially offset by increased expenses including product warranty expenses.
Automobile Business
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
|Units (thousands)
|Honda Group Unit Sales*
|Consolidated Unit Sales*
|
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2022
|
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2023
|Change
|%
|
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2022
|
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2023
|Change
|%
Automobile Business
|1,785
|1,934
|149
|8.3
|1,093
|1,332
|239
|21.9
Japan
|241
|259
|18
|7.5
|212
|231
|19
|9.0
North America
|542
|778
|236
|43.5
|542
|778
|236
|43.5
Europe
|45
|43
|(2
|)
|(4.4
|)
|45
|43
|(2
|)
|(4.4
|)
Asia
|898
|789
|(109
|)
|(12.1
|)
|235
|215
|(20
|)
|(8.5
|)
Other Regions
|59
|65
|6
|10.2
|59
|65
|6
|10.2
|*
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans and others by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business.
Sales revenue from external customers increased by 27.3%, to ¥6,262.2 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased consolidated unit sales. Operating profit increased by 374.1%, to ¥301.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in profit attributable to sales impacts as well as profit attributable to price and cost impacts, which was partially offset by increased expenses including product warranty expenses.
Financial Services Business
Sales revenue from external customers increased by 3.2%, to ¥1,576.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased operating lease revenues. Operating profit decreased by 10.5%, to ¥137.0 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased expenses, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects.
Power Products and Other Businesses
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
|Units (thousands)
|Honda Group Unit Sales / Consolidated Unit Sales*
|
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2022
|
Six months
ended
Sep. 30, 2023
|Change
|%
Power Products Business
|2,935
|1,826
|(1,109
|)
|(37.8
|)
Japan
|184
|132
|(52
|)
|(28.3
|)
North America
|1,306
|594
|(712
|)
|(54.5
|)
Europe
|554
|356
|(198
|)
|(35.7
|)
Asia
|691
|602
|(89
|)
|(12.9
|)
Other Regions
|200
|142
|(58
|)
|(29.0
|)
|*
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Power products business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method were involved in the sale of Honda power products.
Sales revenue from external customers decreased by 11.8%, to ¥197.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased consolidated unit sales in Power products business. Operating profit decreased by 60.1%, to ¥4.8 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit attributable to sales impacts in Power products business. In addition, operating loss of aircraft and aircraft engines included in Power products and other businesses was ¥14.5 billion, an increase of ¥2.5 billion from the same period last year.
Cash Flows
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2023 increased by ¥637.4 billion from March 31, 2023, to ¥4,440.5 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows:
Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥379.9 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities decreased by ¥961.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in payments for parts and raw materials as well as in receivables from financial services, which was partially offset by increased cash received from customers.
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥289.1 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities decreased by ¥139.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment.
Net cash provided by financing activities amounted to ¥243.0 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from financing activities increased by ¥1,195.8 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased proceeds from financing liabilities.
Objective indicators for judging the achievement of management goals
Please note that the forward-looking statements contained herein are judgments made by Honda as of September 30, 2023 and may differ materially from actual results because of uncertainties that may arise in the future, including those discussed in Honda's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2023, under "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors."
In the six months ended September 30, 2023, Honda has formulated the Company's integrated report, the "Honda Report 2023," and has newly established a target for return on invested capital (ROIC)*1 of 10% or higher for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2031. Complementing the previously disclosed return on sales (ROS) target for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, we intend to boost cash generation capabilities by fortifying our business structure. Our objective is to uphold an optimal equilibrium between strategic resource allocation for transformation and shareholder returns, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth and enhanced capital efficiency.
|*1
(Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent + Interest expense (excluding Financial services business)) / Invested capital*2.
|*2
Equity attributable to owners of the parent + Interest-bearing liabilities (excluding Financial services business). Invested capital is calculated using the average of the beginning and end of the period.
