Notice of Amendment of the Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") released on its website today the amendment of the presentation of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 released on May 11, 2023 to recognize the effects of subsequent events.
Particular
１．Subsequent Events
As the Company has already announced on June 16, 2023, regarding consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which was announced on May 11, 2023, the estimate relating to product warranty expenses has subsequently changed due to the decision to file new product recalls and other factors. The Company recognized the effects of the subsequent events in its consolidated financial results.
２．Amendment
Please refer to the underlineditems of attached documents for the details of amendment.
FY23 Financial Results
May 11, 2023
Contents
- Outline of FY23 Financial Results and FY24 Financial Forecasts
- Financial Results and Forecasts
- FY23 Financial Results
- FY24 Financial Forecast
3
Summary ～Progress made in strengthening earnings structure～
*Announced on Feb 10th
FY23 Results
3.69million units
Automobile
Group Unit Sales
Previous Forecast*
3.85million units
FY24 ForecastFY26 Target
Resource allocation 4.35million units for electrification
Operating Margin
１trillion yen
7.0% or higher
Operating Profit
(Operating Margin)
Initiatives
780.7billion yen
870.0billion yen (4.6%)
(5.0%)
Established business
structure
・Fixed costs reduction
・Implementation of pricing that reflects increased product value
(5.5%)
Increase in profit due
to volume expansion
Further strengthening
・Improve factory utilization
business structure
by strengthening supply chain
Free cash flow 685.8billion yen
（Non-financial Services Businesses）
Shareholder
200.0billion yen return
Share Buyback
Dividends
170.0billion yen
120yen
150yen
4
Main Market (Automobiles)
Main Countries
Retail
YTD（ Apr. - Mar. ）
Unit
vs. FY22
（thousand）
（％）
Japan
561
98.0
The United States
1,002
72.3
(Production in N.A.)
(1,249)
(98.3)
China
1,240
81.3
QTD（ Jan. - Mar. ）
Unit
vs. FY22
（thousand）
（％）
Japan
167
95.8
The United States
285
106.8
(Production in N.A.)
(371)
(115.6)
China
220
62.3
e:N SUV 序 e:NS2
e:NP2 e:N GT Concept
■Sales Results in FY23
YTD: Lower than last year mainly due to the impact
of COVID-19 in China and the semiconductor supply shortage.
QTD: With the gradual improvement in the semiconductor supply, exceeded the same period last year in the United States.
On the other hands, in China, due to the impact of the end of tax reduction, significantly decreased compared with the same period last year.
■Outlook/Forecast for FY24
Although outlook remains uncertain in China, strive to expand the sales volume globally with favorable lineups and recovering the supply to the market by improving plant utilization.
-Electrification updates-
Began exploring comprehensive partnership toward the realization of Carbon Neutrality with POSCO (announced in April).
Exhibited world premiere of "e:NP2 Prototype",
"e:NS2 Prototype" and "e:N SUV 序 (Xu) " at Auto Shanghai 2023
5
