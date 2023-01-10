Advanced search
    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
  Report
01:00:00 2023-01-10 am EST
3157.00 JPY   +1.09%
06:11aHonda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K
PU
12:09aJapan and EU ahead in hydrogen patents
DP
01/09GAC-Honda JV to Stop Making Acura Cars in China
MT
Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K

01/10/2023
HONDA GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA
(HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.)

/s/ Masaharu Hirose

Masaharu Hirose

General Manager
Finance Division
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Date: January 10, 2023

Table of Contents

[Translation]

January 10, 2023

To:

Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

From:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556

Toshihiro Mibe

Director, President and Representative Executive Officer

Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares

(Acquisition of the Company's own shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company

in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces status of acquisition of its own shares pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law and Article 36 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, which was announced on August 10, 2022, as follows.

Particulars

1.

Class of shares acquired:

Shares of common stock

2.

Total number of shares acquired:

6,892,600 shares

3.

Total amount of shares acquired:

22,000,154,800 yen

4.

Period of acquisition:

Started on December 1, 2022 and ended on December 31, 2022 (based on a contract date)

Reference: Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 10, 2022

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired:

Shares of common stock

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 32,000,000 shares (1.9 % of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock))

(3)

Total amount of shares to be acquired:

Up to 100 billion yen

(4)

Period of acquisition:

Starting on August 12, 2022 and ending on March 31, 2023

(5)

Method of acquisition:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

1.

Purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

2.

Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares

Progress as of December 31, 2022

(1)

Total number of shares acquired: 26,717,200 shares

(2)

Total amount of shares acquired: 89,999,684,200 yen

Attachments

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 11:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