Research and Development
The changes in research and development activities by Honda and its subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2023 are as follows:
The Company has created the Electrification Business Development Operations based on the Business Development Operations, which was established in April, 2022 to strengthen electrification business, to further strengthen and accelerate Honda's electrification business. This operation consolidates the business strategy and electric vehicle (EV) product development functions of Automobile business and electrification-related strategy and development functions of Motorcycle business and Power products business, and Honda will strive to further accelerate its electrification business and create new value by leveraging its broad and expanding range of mobility products and services.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Assets
|Note
|
March 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|unaudited
|unaudited
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
|¥
|3,803,014
|¥
|4,440,513
Trade receivables
|1,060,271
|1,080,383
Receivables from financial services
|1,899,493
|2,245,322
Other financial assets
|263,892
|176,801
Inventories
|2,167,184
|2,355,959
Other current assets
|384,494
|399,154
Total current assets
|9,578,348
|10,698,132
Non-current assets:
Investments accounted for using the equity method
|915,946
|1,065,636
Receivables from financial services
|3,995,259
|5,075,054
Other financial assets
|855,070
|964,151
Equipment on operating leases
|5
|4,726,292
|5,069,161
Property, plant and equipment
|6
|3,168,109
|3,229,919
Intangible assets
|870,900
|922,122
Deferred tax assets
|105,792
|125,688
Other non-current assets
|454,351
|526,740
Total non-current assets
|15,091,719
|16,978,471
Total assets
|¥
|24,670,067
|¥
|27,676,603
|Yen (millions)
|Liabilities and Equity
|Note
|
March 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|unaudited
|unaudited
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
|¥
|1,426,333
|¥
|1,433,191
Financing liabilities
|3,291,195
|3,755,650
Accrued expenses
|419,570
|450,583
Other financial liabilities
|324,110
|411,764
Income taxes payable
|86,252
|107,982
Provisions
|7
|362,701
|440,982
Other current liabilities
|741,963
|790,698
Total current liabilities
|6,652,124
|7,390,850
Non-current liabilities:
Financing liabilities
|4,373,973
|5,254,792
Other financial liabilities
|288,736
|308,222
Retirement benefit liabilities
|255,852
|284,354
Provisions
|7
|270,169
|298,826
Deferred tax liabilities
|877,300
|947,149
Other non-current liabilities
|449,622
|514,437
Total non-current liabilities
|6,515,652
|7,607,780
Total liabilities
|13,167,776
|14,998,630
Equity:
Common stock
|86,067
|86,067
Capital surplus
|185,589
|185,458
Treasury stock
|(484,931
|)
|(629,546
|)
Retained earnings
|9,980,128
|10,496,889
Other components of equity
|1,417,397
|2,225,307
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|11,184,250
|12,364,175
Non-controlling interests
|318,041
|313,798
Total equity
|11,502,291
|12,677,973
Total liabilities and equity
|¥
|24,670,067
|¥
|27,676,603
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Note
|
September 30,
2022
|
September 30,
2023
|unaudited
|unaudited
Sales revenue
|8
|¥
|8,085,304
|¥
|9,609,392
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
|(6,505,911
|)
|(7,521,751
|)
Selling, general and administrative
|(744,778
|)
|(986,874
|)
Research and development
|(381,163
|)
|(404,194
|)
Total operating costs and expenses
|(7,631,852
|)
|(8,912,819
|)
Operating profit
|453,452
|696,573
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
|82,946
|66,724
Finance income and finance costs:
Interest income
|25,025
|77,845
Interest expense
|(15,650
|)
|(19,895
|)
Other, net
|(29,942
|)
|58,038
Total finance income and finance costs
|(20,567
|)
|115,988
Profit before income taxes
|515,831
|879,285
Income tax expense
|(147,092
|)
|(225,360
|)
Profit for the period
|¥
|368,739
|¥
|653,925
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
|338,514
|616,301
Non-controlling interests
|30,225
|37,624
|Yen
|
September 30,
2022
|
September 30,
2023
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted
|11
|¥
|66.03
|¥
|124.63
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Note
|
September 30,
2022
|
September 30,
2023
|unaudited
|unaudited
Profit for the period
|¥
|368,739
|¥
|653,925
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|(11
|)
|4
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
|(27,735
|)
|753
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method
|(1,109
|)
|5,280
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
|(893
|)
|(429
|)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|917,707
|768,426
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method
|69,148
|51,933
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
|957,107
|825,967
Comprehensive income for the period
|¥
|1,325,846
|¥
|1,479,892
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
|1,276,881
|1,424,586
Non-controlling interests
|48,965
|55,306
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Note
|
September 30,
2022
|
September 30,
2023
|unaudited
|unaudited
Sales revenue
|8
|¥
|4,255,754
|¥
|4,984,396
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
|(3,441,741
|)
|(3,893,860
|)
Selling, general and administrative
|(383,205
|)
|(582,171
|)
Research and development
|(199,572
|)
|(206,239
|)
Total operating costs and expenses
|(4,024,518
|)
|(4,682,270
|)
Operating profit
|231,236
|302,126
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
|60,337
|23,871
Finance income and finance costs:
Interest income
|15,893
|44,990
Interest expense
|(8,223
|)
|(10,853
|)
Other, net
|(20,816
|)
|4,227
Total finance income and finance costs
|(13,146
|)
|38,364
Profit before income taxes
|278,427
|364,361
Income tax expense
|(73,268
|)
|(93,381
|)
Profit for the period
|¥
|205,159
|¥
|270,980
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
|189,295
|253,232
Non-controlling interests
|15,864
|17,748
|Yen
|
September 30,
2022
|
September 30,
2023
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic and diluted
|11
|¥
|36.95
|¥
|51.49
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Note
|
September 30,
2022
|
September 30,
2023
|unaudited
|unaudited
Profit for the period
|¥
|205,159
|¥
|270,980
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|(8
|)
|(2
|)
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
