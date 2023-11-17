SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2023 COMMISSION FILE NUMBER: 1-07628 HONDA GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA (Name of registrant) HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-8556, Japan (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F ☒ Form40-F ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐

Contents Exhibit 1: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. filed its consolidated interim financial statements for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2023 with Financial Services Agency in Japan.

Date: November 17, 2023

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements September 30, 2023

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Results Overview of Operating Performance Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by 18.9%, to ¥9,609.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Automobile business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 53.6%, to ¥696.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in profit attributable to sales impacts as well as profit attributable to price and cost impacts, which was partially offset by increased expenses including product warranty expenses. Profit before income taxes increased by 70.5%, to ¥879.2 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased by 82.1%, to ¥616.3 billion from the same period last year. Business Segments Motorcycle Business For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 Units (thousands) Honda Group Unit Sales* Consolidated Unit Sales* Six months

Sep. 30, 2023 Change % Motorcycle Business 9,202 9,266 64 0.7 6,343 6,006 (337 ) (5.3 ) Japan 114 122 8 7.0 114 122 8 7.0 North America 220 255 35 15.9 220 255 35 15.9 Europe 144 229 85 59.0 144 229 85 59.0 Asia 7,900 7,874 (26 ) (0.3 ) 5,041 4,614 (427 ) (8.5 ) Other Regions 824 786 (38 ) (4.6 ) 824 786 (38 ) (4.6 ) * Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed motorcycle, ATV and side-by-side products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Sales revenue from external customers increased by 11.3%, to ¥1,572.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 12.7%, to ¥253.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased profit attributable to price and cost impacts, which was partially offset by increased expenses including product warranty expenses.

Sep. 30, 2023 Change % Automobile Business 1,785 1,934 149 8.3 1,093 1,332 239 21.9 Japan 241 259 18 7.5 212 231 19 9.0 North America 542 778 236 43.5 542 778 236 43.5 Europe 45 43 (2 ) (4.4 ) 45 43 (2 ) (4.4 ) Asia 898 789 (109 ) (12.1 ) 235 215 (20 ) (8.5 ) Other Regions 59 65 6 10.2 59 65 6 10.2 * Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans and others by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business. Sales revenue from external customers increased by 27.3%, to ¥6,262.2 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased consolidated unit sales. Operating profit increased by 374.1%, to ¥301.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in profit attributable to sales impacts as well as profit attributable to price and cost impacts, which was partially offset by increased expenses including product warranty expenses. Financial Services Business Sales revenue from external customers increased by 3.2%, to ¥1,576.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased operating lease revenues. Operating profit decreased by 10.5%, to ¥137.0 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased expenses, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects. Power Products and Other Businesses For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 Units (thousands) Honda Group Unit Sales / Consolidated Unit Sales* Six months

Sep. 30, 2023 Change % Power Products Business 2,935 1,826 (1,109 ) (37.8 ) Japan 184 132 (52 ) (28.3 ) North America 1,306 594 (712 ) (54.5 ) Europe 554 356 (198 ) (35.7 ) Asia 691 602 (89 ) (12.9 ) Other Regions 200 142 (58 ) (29.0 ) * Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Power products business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method were involved in the sale of Honda power products. Sales revenue from external customers decreased by 11.8%, to ¥197.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased consolidated unit sales in Power products business. Operating profit decreased by 60.1%, to ¥4.8 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit attributable to sales impacts in Power products business. In addition, operating loss of aircraft and aircraft engines included in Power products and other businesses was ¥14.5 billion, an increase of ¥2.5 billion from the same period last year.

