Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K

September 28, 2022

To: Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. From: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556 Toshihiro Mibe Director, President and Representative Executive Officer

Announcement Regarding the Completion of Procedures for the Establishment

of a Joint Venture with Sony Group Corporation in the Mobility Field

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ("Honda") today completed procedures for the establishment of Sony Honda Mobility Inc., a joint venture with Sony Group Corporation, as previously announced on June 16, 2022 in the notice entitled "Announcement Regarding the Signing of a Joint Venture Agreement with Sony Group Corporation in the Mobility Field."

Although this joint venture has become an affiliate of Honda accounted for using the equity method as a result of the completion of the procedures, it is not anticipated to have a material impact on Honda's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

New Company Overview

Company name : Sony Honda Mobility Inc. Location : Tokyo, Japan Capital : 10 billion yen Investment ratio : Sony Group Corporation 50%, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. 50% Members of the board : Yasuhide Mizuno, Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Izumi Kawanishi, Representative Director, President and COO Shugo Yamaguchi, Director and Deputy President Kojiro Okabe, Director and Executive Vice President Manabu Ozawa, Director (Honda Motor Co., Ltd.) Naoya Horii, Director (Sony Group Corporation)