|(40,167
|)
|(14,956
|)
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method
|(665
|)
|2,455
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
|(557
|)
|(274
|)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|268,761
|187,182
Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method
|22,592
|28,084
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
|249,956
|202,489
Comprehensive income for the period
|¥
|455,115
|¥
|473,469
Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
|435,831
|452,049
Non-controlling interests
|19,284
|21,420
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|Note
|
Common
stock
|
Capital
surplus
|
Treasury
stock
|
Retained
earnings
|
Other
components
of equity
|Total
|
Non-controlling
interests
|
Total
equity
Balance as of April 1, 2022 (unaudited)
|¥
|86,067
|¥
|185,495
|¥
|(328,309
|)
|¥
|9,539,133
|¥
|990,438
|¥
|10,472,824
|¥
|299,722
|¥
|10,772,546
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
|338,514
|338,514
|30,225
|368,739
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|938,367
|938,367
|18,740
|957,107
Total comprehensive income for the period
|338,514
|938,367
|1,276,881
|48,965
|1,325,846
Reclassification to retained earnings
|(45
|)
|45
|-
|-
Transactions with owners and other
Dividends paid
|12
|(111,256
|)
|(111,256
|)
|(47,493
|)
|(158,749
|)
Purchases of treasury stock
|(29,004
|)
|(29,004
|)
|(29,004
|)
Disposal of treasury stock
|263
|263
|263
Share-based payment transactions
|(42
|)
|(42
|)
|(42
|)
Total transactions with owners and other
|(42
|)
|(28,741
|)
|(111,256
|)
|(140,039
|)
|(47,493
|)
|(187,532
|)
Balance as of September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
|¥
|86,067
|¥
|185,453
|¥
|(357,050
|)
|¥
|9,766,346
|¥
|1,928,850
|¥
|11,609,666
|¥
|301,194
|¥
|11,910,860
|Yen (millions)
|Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|Note
|
Common
stock
|
Capital
surplus
|
Treasury
stock
|
Retained
earnings
|
Other
components
of equity
|Total
|
Non-controlling
interests
|
Total
equity
Balance as of April 1, 2023 (unaudited)
|¥
|86,067
|¥
|185,589
|¥
|(484,931
|)
|¥
|9,980,128
|¥
|1,417,397
|¥
|11,184,250
|¥
|318,041
|¥
|11,502,291
Comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
|616,301
|616,301
|37,624
|653,925
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|808,285
|808,285
|17,682
|825,967
Total comprehensive income for the period
|616,301
|808,285
|1,424,586
|55,306
|1,479,892
Reclassification to retained earnings
|375
|(375
|)
|-
|-
Transactions with owners and other
Dividends paid
|12
|(99,915
|)
|(99,915
|)
|(59,549
|)
|(159,464
|)
Purchases of treasury stock
|(145,009
|)
|(145,009
|)
|(145,009
|)
Disposal of treasury stock
|394
|394
|394
Share-based payment transactions
|(131
|)
|(131
|)
|(131
|)
Total transactions with owners and other
|(131
|)
|(144,615
|)
|(99,915
|)
|(244,661
|)
|(59,549
|)
|(304,210
|)
Balance as of September 30, 2023 (unaudited)
|¥
|86,067
|¥
|185,458
|¥
|(629,546
|)
|¥
|10,496,889
|¥
|2,225,307
|¥
|12,364,175
|¥
|313,798
|¥
|12,677,973
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023
|Yen (millions)
|Note
|
September 30,
2022
|
September 30,
2023
|unaudited
|unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit before income taxes
|¥
|515,831
|¥
|879,285
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on operating leases
|357,304
|373,775
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
|(82,946
|)
|(66,724
|)
Finance income and finance costs, net
|(69,589
|)
|(92,349
|)
Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net
|(75,593
|)
|(75,284
|)
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
|32,586
|24,114
Inventories
|(129,729
|)
|(905
|)
Trade payables
|(49,839
|)
|(69,898
|)
Accrued expenses
|(62,296
|)
|(16,454
|)
Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities
|(8,720
|)
|65,507
Receivables from financial services
|302,319
|(728,165
|)
Equipment on operating leases
|493,778
|95,596
Other assets and liabilities
|165,071
|6,255
Other, net
|1,465
|(44,023
|)
Dividends received
|131,572
|126,630
Interest received
|143,741
|255,998
Interest paid
|(68,304
|)
|(110,717
|)
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|(255,317
|)
|(242,689
|)
Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,341,334
|379,952
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment
|(249,421
|)
|(141,404
|)
Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets
|(76,441
|)
|(97,504
|)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|13,623
|4,239
Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents disposed of
|-
|(2,940
|)
Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method
|(10,340
|)
|(38,734
|)
Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets
|(322,025
|)
|(118,990
|)
Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets
|215,952
|106,207
Net cash used in investing activities
|(428,652
|)
|(289,126
|)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities
|4,219,027
|6,065,976
Repayments of short-term financing liabilities
|(4,152,744
|)
|(5,805,967
|)
Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities
|362,289
|1,498,319
Repayments of long-term financing liabilities
|(1,165,699
|)
|(1,185,750
|)
Dividends paid to owners of the parent
|(111,256
|)
|(99,915
|)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|(36,752
|)
|(45,228
|)
Purchases and sales of treasury stock, net
|(28,741
|)
|(144,615
|)
Repayments of lease liabilities
|(38,890
|)
|(39,773
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(952,766
|)
|243,047
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|300,501
|303,626
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|260,417
|637,499
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|3,674,931
|3,803,014
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|¥
|3,935,348
|¥
|4,440,513
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
1
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(1) Reporting Entity
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a public company domiciled in Japan. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively "Honda") develop, manufacture and distribute motorcycles, automobiles, power products and others throughout the world, and also provide financial services to customers and dealers for the sale of those products. Principal manufacturing facilities are located in Japan, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil.
