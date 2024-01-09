Honda announced the "Honda 0 Series," a new global EV series launching in 2026, represented by the world premiere of two concept models, Saloon and Space-Hub, at CES 2024. In 2026, Honda will introduce a model of the Honda 0 Series based on the Saloon concept in North America, followed by model introductions in Japan, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and South America. Launching in 2026, the Honda 0 Series represents a new approach to the development of electrified vehicles.

Honda also debuted a new H mark logo that will be used exclusively for the next-generation EV models. Honda unveiled two electrified concept models at CES 2024: the Saloon and Space-Hub. Both models were developed using a new Honda electrification design and engineering approach that will debut with the introduction of the Honda 0 Series.

The Saloon is the concept model of the Honda 0 Series. Sitting on a dedicated EV platform, the Saloon delivers on the Honda "M/M*1" man maximum/machine minimum packaging concept with its low and wide exterior coupled with a surprisingly spacious interior. Sustainable materials are used throughout the exterior and interior.

Inside, the instrument panel features a human-machine interface (HMI) that enables simple and intuitive operations. With excellent visibility and a sporty driving position, the Saloon promises to deliver an unparalleled experience that truly connects the driver with the vehicle. In addition to the new exterior and interior design, the Saloon also debuts advancements of new steer-by-wire and motion control management systems. Leveraging the company's decades of expertise in robotics, the Saloon features posture control that will assist the driver in a variety of driving situations to realize the "joy of driving" in the EV era.

A production vehicle based on the Saloon concept is expected to come to the North American market in 2026. The Space-Hub was developed under the theme of "augmenting people's daily lives." Realizing a spacious cabin and excellent visibility based on the "Thin, Light, and Wise" development approach, the Space-Hub offers a flexible space that immediately accommodates a variety of passengers and becomes a "hub" that connects people to each other and the outside world. The current Honda "H mark" has a long history, dating back to 1981.

In launching the next-generation EVs, Honda designed a new H mark, to express the company's determination to undergo a historic transformation as well as the ability to constantly pursue new challenges and advancements. This new design expression, which symbolizes two outstretched hands, represents Honda's commitment to expand the possibilities of mobility and continue to meet the needs of its customers. The new H mark will be applied on future Honda EV models, including the Honda 0 Series.

In addition to the two concept models, the Saloon and Space-Hub, Honda announced the introduction of a new global EV series called Honda 0 Series. Symbolizing the company's bold new direction and taking a fresh approach to design and engineering ("starting from the beginning"), the first models will come to the North American market starting in 2026. The Honda 0 Series represents a new approach to the development of electrified vehicles, outlined by three core principles: Thin, Light, and Wise.

These principles counter the traditional constraints of battery electric vehicles while building on long standing Honda engineering philosophies like "M/M" man maximum/machine minimum. These principles will be reflected in key areas like the use of a dedicated "thin" EV platform that creates a low floor for aerodynamic performance and software-defined mobility products for a "wiser" and intelligent user experience. Additionally, the Honda 0 Series will introduce new advancements in design, automated driving, connected technologies, performance, and battery efficiency.

Models in the series will feature a new design philosophy called "The Art of Resonance" which brings together the environment, society, and users in harmony. This includes the use of sustainable materials and evoking emotion through design. The Honda 0 Series will feature an ADAS (advanced driver-assistive system) that utilizes the technologies found with Honda SENSING Elite, which was first deployed in 2021 with the Honda Legend in Japan.

Additionally, in the second half of the 2020s, Honda 0 Series models will be equipped with the next generation in AD (automated driving) features, including availability on more affordable EV models to introduce AD systems at a wider scale. The next generation AD system is being developed based on Honda's "human-centric" safety concept. It will feature advanced AI, sensing, recognition, and driver monitoring technologies to achieve more human-like, natural and high-precision risk predictions, making it possible to offer AD features people can feel safe and confident using.

This advanced AD system will expand the application of some hands-off functions for use on both expressways and surface streets.