Cash Flows Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2023 increased by ¥637.4 billion from March 31, 2023, to ¥4,440.5 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows: Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥379.9 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities decreased by ¥961.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in payments for parts and raw materials as well as in receivables from financial services, which was partially offset by increased cash received from customers. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥289.1 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities decreased by ¥139.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased payments for additions to property, plant and equipment. Net cash provided by financing activities amounted to ¥243.0 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from financing activities increased by ¥1,195.8 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased proceeds from financing liabilities. Objective indicators for judging the achievement of management goals Please note that the forward-looking statements contained herein are judgments made by Honda as of September 30, 2023 and may differ materially from actual results because of uncertainties that may arise in the future, including those discussed in Honda's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2023, under "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors." In the six months ended September 30, 2023, Honda has formulated the Company's integrated report, the "Honda Report 2023," and has newly established a target for return on invested capital (ROIC)*1 of 10% or higher for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2031. Complementing the previously disclosed return on sales (ROS) target for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, we intend to boost cash generation capabilities by fortifying our business structure. Our objective is to uphold an optimal equilibrium between strategic resource allocation for transformation and shareholder returns, with the aim of achieving sustainable growth and enhanced capital efficiency. *1 (Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent + Interest expense (excluding Financial services business)) / Invested capital*2. *2 Equity attributable to owners of the parent + Interest-bearing liabilities (excluding Financial services business). Invested capital is calculated using the average of the beginning and end of the period. Research and Development The changes in research and development activities by Honda and its subsidiaries for the six months ended September 30, 2023 are as follows: The Company has created the Electrification Business Development Operations based on the Business Development Operations, which was established in April, 2022 to strengthen electrification business, to further strengthen and accelerate Honda's electrification business. This operation consolidates the business strategy and electric vehicle (EV) product development functions of Automobile business and electrification-related strategy and development functions of Motorcycle business and Power products business, and Honda will strive to further accelerate its electrification business and create new value by leveraging its broad and expanding range of mobility products and services.

2023 unaudited unaudited Current liabilities: Trade payables ¥ 1,426,333 ¥ 1,433,191 Financing liabilities 3,291,195 3,755,650 Accrued expenses 419,570 450,583 Other financial liabilities 324,110 411,764 Income taxes payable 86,252 107,982 Provisions 7 362,701 440,982 Other current liabilities 741,963 790,698 Total current liabilities 6,652,124 7,390,850 Non-current liabilities: Financing liabilities 4,373,973 5,254,792 Other financial liabilities 288,736 308,222 Retirement benefit liabilities 255,852 284,354 Provisions 7 270,169 298,826 Deferred tax liabilities 877,300 947,149 Other non-current liabilities 449,622 514,437 Total non-current liabilities 6,515,652 7,607,780 Total liabilities 13,167,776 14,998,630 Equity: Common stock 86,067 86,067 Capital surplus 185,589 185,458 Treasury stock (484,931 ) (629,546 ) Retained earnings 9,980,128 10,496,889 Other components of equity 1,417,397 2,225,307 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 11,184,250 12,364,175 Non-controlling interests 318,041 313,798 Total equity 11,502,291 12,677,973 Total liabilities and equity ¥ 24,670,067 ¥ 27,676,603 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2023 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted 11 ¥ 66.03 ¥ 124.63 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2023 unaudited unaudited Profit for the period ¥ 368,739 ¥ 653,925 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (11 ) 4 Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (27,735 ) 753 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method (1,109 ) 5,280 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (893 ) (429 ) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 917,707 768,426 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method 69,148 51,933 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 957,107 825,967 Comprehensive income for the period ¥ 1,325,846 ¥ 1,479,892 Comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,276,881 1,424,586 Non-controlling interests 48,965 55,306 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2023 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent Basic and diluted 11 ¥ 36.95 ¥ 51.49 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2023 unaudited unaudited Profit for the period ¥ 205,159 ¥ 270,980 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (8 ) (2 ) Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (40,167 ) (14,956 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method (665 ) 2,455 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net changes in revaluation of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (557 ) (274 ) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 268,761 187,182 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method 22,592 28,084 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 249,956 202,489 Comprehensive income for the period ¥ 455,115 ¥ 473,469 Comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 435,831 452,049 Non-controlling interests 19,284 21,420 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

