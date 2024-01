TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Honda Motor President Toshihiro Mibe said the company is considering building its electric vehicle (EV) production site in Canada, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

"There is a possibility that we will build a plant in Canada," the Nikkei quoted Mibe as saying.

He spoke to reporters in Las Vegas, the report said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chris Reese)