(2) Basis of Preparation
(a) Compliance with Interim Financial Reporting Standards
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, since the condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information required in the annual consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
(b) Functional Currency and Presentation Currency
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Japanese yen, which is the functional currency of the Company. All financial information presented in Japanese yen has been rounded to the nearest million Japanese yen, except when otherwise indicated.
(c) Use of Estimates and Judgments
The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies, the reported amount of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses, and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results could differ from these estimates. These estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on a continuous basis. Changes in these accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared based on the same judgments and estimations as those applied and described in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
(3) Summary of Material Accounting Policies
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared based on the same accounting policies as those applied and described in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
2
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(4) Segment Information
Based on Honda's organizational structure and characteristics of products and services, Honda discloses segment information in four categories: Reportable segments of Motorcycle business, Automobile business and Financial services business, and other segments that are not reportable. The other segments are combined and disclosed in Power products and other businesses. Segment information is based on the components of Honda for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The accounting policies used for segment information are consistent with the accounting policies used in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Principal products and services, and functions of each segment are as follows:
Segment
Principal products and services
Functions
Motorcycle Business
|Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides (SxS) and relevant parts
|
Research and development
Manufacturing
Sales and related services
Automobile Business
|Automobiles and relevant parts
|
Research and development
Manufacturing
Sales and related services
Financial Services Business
|Financial services
|
Retail loan and lease related to
Honda products
Others
Power Products and Other Businesses
|Power products and relevant parts, and others
|
Research and development
Manufacturing
Sales and related services
Others
Segment Information
Segment information as of and for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 is as follows:
As of and for the six months ended September 30, 2022
|Yen (millions)
|
Motorcycle
Business
|
Automobile
Business
|
Financial
Services
Business
|
Power Products
and Other
Businesses
|
Segment
Total
|
Reconciling
Items
|Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
|¥
|1,412,682
|¥
|4,920,192
|¥
|1,527,915
|¥
|224,515
|¥
|8,085,304
|¥
|-
|¥
|8,085,304
Intersegment
|-
|83,742
|1,181
|11,575
|96,498
|(96,498
|)
|-
Total
|1,412,682
|5,003,934
|1,529,096
|236,090
|8,181,802
|(96,498
|)
|8,085,304
Segment profit (loss)
|¥
|224,775
|¥
|63,568
|¥
|153,049
|¥
|12,060
|¥
|453,452
|¥
|-
|¥
|453,452
Segment assets
|¥
|1,614,071
|¥
|10,241,643
|¥
|12,041,882
|¥
|469,044
|¥
|24,366,640
|¥
|1,461,253
|¥
|25,827,893
Depreciation and amortization
|33,600
|282,801
|465,827
|9,615
|791,843
|-
|791,843
Capital expenditures
|20,451
|304,206
|712,321
|5,779
|1,042,757
|-
|1,042,757
3
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
As of and for the six months ended September 30, 2023
|Yen (millions)
|
Motorcycle
Business
|
Automobile
Business
|
Financial
Services
Business
|
Power Products
and Other
Businesses
|
Segment
Total
|
Reconciling
Items
|Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
|¥
|1,572,558
|¥
|6,262,289
|¥
|1,576,608
|¥
|197,937
|¥
|9,609,392
|¥
|-
|¥
|9,609,392
Intersegment
|-
|84,816
|1,256
|16,387
|102,459
|(102,459
|)
|-
Total
|1,572,558
|6,347,105
|1,577,864
|214,324
|9,711,851
|(102,459
|)
|9,609,392
Segment profit (loss)
|¥
|253,384
|¥
|301,380
|¥
|137,002
|¥
|4,807
|¥
|696,573
|¥
|-
|¥
|696,573
Segment assets
|¥
|1,803,540
|¥
|10,962,398
|¥
|12,977,324
|¥
|511,240
|¥
|26,254,502
|¥
|1,422,101
|¥
|27,676,603
Depreciation and amortization
|34,486
|328,359
|415,578
|8,592
|787,015
|-
|787,015
Capital expenditures
|26,781
|233,741
|1,115,856
|6,036
|1,382,414
|-
|1,382,414
Segment information for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 is as follows:
For the three months ended September 30, 2022
|Yen (millions)
|
Motorcycle
Business
|
Automobile
Business
|
Financial
Services
Business
|
Power Products
and Other
Businesses
|
Segment
Total
|
Reconciling
Items
|Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
|¥
|736,632
|¥
|2,628,707
|¥
|778,531
|¥
|111,884
|¥
|4,255,754
|¥
|-
|¥
|4,255,754
Intersegment
|-
|47,056
|502
|5,169
|52,727
|(52,727
|)
|-
Total
|736,632
|2,675,763
|779,033
|117,053
|4,308,481
|(52,727
|)
|4,255,754
Segment profit (loss)
|¥
|126,946
|¥
|25,306
|¥
|74,248
|¥
|4,736
|¥
|231,236
|¥
|-
|¥
|231,236
For the three months ended September 30, 2023
|Yen (millions)
|
Motorcycle
Business
|
Automobile
Business
|
Financial
Services
Business
|
Power Products
and Other
Businesses
|
Segment
Total
|
Reconciling
Items
|Consolidated
Sales revenue:
External customers
|¥
|815,603
|¥
|3,269,950
|¥
|803,579
|¥
|95,264
|¥
|4,984,396
|¥
|-
|¥
|4,984,396
Intersegment
|-
|45,807
|627
|9,865
|56,299
|(56,299
|)
|-
Total
|815,603
|3,315,757
|804,206
|105,129
|5,040,695
|(56,299
|)
|4,984,396
Segment profit (loss)
|¥
|109,864
|¥
|124,398
|¥
|67,474
|¥
|390
|¥
|302,126
|¥
|-
|¥
|302,126
Explanatory notes:
|1.
