    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-21 am EST
3533.00 JPY   +2.11%
Honda Motor : FY2023 3rd Quarter Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
PU
02/20Thailand car production rises in January but local sales drop
RE
02/15Japan's Topix hits 2-1/2-month high, softer yen boosts auto stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Motor : FY2023 3rd Quarter Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

02/21/2023 | 01:40am EST
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

December 31, 2022

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Results

Overview of Operating Performance

Honda's consolidated sales revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 increased by 17.3%, to ¥12,523.4 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Motorcycle business as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 9.3%, to ¥733.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency effects, which was partially offset by decreased profit attributable to sales impacts. Profit before income taxes increased by 1.7%, to ¥859.3 billion from the same period last year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent increased by 0.2%, to ¥583.1 billion from the same period last year.

Business Segments

Motorcycle Business

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022

Units (thousands)

Honda Group Unit Sales*

Consolidated Unit Sales*

Nine months

Nine months

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

Change

%

ended

ended

Change

%

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2022

Motorcycle Business

12,775

14,285

1,510

11.8

7,964

9,570

1,606

20.2

Japan

180

179

(1)

(0.6)

180

179

(1)

(0.6)

North America

332

339

7

2.1

332

339

7

2.1

Europe

240

223

(17)

(7.1)

240

223

(17)

(7.1)

Asia

10,902

12,310

1,408

12.9

6,091

7,595

1,504

24.7

Other Regions

1,121

1,234

113

10.1

1,121

1,234

113

10.1

  • Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed motorcycle, ATV and side-by-side products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Sales revenue from external customers increased by 37.5%, to ¥2,202.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in consolidated unit sales as well as positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit increased by 62.0%, to ¥376.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in profit attributable to sales impacts and price and cost impacts as well as positive foreign currency effects.

Automobile Business

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022

Units (thousands)

Honda Group Unit Sales*

Consolidated Unit Sales*

Nine months

Nine months

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

Change

%

ended

ended

Change

%

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2022

Automobile Business

3,000

2,740

(260)

(8.7)

1,792

1,712

(80)

(4.5)

Japan

385

389

4

1.0

335

343

8

2.4

North America

978

860

(118)

(12.1)

978

860

(118)

(12.1)

Europe

76

63

(13)

(17.1)

76

63

(13)

(17.1)

Asia

1,465

1,341

(124)

(8.5)

307

359

52

16.9

Other Regions

96

87

(9)

(9.4)

96

87

(9)

(9.4)

  • Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans and others by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our Automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our Automobile business.

Sales revenue from external customers increased by 15.8%, to ¥7,723.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased consolidated unit sales. Operating profit decreased by 40.1%, to ¥112.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased profit attributable to sales impacts, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects.

Financial Services Business

Sales revenue from external customers increased by 6.9%, to ¥2,261.0 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects, which was partially offset by decreased operating lease revenues. Operating profit decreased by 14.6%, to ¥220.3 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to a decrease in profit attributable to decreased sales revenue, which was partially offset by positive foreign currency effects.

Power Product and Other Businesses

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022

Units (thousands)

Honda Group Unit Sales / Consolidated Unit Sales*

Nine months

Nine months

ended

ended

Change

%

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2022

Power Product Business

4,500

4,121

(379)

(8.4)

Japan

266

267

1

0.4

North America

2,092

1,724

(368)

(17.6)

Europe

762

773

11

1.4

Asia

1,073

1,047

(26)

(2.4)

Other Regions

307

310

3

1.0

  • Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed power products corresponding to consolidated sales revenue to external customers, which consists of unit sales of completed power products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries. In Power Product business, there is no discrepancy between Honda Group Unit Sales and Consolidated Unit Sales since no affiliate and joint venture accounted for using the equity method were involved in the sale of Honda power products.

Sales revenue from external customers increased by 15.3%, to ¥336.4 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to positive foreign currency translation effects. Operating profit was ¥24.1 billion, an increase of ¥31.5 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased profit attributable to sales impacts as well as positive foreign currency effects. In addition, operating loss of aircraft and aircraft engines included in Power product and other businesses was ¥18.6 billion, an improvement of ¥4.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to decreased operating costs, which was partially offset by decreased profit attributable to negative foreign currency translation effects.

Cash Flows

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2022 decreased by ¥79.8 billion from March 31, 2022, to ¥3,595.0 billion. The reasons for the increases or decreases for each cash flow activity, when compared with the same period last year, are as follows:

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to ¥1,712.7 billion of cash inflows. Cash inflows from operating activities increased by ¥764.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to increased cash received from customers, which was partially offset by increased payments for parts and raw materials.

Net cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥584.6 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from investing activities increased by ¥202.9 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in payments for additions to property, plant and equipment as well as for acquisitions of other financial assets.

Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,318.8 billion of cash outflows. Cash outflows from financing activities increased by ¥626.6 billion from the same period last year, due mainly to an increase in repayments of financing liabilities as well as dividends paid.

Research and Development

The changes in research and development activities by Honda and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 are as follows:

The Company has established Business Development Operations that consolidate functions to develop businesses and areas of software and core electrification technologies in order to strengthen new value creation by combining hardware with software and services. Some technology areas have been moved from their respective product-based business operations, such as motorcycle, automobile and power products, and combined under Business Development Operations. With this change, Honda will accelerate the speed at which it can move and enhance the synergy effect by integrating technology and business for multiple product domains.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2022

Yen (millions)

Assets

Note

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2022

unaudited

unaudited

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

¥

3,674,931

¥

3,595,087

Trade receivables

896,768

839,340

Receivables from financial services

1,694,113

1,797,630

Other financial assets

217,743

382,727

Inventories

1,918,548

2,111,587

Other current assets

439,322

363,750

Total current assets

8,841,425

9,090,121

Non-current assets:

Investments accounted for using the equity method

967,404

963,507

Receivables from financial services

3,740,383

3,808,031

Other financial assets

819,654

854,897

Equipment on operating leases

5

5,159,129

4,816,342

Property, plant and equipment

6

3,079,407

3,177,995

Intangible assets

849,507

870,116

Deferred tax assets

91,592

98,882

Other non-current assets

424,652

462,700

Total non-current assets

15,131,728

15,052,470

Total assets

¥

23,973,153

¥

24,142,591

Yen (millions)

Liabilities and Equity

Note

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2022

unaudited

unaudited

Current liabilities:

Trade payables

¥

1,236,233

¥

1,159,084

Financing liabilities

3,118,304

3,284,843

Accrued expenses

375,601

353,250

Other financial liabilities

236,900

363,636

Income taxes payable

96,116

91,947

Provisions

7

268,388

251,672

Other current liabilities

672,857

666,026

Total current liabilities

6,004,399

6,170,458

Non-current liabilities:

Financing liabilities

4,984,252

4,370,308

Other financial liabilities

282,083

291,652

Retirement benefit liabilities

282,054

290,351

Provisions

7

253,625

246,611

Deferred tax liabilities

990,754

942,800

Other non-current liabilities

403,440

427,347

Total non-current liabilities

7,196,208

6,569,069

Total liabilities

13,200,607

12,739,527

Equity:

Common stock

86,067

86,067

Capital surplus

185,495

185,579

Treasury stock

(328,309)

(418,051)

Retained earnings

9,539,133

9,908,565

Other components of equity

990,438

1,338,798

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

10,472,824

11,100,958

Non-controlling interests

299,722

302,106

Total equity

10,772,546

11,403,064

Total liabilities and equity

¥

23,973,153

¥

24,142,591

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 06:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
