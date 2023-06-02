Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K

[Translation]

June 2, 2023

To: Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

From: Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556

Toshihiro Mibe

Director, President and Representative Executive Officer

Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares

(Acquisition of the Company's own shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company

in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces status of acquisition of its own shares pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law and Article 36 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, which was announced on May 11, 2023, as follows.

Particulars

1. Class of shares acquired:

Shares of common stock

2. Total number of shares acquired:

5,354,800 shares

3. Total amount of shares acquired:

21,000,411,600 yen

4. Period of acquisition:

Started on May 12, 2023 and ended on May 31, 2023 (based on a contract date)

Reference: Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 11, 2023

(1) Class of shares to be acquired:

Shares of common stock

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 64,000,000 shares (3.8 % of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock))

(3) Total amount of shares to be acquired:

Up to 200 billion yen

(4) Period of acquisition:

Starting on May 12, 2023 and ending on March 31, 2024

(5) Method of acquisition:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange