Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K

Announcement Regarding the Completion of Procedures for the Establishment
of a Joint Venture with Sony Group Corporation in the Mobility Field
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ("Honda") today completed procedures for the establishment of Sony Honda Mobility Inc., a joint venture with Sony Group Corporation, as previously announced on June 16, 2022 in the notice entitled "Announcement Regarding the Signing of a Joint Venture Agreement with Sony Group Corporation in the Mobility Field."
Although this joint venture has become an affiliate of Honda accounted for using the equity method as a result of the completion of the procedures, it is not anticipated to have a material impact on Honda's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
New Company Overview
Company name
:
Sony Honda Mobility Inc.
Location
:
Tokyo, Japan
Capital
:
10 billion yen
Investment ratio
:
Sony Group Corporation 50%, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 50%
Members of the board
:
Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO
Izumi Kawanishi, Representative Director, President and COO
Shugo Yamaguchi, Director and Deputy President
Kojiro Okabe, Director and Executive Vice President
