    7267   JP3854600008

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7267)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
4055.00 JPY   +1.94%
Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K
PU
Honda May US Sales Jump 58% Month-on-Month
MT
Japan's Hitachi Astemo appoints Honda veteran as next CEO
RE
Honda Motor : GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA - Form 6-K

06/02/2023 | 06:18am EDT
HONDA GIKEN KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA
(HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.)

/s/ Masaharu Hirose

Masaharu Hirose

General Manager
Finance Division
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Date: June 2, 2023

[Translation]

June 2, 2023

To:

Shareholders of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

From:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

1-1, Minami-Aoyama 2-chome,

Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-8556

Toshihiro Mibe

Director, President and Representative Executive Officer

Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares

(Acquisition of the Company's own shares pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company

in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces status of acquisition of its own shares pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Company Law and Article 36 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, which was announced on May 11, 2023, as follows.

Particulars

1.

Class of shares acquired:

Shares of common stock

2.

Total number of shares acquired:

5,354,800 shares

3.

Total amount of shares acquired:

21,000,411,600 yen

4.

Period of acquisition:

Started on May 12, 2023 and ended on May 31, 2023 (based on a contract date)

Reference: Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 11, 2023

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired:

Shares of common stock

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired:

Up to 64,000,000 shares (3.8 % of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock))

(3)

Total amount of shares to be acquired:

Up to 200 billion yen

(4)

Period of acquisition:

Starting on May 12, 2023 and ending on March 31, 2024

(5)

Method of acquisition:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

1.

Purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

2.

Market purchases based on a discretionary trading contract regarding acquisition of own shares

Progress as of May 31, 2023

(1)

Total number of shares acquired: 5,354,800 shares

(2)

Total amount of shares acquired: 21,000,411,600 yen

Disclaimer

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 10:17:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 17 007 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2023 729 B 5 248 M 5 248 M
Net Debt 2023 4 093 B 29 475 M 29 475 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,20x
Yield 2023 3,14%
Capitalization 6 606 B 47 570 M 47 570 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 204 035
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3 978,00 JPY
Average target price 4 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiro Mibe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kohei Takeuchi CFO, Director & Compliance Officer
Seiji Kuraishi Chairman
Kunihiko Sakai Independent Outside Director
Fumiya Kokubu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.31.20%47 570
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.20%189 799
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.92%81 048
VOLKSWAGEN AG1.43%71 511
BMW AG24.13%70 848
FORD MOTOR COMPANY4.13%48 449
