Notice of Amendment of the Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") released on its website today the amendment of the presentation of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 released on May 11, 2023 to recognize the effects of subsequent events.

Particular

１．Subsequent Events

As the Company has already announced on June 16, 2023, regarding consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which was announced on May 11, 2023, the estimate relating to product warranty expenses has subsequently changed due to the decision to file new product recalls and other factors. The Company recognized the effects of the subsequent events in its consolidated financial results.

２．Amendment

Please refer to the underlineditems of attached documents for the details of amendment.

FY23 Financial Results

May 11, 2023

Contents

  • Outline of FY23 Financial Results and FY24 Financial Forecasts
  • Financial Results and Forecasts
    • FY23 Financial Results
    • FY24 Financial Forecast

Summary Progress made in strengthening earnings structure

*Announced on Feb 10th

FY23 Results

3.69million units

Automobile

Group Unit Sales

Previous Forecast*

3.85million units

FY24 ForecastFY26 Target

Resource allocation 4.35million units for electrification

Operating Margin

１trillion yen

7.0% or higher

Operating Profit

(Operating Margin)

Initiatives

780.7billion yen

870.0billion yen (4.6%)

(5.0%)

Established business

structure

・Fixed costs reduction

・Implementation of pricing that reflects increased product value

(5.5%)

Increase in profit due

to volume expansion

Further strengthening

・Improve factory utilization

business structure

by strengthening supply chain

Free cash flow 685.8billion yen

（Non-financial Services Businesses）

Shareholder

200.0billion yen return

Share Buyback

Dividends

170.0billion yen

120yen

150yen

(April).

Main Market (Automobiles)

Main Countries

Retail

YTD Apr. - Mar.

Unit

vs. FY22

thousand

（％）

Japan

561

98.0

The United States

1,002

72.3

(Production in N.A.)

(1,249)

(98.3)

China

1,240

81.3

QTD Jan. - Mar.

Unit

vs. FY22

thousand

（％）

Japan

167

95.8

The United States

285

106.8

(Production in N.A.)

(371)

(115.6)

China

220

62.3

e:N SUV e:NS2

e:NP2 e:N GT Concept

■Sales Results in FY23

YTD: Lower than last year mainly due to the impact

of COVID-19 in China and the semiconductor supply shortage.

QTD: With the gradual improvement in the semiconductor supply, exceeded the same period last year in the United States.

On the other hands, in China, due to the impact of the end of tax reduction, significantly decreased compared with the same period last year.

■Outlook/Forecast for FY24

Although outlook remains uncertain in China, strive to expand the sales volume globally with favorable lineups and recovering the supply to the market by improving plant utilization.

-Electrification updates-

Began exploring comprehensive partnership toward the realization of Carbon Neutrality with POSCO (announced in April).

Exhibited world premiere of "e:NP2 Prototype",

"e:NS2 Prototype" and "e:N SUV (Xu) " at Auto Shanghai 2023