equity Balance as of April 1, 2023 (unaudited) ¥ 86,067 ¥ 185,589 ¥ (484,931 ) ¥ 9,980,128 ¥ 1,417,397 ¥ 11,184,250 ¥ 318,041 ¥ 11,502,291 Comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period 616,301 616,301 37,624 653,925 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 808,285 808,285 17,682 825,967 Total comprehensive income for the period 616,301 808,285 1,424,586 55,306 1,479,892 Reclassification to retained earnings 375 (375 ) - - Transactions with owners and other Dividends paid 12 (99,915 ) (99,915 ) (59,549 ) (159,464 ) Purchases of treasury stock (145,009 ) (145,009 ) (145,009 ) Disposal of treasury stock 394 394 394 Share-based payment transactions (131 ) (131 ) (131 ) Total transactions with owners and other (131 ) (144,615 ) (99,915 ) (244,661 ) (59,549 ) (304,210 ) Balance as of September 30, 2023 (unaudited) ¥ 86,067 ¥ 185,458 ¥ (629,546 ) ¥ 10,496,889 ¥ 2,225,307 ¥ 12,364,175 ¥ 313,798 ¥ 12,677,973 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2023 unaudited unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Profit before income taxes ¥ 515,831 ¥ 879,285 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses excluding equipment on operating leases 357,304 373,775 Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method (82,946 ) (66,724 ) Finance income and finance costs, net (69,589 ) (92,349 ) Interest income and interest costs from financial services, net (75,593 ) (75,284 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Trade receivables 32,586 24,114 Inventories (129,729 ) (905 ) Trade payables (49,839 ) (69,898 ) Accrued expenses (62,296 ) (16,454 ) Provisions and retirement benefit liabilities (8,720 ) 65,507 Receivables from financial services 302,319 (728,165 ) Equipment on operating leases 493,778 95,596 Other assets and liabilities 165,071 6,255 Other, net 1,465 (44,023 ) Dividends received 131,572 126,630 Interest received 143,741 255,998 Interest paid (68,304 ) (110,717 ) Income taxes paid, net of refunds (255,317 ) (242,689 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,341,334 379,952 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for additions to property, plant and equipment (249,421 ) (141,404 ) Payments for additions to and internally developed intangible assets (76,441 ) (97,504 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 13,623 4,239 Proceeds from sales of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents disposed of - (2,940 ) Payments for acquisitions of investments accounted for using the equity method (10,340 ) (38,734 ) Payments for acquisitions of other financial assets (322,025 ) (118,990 ) Proceeds from sales and redemptions of other financial assets 215,952 106,207 Net cash used in investing activities (428,652 ) (289,126 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from short-term financing liabilities 4,219,027 6,065,976 Repayments of short-term financing liabilities (4,152,744 ) (5,805,967 ) Proceeds from long-term financing liabilities 362,289 1,498,319 Repayments of long-term financing liabilities (1,165,699 ) (1,185,750 ) Dividends paid to owners of the parent (111,256 ) (99,915 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (36,752 ) (45,228 ) Purchases and sales of treasury stock, net (28,741 ) (144,615 ) Repayments of lease liabilities (38,890 ) (39,773 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (952,766 ) 243,047 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 300,501 303,626 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 260,417 637,499 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 3,674,931 3,803,014 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period ¥ 3,935,348 ¥ 4,440,513 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (1) Reporting Entity Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is a public company domiciled in Japan. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively "Honda") develop, manufacture and distribute motorcycles, automobiles, power products and others throughout the world, and also provide financial services to customers and dealers for the sale of those products. Principal manufacturing facilities are located in Japan, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Brazil. (2) Basis of Preparation (a) Compliance with Interim Financial Reporting Standards The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". The condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, since the condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all the information required in the annual consolidated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. (b) Functional Currency and Presentation Currency The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are presented in Japanese yen, which is the functional currency of the Company. All financial information presented in Japanese yen has been rounded to the nearest million Japanese yen, except when otherwise indicated. (c) Use of Estimates and Judgments The preparation of condensed consolidated interim financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies, the reported amount of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses, and the disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results could differ from these estimates. These estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on a continuous basis. Changes in these accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared based on the same judgments and estimations as those applied and described in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. (3) Summary of Material Accounting Policies The condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared based on the same accounting policies as those applied and described in the Company's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