Segment profit (loss) of each segment is measured in a consistent manner with consolidated operating profit, which is profit before income taxes before share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method and finance income and finance costs. Expenses not directly associated with specific segments are allocated based on the most reasonable measures applicable.
|2.
Segment assets of each segment are defined as total assets including investments accounted for using the equity method, derivatives, and deferred tax assets. Segment assets are based on those directly associated with each segment and those not directly associated with specific segments are allocated based on the most reasonable measures applicable except for the corporate assets described below.
|3.
Intersegment sales revenues are generally made at values that approximate arm's-length prices.
|4.
Reconciling items include elimination of intersegment transactions and balances as well as unallocated corporate assets. Unallocated corporate assets, included in reconciling items as of September 30, 2022 and 2023 amounted to ¥1,569,670 million and ¥1,605,913 million, respectively, which consist primarily of the Company's cash and cash equivalents and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.
4
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(5) Equipment on Operating Leases
The additions to equipment on operating leases for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are¥711,061 million and ¥1,114,646 million, respectively.
The sales or disposals of equipment on operating leases for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are ¥740,391 million and ¥791,879 million, respectively.
(6) Property, Plant and Equipment
The additions to property, plant and equipment for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are ¥274,667 million and ¥171,606 million, respectively.
The sales or disposals of property, plant and equipment for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are ¥14,828 million and ¥17,325 million, respectively.
(7) Provisions
The components of and changes in provisions for the six months ended September 30, 2023 are as follows:
|Yen (millions)
|
Product
warranties*
|Other
|Total
Balance as of April 1, 2023
|¥
|535,099
|¥
|97,771
|¥
|632,870
Provision
|¥
|210,438
|¥
|9,958
|¥
|220,396
Write-offs
|(114,160
|)
|(11,679
|)
|(125,839
|)
Reversal
|(35,331
|)
|(4,665
|)
|(39,996
|)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
|41,800
|10,577
|52,377
Balance as of September 30, 2023
|¥
|637,846
|¥
|101,962
|¥
|739,808
Current liabilities and non-current liabilities of provisions as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are as follows:
|Yen (millions)
|
As of March 31,
2023
|
As of September 30,
2023
Current liabilities
|¥
|362,701
|¥
|440,982
Non-current liabilities
|270,169
|298,826
Total
|¥
|632,870
|¥
|739,808
Explanatory note:
|*
Honda recognizes provisions for product warranties to cover future product warranty expenses. Honda recognizes costs for general warranties on products Honda sells and for specific warranty programs, including product recalls. Honda recognizes general estimated warranty costs at the time products are sold to customers. Honda also recognizes specific estimated warranty program costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. These provisions are estimated based on historical warranty claim experience with consideration given to the expected level of future warranty costs, including current sales trends, the expected number of units to be affected and the estimated average repair cost per unit for warranty claims. Provisions for product warranties are utilized for expenditures based on the demand from customers and dealers.
5
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(8) Sales Revenue
As stated in Note 4, Honda discloses segment information in four categories.
The sales revenue disaggregated by geographical markets based on the location of the customer and the reconciliation of the disaggregated revenue with each segment for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are as follows:
For the six months ended September 30, 2022
|Yen (millions)
|
Motorcycle
Business
|
Automobile
Business
|
Financial
Services
Business
|
Power Products
and Other
Businesses
|Total
Revenue arising from Contracts with Customers
Japan
|¥
|50,609
|¥
|622,096
|¥
|68,645
|¥
|43,229
|¥
|784,579
North America
|143,651
|2,684,546
|724,347
|95,677
|3,648,221
Europe
|93,701
|166,712
|-
|43,151
|303,564
Asia
|870,930
|1,264,033
|9
|28,675
|2,163,647
Other Regions
|253,604
|178,516
|-
|13,659
|445,779
Total
|¥
|1,412,495
|¥
|4,915,903
|¥
|793,001
|¥
|224,391
|¥
|7,345,790
Revenue arising from the other sources*
|187
|4,289
|734,914
|124
|739,514
Total
|¥
|1,412,682
|¥
|4,920,192
|¥
|1,527,915
|¥
|224,515
|¥
|8,085,304
For the six months ended September 30, 2023
|Yen (millions)
|
Motorcycle
Business
|
Automobile
Business
|
Financial
Services
Business
|
Power Products
and Other
Businesses
|Total
Revenue arising from Contracts with Customers
Japan
|¥
|60,329
|¥
|682,875
|¥
|72,390
|¥
|46,395
|¥
|861,989
North America
|172,045
|3,968,522
|744,269
|74,534
|4,959,370
Europe
|179,962
|219,229
|-
|40,232
|439,423
Asia
|866,823
|1,144,738
|3
|25,558
|2,037,122
Other Regions
|293,308
|235,719
|-
|11,179
|540,206
Total
|¥
|1,572,467
|¥
|6,251,083
|¥
|816,662
|¥
|197,898
|¥
|8,838,110
Revenue arising from the other sources*
|91
|11,206
|759,946
|39
|771,282
Total
|¥
|1,572,558
|¥
|6,262,289
|¥
|1,576,608
|¥
|197,937
|¥
|9,609,392
Explanatory note:
|*
Revenue arising from the other sources primarily includes lease revenues recognized under IFRS 16 and interest recognized under IFRS 9.
