    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Motor : Exhibits the World Premiere of All-new BF150, BF135 and BF115 Large-size Marine Outboard Engines at the Genoa International Boat Show 2021

09/16/2021 | 03:42am EDT
News Room
Honda Exhibits the World Premiere of All-new BF150, BF135 and BF115 Large-size Marine Outboard Engines at the Genoa International Boat Show 2021

September 16, 2021, Italy

Power Products

GENOA, Italy., September 16, 2021 - Honda Motor Europe Ltd. today exhibited the world premiere of the all-new BF150, BF135 and BF115 large-size outboard engines at the Genoa International Boat Show 2021 which began today in Genoa, Liguria Region in Italy. (The Show will be held from September 16 to 21, 2021.)

All-new BF150, BF135 and BF115

All three models unveiled today feature Honda's new 'dynamic motion' design, which expresses high-quality and the innovative nature of these outboards. Moreover, usability was improved through the adoption of an electronic remote control system (DBW*) which realizes smooth and secure shift operations and quick and accurate throttle operations, enabling these outboard engines to support comfortable cruising.

Ever since Honda entered into the outboard engine market in 1964, it has been offering products which accommodate a broad range of customer needs from commercial to recreational needs on the water while remaining focused on people-friendly and environmentally-responsible high-quality 4-stroke outboard engines based on the belief of Soichiro Honda, the founder of Honda, that 'Watercraft should not pollute the waters they ply.' Including the three all-new models unveiled today, Honda will offer a full lineup of clean and high-performance outboard engines to fulfill the needs of a growing boat market and continue offering our customers the joy of cruising.

*DBW: Drive-by-wire

Copyright, 2020 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 15 457 B 141 B 141 B
Net income 2022 708 B 6 481 M 6 481 M
Net Debt 2022 5 280 B 48 302 M 48 302 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 5 840 B 53 385 M 53 424 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 211 374
Free-Float 91,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 382,00 JPY
Average target price 4 260,59 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, CEO & Representative Director
Kohei Takeuchi Senior MD, Head-Finance & Administration
Toshiaki Mikoshiba Chairman & Head-External Affairs
Yusuke Hori Executive Officer & GM-Information Technology
Seiji Kuraishi COO, Representative Director, VP & GM-Automobile
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.17.53%53 385
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.12%251 438
VOLKSWAGEN AG28.93%146 173
DAIMLER AG25.47%91 740
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY24.45%73 660
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED22.18%73 245