2 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (4) Segment Information Based on Honda's organizational structure and characteristics of products and services, Honda discloses segment information in four categories: Reportable segments of Motorcycle business, Automobile business and Financial services business, and other segments that are not reportable. The other segments are combined and disclosed in Power products and other businesses. Segment information is based on the components of Honda for which separate financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The accounting policies used for segment information are consistent with the accounting policies used in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Principal products and services, and functions of each segment are as follows: Segment Principal products and services Functions Motorcycle Business Motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-sides (SxS) and relevant parts Research and development

2023 Current liabilities ¥ 362,701 ¥ 440,982 Non-current liabilities 270,169 298,826 Total ¥ 632,870 ¥ 739,808 Explanatory note: * Honda recognizes provisions for product warranties to cover future product warranty expenses. Honda recognizes costs for general warranties on products Honda sells and for specific warranty programs, including product recalls. Honda recognizes general estimated warranty costs at the time products are sold to customers. Honda also recognizes specific estimated warranty program costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. These provisions are estimated based on historical warranty claim experience with consideration given to the expected level of future warranty costs, including current sales trends, the expected number of units to be affected and the estimated average repair cost per unit for warranty claims. Provisions for product warranties are utilized for expenditures based on the demand from customers and dealers.

Businesses Total Revenue arising from Contracts with Customers Japan ¥ 60,329 ¥ 682,875 ¥ 72,390 ¥ 46,395 ¥ 861,989 North America 172,045 3,968,522 744,269 74,534 4,959,370 Europe 179,962 219,229 - 40,232 439,423 Asia 866,823 1,144,738 3 25,558 2,037,122 Other Regions 293,308 235,719 - 11,179 540,206 Total ¥ 1,572,467 ¥ 6,251,083 ¥ 816,662 ¥ 197,898 ¥ 8,838,110 Revenue arising from the other sources* 91 11,206 759,946 39 771,282 Total ¥ 1,572,558 ¥ 6,262,289 ¥ 1,576,608 ¥ 197,937 ¥ 9,609,392 Explanatory note: * Revenue arising from the other sources primarily includes lease revenues recognized under IFRS 16 and interest recognized under IFRS 9.

Businesses Total Revenue arising from Contracts with Customers Japan ¥ 31,406 ¥ 379,210 ¥ 36,596 ¥ 27,331 ¥ 474,543 North America 93,795 2,005,993 374,337 33,616 2,507,741 Europe 89,050 120,029 - 15,224 224,303 Asia 452,745 627,870 1 13,192 1,093,808 Other Regions 148,516 131,341 - 5,883 285,740 Total ¥ 815,512 ¥ 3,264,443 ¥ 410,934 ¥ 95,246 ¥ 4,586,135 Revenue arising from the other sources* 91 5,507 392,645 18 398,261 Total ¥ 815,603 ¥ 3,269,950 ¥ 803,579 ¥ 95,264 ¥ 4,984,396 Explanatory note: * Revenue arising from the other sources primarily includes lease revenues recognized under IFRS 16 and interest recognized under IFRS 9.

