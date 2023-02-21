Honda Motor : FY2023 3rd Quarter Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 increased by 17.3%, to ¥12,523.4 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Motorcycle business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 9.3%, to ¥733.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by decreased profit attributable to sales impacts. Profit before income taxes increased by 1.7%, to ¥859.3 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased by 0.2%, to ¥583.1 billion from the same period last year.
Business Segments
Motorcycle Business
For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022
Units (thousands)
Honda Group Unit Sales*
Consolidated Unit Sales*
Nine months
Nine months
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
Change
%
ended
ended
Change
%
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2022
Motorcycle Business
12,775
14,285
1,510
11.8
7,964
9,570
1,606
20.2
Japan
180
179
(1)
(0.6)
180
179
(1)
(0.6)
North America
332
339
7
2.1
332
339
7
2.1
Europe
240
223
(17)
(7.1)
240
223
(17)
(7.1)
Asia
10,902
12,310
1,408
12.9
6,091
7,595
1,504
24.7
Other Regions
1,121
1,234
113
10.1
1,121
1,234
113
10.1
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed motorcycle, ATV and side-by-side products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.
Sales revenue from external customers increased by 37.5%, to ¥2,202.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in consolidated unit sales as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 62.0%, to ¥376.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in profit attributable to sales impacts and price and cost impacts as well as positive foreign currency effects.
Automobile Business
For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022
Units (thousands)
Honda Group Unit Sales*
Consolidated Unit Sales*
Nine months
Nine months
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
Change
%
ended
ended
Change
%
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2022
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2022
Automobile Business
3,000
2,740
(260)
(8.7)
1,792
1,712
(80)
(4.5)
Japan
385
389
4
1.0
335
343
8
2.4
North America
978
860
(118)
(12.1)
978
860
(118)
(12.1)
Europe
76
63
(13)
(17.1)
76
63
(13)
(17.1)
Asia
1,465
1,341
(124)
(8.5)
307
359
52
16.9
Other Regions
96
87
(9)
(9.4)
96
87
(9)
(9.4)
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans and others by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business.
Sales revenue from external customers increased by 15.8%, to ¥7,723.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased consolidated unit sales. Operating profit decreased by 40.1%, to ¥112.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit attributable to sales impacts, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects.
Financial Services Business
Sales revenue from external customers increased by 6.9%, to ¥2,261.0 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased operating lease revenues. Operating profit decreased by 14.6%, to ¥220.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects.
Power Product and Other Businesses
For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022
Units (thousands)
Honda Group Unit Sales / Consolidated Unit Sales*
Nine months
Nine months
ended
ended
Change
%
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2022
Power Product Business
4,500
4,121
(379)
(8.4)
Japan
266
267
1
0.4
North America
2,092
1,724
(368)
(17.6)
Europe
762
773
11
1.4
Asia
1,073
1,047
(26)
(2.4)
Other Regions
307
310
3
1.0
Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Power Product business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method were involved in the sale of Honda power products.
Sales revenue from external customers increased by 15.3%, to ¥336.4 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit was ¥24.1 billion, an increase of ¥31.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased profit attributable to sales impacts as well as positive foreign currency effects. In addition, operating loss of aircraft and aircraft engines included in Power product and other businesses was ¥18.6 billion, an improvement of ¥4.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased operating costs, which was partially offset by decreased profit attributable to negative foreign currency translation effects.
Cash Flows
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2022 decreased by ¥79.8 billion from March 31, 2022, to ¥3,595.0 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows:
Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥1,712.7 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities increased by ¥764.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased cash received from customers, which was partially offset by increased payments for parts and raw materials.
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥584.6 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities increased by ¥202.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in payments for additions to property, plant and equipment as well as for acquisitions of other financial assets.
Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,318.8 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from financing activities increased by ¥626.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in repayments of financing liabilities as well as dividends paid.
Research and Development
The changes in research and development activities by Honda and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 are as follows:
The Company has established Business Development Operations that consolidate functions to develop businesses and areas of software and core electrification technologies in order to strengthen new value creation by combining hardware with software and services. Some technology areas have been moved from their respective product-based business operations, such as motorcycle, automobile and power products, and combined under Business Development Operations. With this change, Honda will accelerate the speed at which it can move and enhance the synergy effect by integrating technology and business for multiple product domains.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022
Yen (millions)
Assets
Note
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
unaudited
unaudited
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
¥
3,674,931
¥
3,595,087
Trade receivables
896,768
839,340
Receivables from financial services
1,694,113
1,797,630
Other financial assets
217,743
382,727
Inventories
1,918,548
2,111,587
Other current assets
439,322
363,750
Total current assets
8,841,425
9,090,121
Non-current assets:
Investments accounted for using the equity method
967,404
963,507
Receivables from financial services
3,740,383
3,808,031
Other financial assets
819,654
854,897
Equipment on operating leases
5
5,159,129
4,816,342
Property, plant and equipment
6
3,079,407
3,177,995
Intangible assets
849,507
870,116
Deferred tax assets
91,592
98,882
Other non-current assets
424,652
462,700
Total non-current assets
15,131,728
15,052,470
Total assets
¥
23,973,153
¥
24,142,591
Yen (millions)
Liabilities and Equity
Note
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
unaudited
unaudited
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
¥
1,236,233
¥
1,159,084
Financing liabilities
3,118,304
3,284,843
Accrued expenses
375,601
353,250
Other financial liabilities
236,900
363,636
Income taxes payable
96,116
91,947
Provisions
7
268,388
251,672
Other current liabilities
672,857
666,026
Total current liabilities
6,004,399
6,170,458
Non-current liabilities:
Financing liabilities
4,984,252
4,370,308
Other financial liabilities
282,083
291,652
Retirement benefit liabilities
282,054
290,351
Provisions
7
253,625
246,611
Deferred tax liabilities
990,754
942,800
Other non-current liabilities
403,440
427,347
Total non-current liabilities
7,196,208
6,569,069
Total liabilities
13,200,607
12,739,527
Equity:
Common stock
86,067
86,067
Capital surplus
185,495
185,579
Treasury stock
(328,309)
(418,051)
Retained earnings
9,539,133
9,908,565
Other components of equity
990,438
1,338,798
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
10,472,824
11,100,958
Non-controlling interests
299,722
302,106
Total equity
10,772,546
11,403,064
Total liabilities and equity
¥
23,973,153
¥
24,142,591
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
