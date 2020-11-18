Log in
Honda Motor : Conclusion of Absorption-type Merger Agreements and Determination of Effective Date of Absorption-Type Merger Related to Management Integration of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Keihin Corporation, Showa Corporation and Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

11/18/2020 | 02:09am EST

November 18, 2020

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Keihin Corporation

Showa Corporation

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Conclusion of Absorption-type Merger Agreements and

Determination of Effective Date of Absorption-Type Merger Related to Management Integration of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Keihin Corporation, Showa Corporation and Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Tokyo, November 18, 2020 - As announced in the press release issued on October 30, 2019, Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi"), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE: 7267, "Honda"), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. ("Hitachi Automotive Systems"), Keihin Corporation ("Keihin"), Showa Corporation ("Showa"), and Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd. ("Nissin") entered into the basic contract regarding a management integration("the basic contract") on October 30, 2019, to conduct the management integration through implementation of the absorption-type merger in which Hitachi Automotive Systems (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi) will be the surviving company, and Keihin, Showa and Nissin will be the disappearing companies after making Keihin, Showa and Nissin wholly-owned subsidiaries of Honda through tender offers targeting the common shares of Keihin, Showa and Nissin.

Hitachi, Honda, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Keihin, Showa and Nissin today announced that absorption-type merger agreements between Hitachi Automotive Systems and Keihin, Hitachi Automotive Systems and Showa, and Hitachi Automotive Systems and Nissin, were respectively concluded today according to the basic contract, and the effective date of absorption-type mergers were settled on January 1, 2021.

- 1 -

Public Relations Department, Corporate Brand & Communications Division

Hitachi, Ltd.

TEL03-5208-9324

Accounting Division for Business Management Operations Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

TEL: 03-3423-1111

Corporate Communication Division

Keihin Corporation

TEL: 03-3345-3413

General Affairs Division

Showa Corporation

TEL: 048-554-8170

Corporate Planning & Business Management

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

TEL: 0268-61-0082

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:08:00 UTC
