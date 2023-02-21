Honda Motor : FY2023 3rd Quarter Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements December 31, 2022

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Financial Results Overview of Operating Performance Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 increased by 17.3%, to ¥12,523.4 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Motorcycle business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 9.3%, to ¥733.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by decreased profit attributable to sales impacts. Profit before income taxes increased by 1.7%, to ¥859.3 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased by 0.2%, to ¥583.1 billion from the same period last year. Business Segments Motorcycle Business For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 Units (thousands) Honda Group Unit Sales* Consolidated Unit Sales* Nine months Nine months Nine months Nine months ended ended Change % ended ended Change % Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Motorcycle Business 12,775 14,285 1,510 11.8 7,964 9,570 1,606 20.2 Japan 180 179 (1) (0.6) 180 179 (1) (0.6) North America 332 339 7 2.1 332 339 7 2.1 Europe 240 223 (17) (7.1) 240 223 (17) (7.1) Asia 10,902 12,310 1,408 12.9 6,091 7,595 1,504 24.7 Other Regions 1,121 1,234 113 10.1 1,121 1,234 113 10.1 Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed motorcycle, ATV and side-by-side products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Sales revenue from external customers increased by 37.5%, to ¥2,202.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in consolidated unit sales as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 62.0%, to ¥376.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in profit attributable to sales impacts and price and cost impacts as well as positive foreign currency effects.

Automobile Business For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 Units (thousands) Honda Group Unit Sales* Consolidated Unit Sales* Nine months Nine months Nine months Nine months ended ended Change % ended ended Change % Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Automobile Business 3,000 2,740 (260) (8.7) 1,792 1,712 (80) (4.5) Japan 385 389 4 1.0 335 343 8 2.4 North America 978 860 (118) (12.1) 978 860 (118) (12.1) Europe 76 63 (13) (17.1) 76 63 (13) (17.1) Asia 1,465 1,341 (124) (8.5) 307 359 52 16.9 Other Regions 96 87 (9) (9.4) 96 87 (9) (9.4) Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans and others by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business. Sales revenue from external customers increased by 15.8%, to ¥7,723.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased consolidated unit sales. Operating profit decreased by 40.1%, to ¥112.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit attributable to sales impacts, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects. Financial Services Business Sales revenue from external customers increased by 6.9%, to ¥2,261.0 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased operating lease revenues. Operating profit decreased by 14.6%, to ¥220.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects. Power Product and Other Businesses For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 Units (thousands) Honda Group Unit Sales / Consolidated Unit Sales* Nine months Nine months ended ended Change % Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Power Product Business 4,500 4,121 (379) (8.4) Japan 266 267 1 0.4 North America 2,092 1,724 (368) (17.6) Europe 762 773 11 1.4 Asia 1,073 1,047 (26) (2.4) Other Regions 307 310 3 1.0 Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Power Product business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method were involved in the sale of Honda power products. Sales revenue from external customers increased by 15.3%, to ¥336.4 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit was ¥24.1 billion, an increase of ¥31.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased profit attributable to sales impacts as well as positive foreign currency effects. In addition, operating loss of aircraft and aircraft engines included in Power product and other businesses was ¥18.6 billion, an improvement of ¥4.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased operating costs, which was partially offset by decreased profit attributable to negative foreign currency translation effects.

Cash Flows Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2022 decreased by ¥79.8 billion from March 31, 2022, to ¥3,595.0 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows: Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥1,712.7 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities increased by ¥764.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased cash received from customers, which was partially offset by increased payments for parts and raw materials. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥584.6 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities increased by ¥202.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in payments for additions to property, plant and equipment as well as for acquisitions of other financial assets. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,318.8 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from financing activities increased by ¥626.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in repayments of financing liabilities as well as dividends paid. Research and Development The changes in research and development activities by Honda and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 are as follows: The Company has established Business Development Operations that consolidate functions to develop businesses and areas of software and core electrification technologies in order to strengthen new value creation by combining hardware with software and services. Some technology areas have been moved from their respective product-based business operations, such as motorcycle, automobile and power products, and combined under Business Development Operations. With this change, Honda will accelerate the speed at which it can move and enhance the synergy effect by integrating technology and business for multiple product domains.