7 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (9) Fair Value (a) Definition of Fair Value Hierarchy Honda uses a three-level hierarchy when measuring fair value. The following is a description of the three hierarchy levels: Level 1 Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Company has the ability to access as of the measurement date Level 2 Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the assets or liabilities, either directly or indirectly Level 3 Unobservable inputs for the assets or liabilities The level in the fair value hierarchy within which a fair value measurement in its entirety falls is based on the lowest input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. Honda recognizes the transfers between the levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred. (b) Method of Fair Value Measurement The fair values of assets and liabilities are determined based on relevant market information and through the use of an appropriate valuation method. The measurement methods and assumptions used in the measurement of assets and liabilities are as follows: (Cash and cash equivalents, trade receivables and trade payables) The fair values approximate their carrying amounts due to their short-term maturities. (Receivables from financial services) The fair value of receivables from financial services is measured primarily by discounting future cash flows using the current interest rates applicable for these receivables of similar remaining maturities. Fair value measurement for receivables from financial services is classified as Level 3. (Debt securities) Debt securities consist mainly of mutual funds, corporate bonds, local bonds and auction rate securities. The fair value of mutual funds with an active market is measured by using quoted market prices. Fair value measurement for mutual funds with an active market is classified as Level 1. The fair values of corporate bonds and local bonds are measured based on proprietary pricing models provided by specialists and/or market makers and the models obtain a wide array of market observable inputs such as credit ratings and discount rates. Fair value measurements for corporate bonds and local bonds are classified as Level 2.

8 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements The subsidiary's auction rate securities are A to AAA rated and are insured by qualified guarantee agencies, and reinsured by the Secretary of Education and the United States government, and guaranteed at approximately 95% by the United States government. To measure fair value of auction rate securities, Honda uses a third-party-developed valuation model which obtains a wide array of market observable inputs, as well as unobservable inputs including probability of passing or failing auction at each auction. Fair value measurement for auction rate securities is classified as Level 3. (Equity securities) The fair value of equity securities with an active market is measured by using quoted market prices. Fair value measurement for equity securities with an active market is classified as Level 1. The fair value of equity securities with no active market is measured mainly by using a discounted cash flow method, a comparable company valuation method and other appropriate valuation methods. Fair value measurement for equity securities with no active market is classified as Level 3. In addition, in the case that cost represents the best estimate of fair value, fair value for the equity securities with no active market is measured at cost. Cash flow forecasts and discount rate for the discounted cash flow model and price book-value ratio (PBR) of a comparable company for the comparable company valuation method are used as significant unobservable inputs in the fair value measurement of equity securities classified as Level 3. The fair value increases (decreases) as Cash flow forecasts increase (decrease), discount rate declines (rises) and PBR of a comparable company rises (declines). Such fair value measurements are conducted in accordance with the group accounting policy approved by the appropriate person of authority and based upon valuation methods determined by personnel in accounting divisions of Honda. (Derivatives) Derivatives consist mainly of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, foreign currency option contracts, currency swap agreements and interest rate swap agreements. The fair values of foreign currency forward exchange contracts and foreign currency option contracts are measured by using market observable inputs such as spot exchange rates, discount rates and implied volatility. The fair values of currency swap agreements and interest rate swap agreements are measured by discounting future cash flows using market observable inputs such as interest rates and foreign exchange rates. Fair value measurements for these derivatives are classified as Level 2. The credit risk of the counterparties is considered in the valuation of derivatives. (Financing liabilities) The fair value of financing liabilities is measured by discounting future cash flows using interest rates currently available for liabilities of similar terms and remaining maturities. Fair value measurement of financing liabilities is mainly classified as Level 2.

