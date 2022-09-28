Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-28 am EDT
3304.00 JPY   -1.52%
02:16pHonda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K
PU
09/27Japan's Stanley Electric signs capital alliance agreement with Honda
RE
09/27Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ¥19.005 billion in funding from Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K

09/28/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONDA GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

(HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.)

/s/ Masaharu Hirose

Masaharu Hirose

General Manager
Finance Division
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Date: September 28, 2022

Table of Contents

[Translation]

September 28, 2022

To: Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
From: Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome,
Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556
Toshihiro Mibe
Director, President and Representative Executive Officer

Announcement Regarding the Completion of Procedures for the Establishment

of a Joint Venture with Sony Group Corporation in the Mobility Field

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ("Honda") today completed procedures for the establishment of Sony Honda Mobility Inc., a joint venture with Sony Group Corporation, as previously announced on June 16, 2022 in the notice entitled "Announcement Regarding the Signing of a Joint Venture Agreement with Sony Group Corporation in the Mobility Field."

Although this joint venture has become an affiliate of Honda accounted for using the equity method as a result of the completion of the procedures, it is not anticipated to have a material impact on Honda's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

New Company Overview

Company name : Sony Honda Mobility Inc.
Location : Tokyo, Japan
Capital : 10 billion yen
Investment ratio : Sony Group Corporation 50%, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 50%
Members of the board : Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO
Izumi Kawanishi, Representative Director, President and COO
Shugo Yamaguchi, Director and Deputy President
Kojiro Okabe, Director and Executive Vice President
Manabu Ozawa, Director (Honda Motor Co., Ltd.)
Naoya Horii, Director (Sony Group Corporation)

- End -

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 18:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
02:16pHonda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K
PU
09/27Japan's Stanley Electric signs capital alliance agreement with Honda
RE
09/27Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ¥19.005 billion in fund..
CI
09/26General Motors and Others Forecast to Sell Fewer Light Vehicles This Month on Supply Co..
MT
09/26Hitachi Astemo Receives EV e-Axle Orders from Honda, and will further expand its Electr..
AQ
09/26Honda and Idemitsu Hold 10th Anniversary Event of Rider Development Project at Grand Pr..
AQ
09/22Honda Motor to Reduce Japan Vehicle Production by Up to 40% Amid Supply Woes
MT
09/22Honda to cut car output by up to 40% in Japan on supply problems
RE
09/22Honda to cut car output by up to 40% at Japan plants on supply snags
RE
09/21Honda Cars India to Organise Nationwide Service Camp from 21st-30th Sep'2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 17 032 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2023 763 B 5 286 M 5 286 M
Net Debt 2023 3 970 B 27 484 M 27 484 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,53x
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 5 639 B 39 046 M 39 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 204 035
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 304,00 JPY
Average target price 4 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.87%39 540
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.68%187 696
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.95%80 585
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-19.34%55 987
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-40.80%50 609
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-42.27%47 881