Notice of Amendment of the Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") released on its website today the amendment of the presentation of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 released on May 11, 2023 to recognize the effects of subsequent events.

Particular

１．Subsequent Events

As the Company has already announced on June 16, 2023, regarding consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which was announced on May 11, 2023, the estimate relating to product warranty expenses has subsequently changed due to the decision to file new product recalls and other factors. The Company recognized the effects of the subsequent events in its consolidated financial results.

２．Amendment

Please refer to the underlineditems of attached documents for the details of amendment.