6
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
The sales revenue disaggregated by geographical markets based on the location of the customer and the reconciliation of the disaggregated revenue with each segment for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are as follows:
For the three months ended September 30, 2022
|Yen (millions)
|
Motorcycle
Business
|
Automobile
Business
|
Financial
Services
Business
|
Power Products
and Other
Businesses
|Total
Revenue arising from Contracts with Customers
Japan
|¥
|25,606
|¥
|334,860
|¥
|36,554
|¥
|25,428
|¥
|422,448
North America
|67,820
|1,413,592
|369,427
|45,528
|1,896,367
Europe
|41,832
|81,815
|-
|19,684
|143,331
Asia
|475,819
|706,629
|3
|14,398
|1,196,849
Other Regions
|125,373
|89,623
|-
|6,762
|221,758
Total
|¥
|736,450
|¥
|2,626,519
|¥
|405,984
|¥
|111,800
|¥
|3,880,753
Revenue arising from the other sources*
|182
|2,188
|372,547
|84
|375,001
Total
|¥
|736,632
|¥
|2,628,707
|¥
|778,531
|¥
|111,884
|¥
|4,255,754
For the three months ended September 30, 2023
|Yen (millions)
|
Motorcycle
Business
|
Automobile
Business
|
Financial
Services
Business
|
Power Products
and Other
Businesses
|Total
Revenue arising from Contracts with Customers
Japan
|¥
|31,406
|¥
|379,210
|¥
|36,596
|¥
|27,331
|¥
|474,543
North America
|93,795
|2,005,993
|374,337
|33,616
|2,507,741
Europe
|89,050
|120,029
|-
|15,224
|224,303
Asia
|452,745
|627,870
|1
|13,192
|1,093,808
Other Regions
|148,516
|131,341
|-
|5,883
|285,740
Total
|¥
|815,512
|¥
|3,264,443
|¥
|410,934
|¥
|95,246
|¥
|4,586,135
Revenue arising from the other sources*
|91
|5,507
|392,645
|18
|398,261
Total
|¥
|815,603
|¥
|3,269,950
|¥
|803,579
|¥
|95,264
|¥
|4,984,396
Explanatory note:
|*
Revenue arising from the other sources primarily includes lease revenues recognized under IFRS 16 and interest recognized under IFRS 9.
7
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(9) Fair Value
(a) Definition of Fair Value Hierarchy
Honda uses a three-level hierarchy when measuring fair value. The following is a description of the three hierarchy levels:
|Level 1
|Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Company has the ability to access as of the measurement date
|Level 2
|Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the assets or liabilities, either directly or indirectly
|Level 3
|Unobservable inputs for the assets or liabilities
The level in the fair value hierarchy within which a fair value measurement in its entirety falls is based on the lowest input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. Honda recognizes the transfers between the levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred.
(b) Method of Fair Value Measurement
The fair values of assets and liabilities are determined based on relevant market information and through the use of an appropriate valuation method.
The measurement methods and assumptions used in the measurement of assets and liabilities are as follows:
(Cash and cash equivalents, trade receivables and trade payables)
The fair values approximate their carrying amounts due to their short-term maturities.
(Receivables from financial services)
The fair value of receivables from financial services is measured primarily by discounting future cash flows using the current interest rates applicable for these receivables of similar remaining maturities. Fair value measurement for receivables from financial services is classified as Level 3.
(Debt securities)
Debt securities consist mainly of mutual funds, corporate bonds, local bonds and auction rate securities.
The fair value of mutual funds with an active market is measured by using quoted market prices. Fair value measurement for mutual funds with an active market is classified as Level 1.
The fair values of corporate bonds and local bonds are measured based on proprietary pricing models provided by specialists and/or market makers and the models obtain a wide array of market observable inputs such as credit ratings and discount rates. Fair value measurements for corporate bonds and local bonds are classified as Level 2.
8
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
The subsidiary's auction rate securities are A to AAA rated and are insured by qualified guarantee agencies, and reinsured by the Secretary of Education and the United States government, and guaranteed at approximately 95% by the United States government. To measure fair value of auction rate securities, Honda uses a third-party-developed valuation model which obtains a wide array of market observable inputs, as well as unobservable inputs including probability of passing or failing auction at each auction. Fair value measurement for auction rate securities is classified as Level 3.
(Equity securities)
The fair value of equity securities with an active market is measured by using quoted market prices. Fair value measurement for equity securities with an active market is classified as Level 1.