9 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (c) Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value on a recurring basis Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 consist of the following: Yen (millions) As of March 31, 2023 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Other financial assets: Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss: Derivatives Foreign exchange instruments ¥ - ¥ 29,026 ¥ - ¥ 29,026 Interest rate instruments - 151,242 - 151,242 Other - - 5,700 5,700 Total - 180,268 5,700 185,968 Debt securities 43,264 53,634 5,074 101,972 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income: Debt securities - 26,555 - 26,555 Equity securities 325,318 - 149,820 475,138 Total ¥ 368,582 ¥ 260,457 ¥ 160,594 ¥ 789,633 Other financial liabilities: Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss: Derivatives Foreign exchange instruments ¥ - ¥ 95,412 ¥ - ¥ 95,412 Interest rate instruments - 141,786 - 141,786 Other - 5,770 - 5,770 Total - 242,968 - 242,968 Total ¥ - ¥ 242,968 ¥ - ¥ 242,968 There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 for the year ended March 31, 2023.

10 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Yen (millions) As of September 30, 2023 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Other financial assets: Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss: Derivatives Foreign exchange instruments ¥ - ¥ 62,986 ¥ - ¥ 62,986 Interest rate instruments - 173,037 - 173,037 Other - - 5,857 5,857 Total - 236,023 5,857 241,880 Debt securities 47,866 67,451 4,487 119,804 Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income: Debt securities - 29,698 - 29,698 Equity securities 330,015 - 169,291 499,306 Total ¥ 377,881 ¥ 333,172 ¥ 179,635 ¥ 890,688 Other financial liabilities: Financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss: Derivatives Foreign exchange instruments ¥ - ¥ 135,139 ¥ - ¥ 135,139 Interest rate instruments - 177,214 - 177,214 Other - 3,054 - 3,054 Total - 315,407 - 315,407 Total ¥ - ¥ 315,407 ¥ - ¥ 315,407 There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 for the six months ended September 30, 2023. There were no significant effects of the measurements on profit or loss or other comprehensive income in Level 3 assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis for the six months ended September 30, 2023. (d) Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities measured at amortized cost The carrying amounts and fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities measured at amortized cost as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 are as follows: Yen (millions) As of March 31,

amount Fair value Receivables from financial services ¥ 5,894,752 ¥ 5,696,283 ¥ 7,320,376 ¥ 7,036,524 Debt securities 85,235 85,235 64,367 64,367 Financing liabilities 7,665,168 7,440,205 9,010,442 8,732,209 The table does not include financial assets and financial liabilities measured at amortized cost whose fair values approximate their carrying amounts.

11 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (10) Contingent Liabilities Claims and Lawsuits Honda is subject to potential liability under various lawsuits and claims. Honda recognizes a provision for loss contingencies when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. Honda reviews these pending lawsuits and claims periodically and adjusts the amounts recognized for these contingent liabilities, if necessary, by considering the nature of lawsuits and claims, the progress of the case and the opinions of legal counsel. With respect to product liability, personal injury claims or lawsuits, Honda believes that any judgment that may be recovered by any plaintiff for general and special damages and court costs will be adequately covered by Honda's insurance and provision. Punitive damages are claimed in certain of these lawsuits. After consultation with legal counsel, and taking into account all known factors pertaining to existing lawsuits and claims, Honda believes that the ultimate outcome of such lawsuits and pending claims should not result in liability to Honda that would be likely to have an adverse material effect on its consolidated financial position or results of operations. Loss related to airbag inflators Honda has been conducting market-based measures in relation to airbag inflators. Honda recognizes a provision for specific warranty costs when it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. There is a possibility that Honda will need to recognize additional provisions when new evidence related to the product recalls arises, however, it is not possible for Honda to reasonably estimate the amount and timing of potential future losses as of the date of this report.