The fair value of equity securities with no active market is measured mainly by using a discounted cash flow method, a comparable company valuation method and other appropriate valuation methods. Fair value measurement for equity securities with no active market is classified as Level 3. In addition, in the case that cost represents the best estimate of fair value, fair value for the equity securities with no active market is measured at cost.
Cash flow forecasts and discount rate for the discounted cash flow model and price book-value ratio (PBR) of a comparable company for the comparable company valuation method are used as significant unobservable inputs in the fair value measurement of equity securities classified as Level 3. The fair value increases (decreases) as Cash flow forecasts increase (decrease), discount rate declines (rises) and PBR of a comparable company rises (declines). Such fair value measurements are conducted in accordance with the group accounting policy approved by the appropriate person of authority and based upon valuation methods determined by personnel in accounting divisions of Honda.
(Derivatives)
Derivatives consist mainly of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, foreign currency option contracts, currency swap agreements and interest rate swap agreements.
The fair values of foreign currency forward exchange contracts and foreign currency option contracts are measured by using market observable inputs such as spot exchange rates, discount rates and implied volatility. The fair values of currency swap agreements and interest rate swap agreements are measured by discounting future cash flows using market observable inputs such as interest rates and foreign exchange rates. Fair value measurements for these derivatives are classified as Level 2.
The credit risk of the counterparties is considered in the valuation of derivatives.
(Financing liabilities)
The fair value of financing liabilities is measured by discounting future cash flows using interest rates currently available for liabilities of similar terms and remaining maturities. Fair value measurement of financing liabilities is mainly classified as Level 2.
9
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(c) Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value on a recurring basis
Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 consist of the following:
|Yen (millions)
As of March 31, 2023
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Total
Other financial assets:
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss:
Derivatives
Foreign exchange instruments
|¥
|-
|¥
|29,026
|¥
|-
|¥
|29,026
Interest rate instruments
|-
|151,242
|-
|151,242
Other
|-
|-
|5,700
|5,700
Total
|-
|180,268
|5,700
|185,968
Debt securities
|43,264
|53,634
|5,074
|101,972
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income:
Debt securities
|-
|26,555
|-
|26,555
Equity securities
|325,318
|-
|149,820
|475,138
Total
|¥
|368,582
|¥
|260,457
|¥
|160,594
|¥
|789,633
Other financial liabilities:
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss:
Derivatives
Foreign exchange instruments
|¥
|-
|¥
|95,412
|¥
|-
|¥
|95,412
Interest rate instruments
|-
|141,786
|-
|141,786
Other
|-
|5,770
|-
|5,770
Total
|-
|242,968
|-
|242,968
Total
|¥
|-
|¥
|242,968
|¥
|-
|¥
|242,968
There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 for the year ended March 31, 2023.
10
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
|Yen (millions)
As of September 30, 2023
|Level 1
|Level 2
|Level 3
|Total
Other financial assets:
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss:
Derivatives
Foreign exchange instruments
|¥
|-
|¥
|62,986
|¥
|-
|¥
|62,986
Interest rate instruments
|-
|173,037
|-
|173,037
Other
|-
|-
|5,857
|5,857
Total
|-
|236,023
|5,857
|241,880
Debt securities
|47,866
|67,451
|4,487
|119,804
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income:
Debt securities
|-
|29,698
|-
|29,698
Equity securities
|330,015
|-
|169,291
|499,306
Total
|¥
|377,881
|¥
|333,172
|¥
|179,635
|¥
|890,688
Other financial liabilities:
Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss:
Derivatives
Foreign exchange instruments
|¥
|-
|¥
|135,139
|¥
|-
|¥
|135,139
Interest rate instruments
|-
|177,214
|-
|177,214
Other
|-
|3,054
|-
|3,054
Total
|-
|315,407
|-
|315,407
Total
|¥
|-
|¥
|315,407
|¥
|-
|¥
|315,407
There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 for the six months ended September 30, 2023.
There were no significant effects of the measurements on profit or loss or other comprehensive income in Level 3 assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis for the six months ended September 30, 2023.
(d) Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities measured at amortized cost
The carrying amounts and fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities measured at amortized cost as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are as follows:
|Yen (millions)
|
As of March 31,
2023
|
As of September 30,
2023
|
Carrying
amount
|Fair value
|
Carrying
amount
|Fair value
Receivables from financial services
|¥
|5,894,752
|¥
|5,696,283
|¥
|7,320,376
|¥
|7,036,524
Debt securities
|85,235
|85,235
|64,367
|64,367
Financing liabilities
|7,665,168
|7,440,205
|9,010,442
|8,732,209
The table does not include financial assets and financial liabilities measured at amortized cost whose fair values approximate their carrying amounts.
11
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(10) Contingent Liabilities
Claims and Lawsuits
Honda is subject to potential liability under various lawsuits and claims. Honda recognizes a provision for loss contingencies when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. Honda reviews these pending lawsuits and claims periodically and adjusts the amounts recognized for these contingent liabilities, if necessary, by considering the nature of lawsuits and claims, the progress of the case and the opinions of legal counsel.