12 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (11) Earnings Per Share Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are calculated based on the following information. There were no significant dilutive potential common shares outstanding for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023. 2022 2023 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent (millions of yen) ¥ 338,514 ¥ 616,301 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic (shares) 5,126,872,044 4,944,995,695 Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen) ¥ 66.03 ¥ 124.63 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 are calculated based on the following information. There were no significant dilutive potential common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023. 2022 2023 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent (millions of yen) ¥ 189,295 ¥ 253,232 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic (shares) 5,123,175,561 4,918,543,577 Basic earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen) ¥ 36.95 ¥ 51.49 Explanatory note: * As of the effective date of October 1, 2023, the Company implemented a three-for-one stock split of its common stock to shareholders as of the record date of September 30, 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent are calculated based on the assumption that the stock split had been implemented at the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2023. (12) Dividend (a) Dividend payout For the six months ended September 30, 2022 Resolution The Board of Directors Meeting on May 13, 2022 Type of shares Common shares Total amount of dividends (millions of yen) 111,256 Dividend per share (yen) 65.00 Record date March 31, 2022 Effective date June 6, 2022 For the six months ended September 30, 2023 Resolution The Board of Directors Meeting on May 11, 2023 Type of shares Common shares Total amount of dividends (millions of yen) 99,915 Dividend per share (yen) 60.00 Record date March 31, 2023 Effective date June 6, 2023 (b) Dividends payable of which record date was in the six months ended September 30, 2023, effective after the period Resolution The Board of Directors Meeting on November 9, 2023 Type of shares Common shares Resource for dividend Retained earnings Total amount of dividends (millions of yen) 141,949 Dividend per share (yen) 87.00 Record date September 30, 2023 Effective date December 5, 2023

13 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (13) Subsequent Event The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on August 9, 2023, resolved that the Company will implement a stock split, and accordingly, change in ratio of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to underlying shares and modify acquisition of own shares program. Based on the resolution, the Company implemented a stock split and accordingly, change in ratio of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on October 1, 2023. (a) Stock split 1) Purpose of the stock split The purpose is to expand the investor base by reducing the Company's stock price per investment unit. 2) Method of the stock split Each share of common stock owned by shareholders listed or recorded in the closing register of shareholders on the record date of September 30, 2023 (Due to non-working day of the shareholder registry administrator on the same day, the substantial record date was September 29, 2023) was split into 3 shares per share. 3) Number of shares increased by the stock split 1. Total number of issued shares before the stock split: 1,811,428,430 shares 2. Number of shares increased by the stock split: 3,622,856,860 shares 3. Total number of issued shares following the stock split: 5,434,285,290 shares 4. Total number of authorized shares following the stock split: 7,086,000,000 shares 4) Schedule of the stock split Public notice of record date: September 15, 2023 Record date: September 30, 2023 Effective date: October 1, 2023 5) Others • There is no change in the amount of stated capital as a result of this stock split. • As the stock split took effect on October 1, 2023, the interim dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 which has a dividend record date of September 30, 2023 will be paid based on the shares before the stock split. (b) Change in ratio of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) to underlying shares 1) Purpose of the ratio change The purpose is to continuously offer the current investment environment for ADR holders by maintaining present level of ADRs trading price. 2) Outline of the change of ratio Ratio before change: 1 ADR = 1 Share Ratio after change: 1 ADR = 3 Shares Effective date of the new ratio: October 1, 2023 (EST) First trading date with new ratio: October 2, 2023 (EST)

14 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (c) Modification to acquisition of own shares program 1) Reason for the modification In the details of acquisition of the Company's own shares resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 11, 2023, "total number of shares to be acquired" shall be modified in connection with the stock split. 2) Details of the modification Current Program: Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 64,000,000 shares Amended Program: Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 192,000,000 shares (Reference) Details of the resolution concerning acquisition of the Company's own shares at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 11, 2023 1) Class of shares to be acquired: Shares of common stock 2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 64,000,000 shares (3.8 % of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock)) 3) Total amount of shares to be acquired: Up to 200,000 million yen 4) Period of acquisition: Starting on May 12, 2023 and ending on March 31, 2024 5) Method of acquisition: Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange 1. Purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3) 2. Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares (d) Impact on earnings per share For impact on earnings per share, see note "(11) Earnings Per Share." (14) Approval of Release of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements The release of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements was approved by Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer and Eiji Fujimura, Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer on November 10, 2023.