With respect to product liability, personal injury claims or lawsuits, Honda believes that any judgment that may be recovered by any plaintiff for general and special damages and court costs will be adequately covered by Honda's insurance and provision. Punitive damages are claimed in certain of these lawsuits.
After consultation with legal counsel, and taking into account all known factors pertaining to existing lawsuits and claims, Honda believes that the ultimate outcome of such lawsuits and pending claims should not result in liability to Honda that would be likely to have an adverse material effect on its consolidated financial position or results of operations.
Loss related to airbag inflators
Honda has been conducting market-based measures in relation to airbag inflators. Honda recognizes a provision for specific warranty costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. There is a possibility that Honda will need to recognize additional provisions when new evidence related to the product recalls arises, however, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report.
12
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(11) Earnings Per Share
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are calculated based on the following information. There were no significant dilutive potential common shares outstanding for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023.
|2022
|2023
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent (millions of yen)
|¥
|338,514
|¥
|616,301
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic (shares)
|5,126,872,044
|4,944,995,695
Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen)
|¥
|66.03
|¥
|124.63
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are calculated based on the following information. There were no significant dilutive potential common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023.
|2022
|2023
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent (millions of yen)
|¥
|189,295
|¥
|253,232
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic (shares)
|5,123,175,561
|4,918,543,577
Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen)
|¥
|36.95
|¥
|51.49
Explanatory note:
|*
As of the effective date of October 1, 2023, the Company implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock to shareholders as of the record date of September 30, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2023.
(12) Dividend
(a) Dividend payout
For the six months ended September 30, 2022
Resolution
|The Board of Directors Meeting on May 13, 2022
Type of shares
|Common shares
Total amount of dividends (millions of yen)
|111,256
Dividend per share (yen)
|65.00
Record date
|March 31, 2022
Effective date
|June 6, 2022
For the six months ended September 30, 2023
Resolution
|The Board of Directors Meeting on May 11, 2023
Type of shares
|Common shares
Total amount of dividends (millions of yen)
|99,915
Dividend per share (yen)
|60.00
Record date
|March 31, 2023
Effective date
|June 6, 2023
(b) Dividends payable of which record date was in the six months ended September 30, 2023, effective after the period
Resolution
|The Board of Directors Meeting on November 9, 2023
Type of shares
|Common shares
Resource for dividend
|Retained earnings
Total amount of dividends (millions of yen)
|141,949
Dividend per share (yen)
|87.00
Record date
|September 30, 2023
Effective date
|December 5, 2023
13
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(13) Subsequent Event
The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 9, 2023, resolved that the Company will implement a stock split, and accordingly, change in ratio of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to underlying shares and modify acquisition of own shares program. Based on the resolution, the Company implemented a stock split and accordingly, change in ratio of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on October 1, 2023.
(a) Stock split
1) Purpose of the stock split
The purpose is to expand the investor base by reducing the Company's stock price per investment unit.
2) Method of the stock split
Each share of common stock owned by shareholders listed or recorded in the closing register of shareholders on the record date of September 30, 2023 (Due to non-working day of the shareholder registry administrator on the same day, the substantial record date was September 29, 2023) was split into 3 shares per share.
3) Number of shares increased by the stock split
1. Total number of issued shares before the stock split:
1,811,428,430 shares
2. Number of shares increased by the stock split:
3,622,856,860 shares
3. Total number of issued shares following the stock split:
5,434,285,290 shares
4. Total number of authorized shares following the stock split:
7,086,000,000 shares
4) Schedule of the stock split
|Public notice of record date:
|September 15, 2023
|Record date:
|September 30, 2023
|Effective date:
|October 1, 2023
5) Others
|•
There is no change in the amount of stated capital as a result of this stock split.
|•
As the stock split took effect on October 1, 2023, the interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 which has a dividend record date of September 30, 2023 will be paid based on the shares before the stock split.
(b) Change in ratio of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to underlying shares
1) Purpose of the ratio change
The purpose is to continuously offer the current investment environment for ADR holders by maintaining present level of ADRs trading price.
2) Outline of the change of ratio
Ratio before change:
1 ADR = 1 Share
Ratio after change:
1 ADR = 3 Shares
Effective date of the new ratio:
October 1, 2023 (EST)
First trading date with new ratio:
October 2, 2023 (EST)
14
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(c) Modification to acquisition of own shares program
1) Reason for the modification
In the details of acquisition of the Company's own shares resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 11, 2023, "total number of shares to be acquired" shall be modified in connection with the stock split.
2) Details of the modification
Current Program:
|Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 64,000,000 shares
Amended Program:
|Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 192,000,000 shares
(Reference)
Details of the resolution concerning acquisition of the Company's own shares at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 11, 2023
1) Class of shares to be acquired:
Shares of common stock
2) Total number of shares to be acquired:
Up to 64,000,000 shares (3.8 % of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock))
3) Total amount of shares to be acquired:
Up to 200,000 million yen
4) Period of acquisition:
Starting on May 12, 2023 and ending on March 31, 2024
5) Method of acquisition:
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|1.
Purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)
|2.
Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares
(d) Impact on earnings per share
For impact on earnings per share, see note "(11) Earnings Per Share."
(14) Approval of Release of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
The release of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements was approved by Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer and Eiji Fujimura, Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer on November 10, 2023.
